Walker completed three of 10 passes for nine yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Bengals. He added one rush for six yards. Coming off a few solid performances, Walker turned in a disastrous first half against the Bengals, with both of his interceptions giving Cincinnati a short field that led directly to touchdowns. As a result, he was benched in favor of Baker Mayfield for the final two quarters. After the game, interim coach Steve Wilks refused to name a starter for Carolina's Week 10 matchup against the Falcons on Thursday, per David Newton of ESPN.com. Walker's time as the team's starter may have come to a close.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO