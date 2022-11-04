LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–A 51-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after authorities seized drugs, explosives and a gun at his home on Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release to KFOR News on Friday that troopers, along with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a warrant at a home near 30th and “F” Street, where they found seven pounds of marijuana and smaller amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, tramadol pills, and THC wax.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO