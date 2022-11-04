Read full article on original website
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Panthers bench PJ Walker for Baker Mayfield in Week 9
Down 35-0 at the half of their Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, interim head coach Steve Wilks and the Carolina Panthers decided it was time to try and cook something else up. So, they called up (baking pun incoming) their local Baker. Coming out of the break, the...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Early Week 10 Waiver Wire: Add Odell Beckham as a bench stash with his return now looming?
There's no shortage of NFL teams that need playmaking in the passing game, and with the likes of Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman suffering season-ending injuries, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams (among others) dealing with their own injuries, and Michael Pittman and Chris Godwin (again, among many others) disappointing, there's a decent chance your Fantasy team could use some wide receiver help. Can Odell Beckham still be that guy?
Baker Mayfield Reacts to New Role as Carolina Panthers Backup QB
No NFL starting quarterback wants to get benched. It’s especially hard for players who were previously No. 1 overall picks in the draft. But Baker Mayfield seems to be handling his new role with the Carolina Panthers as well as you might expect. P.J. Walker stepped in for Mayfield...
CBS Sports
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Gonzaga would face 'tremendous awakening' if Bulldogs move to Big 12
Gonzaga has been the top dog in the West Coast Conference for a while now, but a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel noted the program is considering a move to the Big 12. While the Bulldogs have proven to be a national powerhouse on a consistent basis, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins thinks Gonzaga might not be ready for that new level of competition.
Four players inactive and DE Young will not play vs. Vikings
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders announced on Friday wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) and running back J.D. McKissic (neck) will be out against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. This will be the fifth game Dotson’s missed in nine weeks and the second consecutive […]
Panthers Part Ways With Two Position Coaches
More on Monday's staff changes for the Panthers.
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful
Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful, meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons, including Rashod Bateman (foot), who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win, tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Matt Hennessy: Questionable to return Sunday
Hennessy is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Hennessy sustained an apparent knee injury during Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and has since been labeled questionable to return. Ryan Neuzil is in line to replace the 24-year-old at left guard for the time being.
Panthers fire cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni after Sunday’s loss to Bengals
New changes to the Panthers' coaching staff have been announced Monday morning.
CBS Sports
Panthers' PJ Walker: Benched, may cede starting role
Walker completed three of 10 passes for nine yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Bengals. He added one rush for six yards. Coming off a few solid performances, Walker turned in a disastrous first half against the Bengals, with both of his interceptions giving Cincinnati a short field that led directly to touchdowns. As a result, he was benched in favor of Baker Mayfield for the final two quarters. After the game, interim coach Steve Wilks refused to name a starter for Carolina's Week 10 matchup against the Falcons on Thursday, per David Newton of ESPN.com. Walker's time as the team's starter may have come to a close.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9
Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
CBS Sports
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't play Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker suffered a shoulder injury during the Titans' Week 8 win over Houston and will miss at least one additional game. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against the Broncos. In Hooker's absence, Andrew Adams and Lonnie Johnson are both candidates for increased roles.
Joe Mixon makes history as the Bengals pick up get-right win over the Panthers
Joe Mixon was having the worst season of his NFL career, but he bounced back in a big way as the Bengals beat the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Rams' Jared Pinkney: Elevated from practice squad
Pinkney was bumped up to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. Pinkney earned a spot on the team's practice squad after failing to make their 53-man roster out of camp. Assuming Pinkney suits up Sunday against the Buccaneers it'll be his first action of the season.
Panthers updated roster heading into Week 9 vs. Bengals
This year’s trade deadline has passed and the gang’s still all here . . . for the most part. Here’s what the current roster for the Carolina Panthers looks like heading into their Week 9 tilt with the Cincinnati Bengals.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: MRI coming
Dantzler (ankle) will undergo an MRI on Monday, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Dantzler suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Commanders and was unable to return. Any potential extended absence for the third-year pro would certainly be a blow to the team's secondary, and would force rookie Andrew Booth into a much bigger role.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: May be set for another absence
Tannehill (ankle) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs and is being treated as a game-time decision, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays the Titans don't have a lot of optimism about the quarterback suiting up for the contest. After missing the Titans' Week 8 win...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals thrash Panthers 42-21, enter bye week at 5-4
The Cincinnati Bengals heard all the criticism over the past six days. They responded with a massive 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Joe Mixon was the unquestioned star of the afternoon, and the offense came out the gate with a statement to make. Mixon became the fifth player in Bengals history to rush for 5,000 yards during the opening drive, which ended in Mixon’s first of FOUR rushing touchdowns on the day.
Baker Mayfield snap tracker: Are the Browns on the way to a 4th round pick?
There may not have been a trade more under the microscope this offseason than when the Cleveland Browns traded former first overall pick, Baker Mayfield, to the Carolina Panthers. After publicly pursuing other options, Mayfield requested a trade from the Browns. The Browns initially denied his request, then landed their new guy, then sent Mayfield to the Panthers for a conditional 2024 fifth round pick.
