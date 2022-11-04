Mayfield completed 14 of his 20 pass attempts for 155 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Bengals. Mayfield entered the game in relief of PJ Walker, who was benched at halftime. Mayfield turned in the better performance of the duo, but as he noted in his postgame comments, the Bengals were playing soft coverage while protecting a multi-score lead. Nevertheless, he made the case to retake his role as Carolina's starting quarterback, with interim coach Steve Wilks saying after the game that he needs to evaluate the tape prior to naming a starter for Thursday's Week 10 matchup against the Falcons, per David Newton of ESPN.com.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO