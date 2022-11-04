ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Watch: Iowa man claps 1,140 times in one minute for world record

By Ben Hooper
 3 days ago

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- An Iowa man broke a Guinness World Record by clapping his hands 1,140 times in one minute.

Lisa Fotios/Pexels.com

Dalton Meyer, 20, of Davenport, said his interest in speed clapping began when he was in elementary school and he saw a YouTube video of Kent French, who was once known as the fastest clapper in the world.

"It came naturally to me, it was like I didn't even have to practice," Meyer told the Quad-City Times . "Really, I just for some reason knew how to do it."

Meyer said his record attempt used the wrist clapping technique developed by the previous Guinness World Record holder, Eli Bishop, who managed 1,103 claps in one minute. Wrist clapping is a technique that involves using the wrist and fingers to slap the palm of the other hand.

Meyer worked with Charm Media Group in Geneseo, Ill., to make sure his official attempt was properly filmed in both real-time and slow-motion, as well as recorded with the proper audio to ensure each of his 19-claps-per-second could be properly counted by Guinness World Records.

The record was attempted in March, but Meyer said he didn't receive word that it had been made official until Halloween.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

