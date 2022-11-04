Read full article on original website
WOWT
Fremont Police investigate two shots fired incidents, house struck by gunfire
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say an occupied house was hit by gunfire. The Fremont Police Department says on Saturday night officers responded to the area of West 3rd and North I Street for gunshots. Investigators say the incident involved two vehicles that left the scene before officers arrived. A...
1011now.com
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a son and his mother, both from out of state, following a traffic stop where nearly 150 pounds of marijuana and other drugs were found. On Thursday, around 2:51 p.m., a Lincoln Police officer, who is a member of...
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after reportedly cutting his roommate in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man was taken into custody after his roommate reported being cut by him in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 9566 Park Drive around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. Officers said the victim told them that his roommate had...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Arrested After Seizure of Drugs, Explosives and a Gun From His Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–A 51-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after authorities seized drugs, explosives and a gun at his home on Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release to KFOR News on Friday that troopers, along with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a warrant at a home near 30th and “F” Street, where they found seven pounds of marijuana and smaller amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, tramadol pills, and THC wax.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested on several charges in Task Force Investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man is facing drug and weapons charges after a search warrant was executed at his Lincoln home. The Nebraska State Patrol said investigators searched a home on F Street in Lincoln on Wednesday, where they found numerous controlled substances, explosives and a firearm. This resulted in the arrested of 51-year-old Jeffery Ziegler of Lincoln.
WOWT
Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight homicide. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. Sunday near 49th and Miami Street. When officers arrived they found a female victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition...
fox42kptm.com
OPD investigating early morning homicide
OMAHA — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Avenue and Miami Street early Sunday morning. OPD says officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.
Kearney Hub
Lincoln man drunkenly crashed into 5 cars, police allege
A report of a multicar crash on O Street led authorities to a 27-year-old Lincoln man who police allege had drunkenly crashed into five cars Wednesday night before fleeing on foot. Mikeal MacGowan had been driving east near 16th Street around 9:30 p.m. when he struck the south curb and...
News Channel Nebraska
One in hospital after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after a reported shooting. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 47th Ave. and Cuming St. around 12:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. According to authorities, they did not find a victim when they...
WOWT
Man claims wallet with thousands in cash stolen while meeting date in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following an incident where a man meeting a woman for a date had his wallet stolen, which contained thousands of dollars in cash. Thursday night, around 9 p.m. LPD officers were dispatched to 32nd and O Streets. Police said a...
WOWT
Police believe burglaries at CBD stores in Bellevue, Ralston are connected
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A crew of smash-and-grab thieves hit metro area stores and police can use your help to identify the suspects. The burglars targeted two CBD stores in the early morning hours on the same day late last August. at both places, they smashed the glass on the front door and made a quick dash around the counters.
KETV.com
Iowa State Patrol arrests four teens in stolen car after pursuit
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said they arrested four teens after a Friday morning pursuit. Those in custody are all 14-15 years old and from Lincoln, according to authorities. Troopers said they received a call about a stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. — a truck that investigators...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: packaged marijuana found at Highway 2 traffic stop
NEBRASKA CITY – A Florida man is charged in Otoe County with delivery of a controlled substance after marijuana was found in his Chevrolet Tahoe in a Highway 2 traffic stop. Javon Duparl, 31, is suspected of possession and tampering with evidence. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling meth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a decade in prison for selling meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Mark Fuller, 53, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for the distribution of 5 grams or more of meth after having a prior serious drug felony conviction.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man causes multi-vehicle accident, gets DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said that they were dispatched to 16th and O Street for the multi-vehicle accident. Officers said that while they were responding, the witnesses reported one of the drivers, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, fleeing...
klkntv.com
$77,500 diamond ring stolen from Costco food court, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Louis Vuitton wallet with a 4-carat diamond ring inside was stolen Wednesday from the Costco food court, the Lincoln Police Department said. A 39-year-old woman had been eating in the food court when she set her Louis Vuitton wallet next to her. Police say...
klkntv.com
$30,000 city truck stolen in Lincoln, used for another crime, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen from the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department this week. Just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police say, security footage at the Casey’s near 40th and Adams Streets shows the truck pulling in and a passenger getting out with a metal bar.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police investigating crash where driver hit woman’s home and sped off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a hit and run collision where the driver crashed into a home in central Lincoln. On Wednesday at 5:27 p.m. LPD said police were dispatched to a home near 28th and Orchard Streets on a report of a hit and run.
WOWT
Omaha Police: ‘Use of force’ dash-cam video of sheriff candidate stolen, altered
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday issued a statement about a video circulating of a candidate for Douglas County Sheriff they say has been altered. OPD said the video, showing Sgt. Aaron Hanson repeatedly striking a suspect in the knee, was altered to make it seem like Hanson struck the person several times.
doniphanherald.com
Teenage boys, 15 and 13, charged in connection with slaying of 19-year-old Omahan
OMAHA — Omaha police announced Friday that two teenage boys, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old, had been arrested and charged in connection with the August slaying of 19-year-old Alon Reed. Carmello Wells, 15, will be tried as an adult on three felony charges: first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and use...
