Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Man in custody after reportedly cutting his roommate in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man was taken into custody after his roommate reported being cut by him in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 9566 Park Drive around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. Officers said the victim told them that his roommate had...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Arrested After Seizure of Drugs, Explosives and a Gun From His Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–A 51-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after authorities seized drugs, explosives and a gun at his home on Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release to KFOR News on Friday that troopers, along with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a warrant at a home near 30th and “F” Street, where they found seven pounds of marijuana and smaller amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, tramadol pills, and THC wax.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested on several charges in Task Force Investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man is facing drug and weapons charges after a search warrant was executed at his Lincoln home. The Nebraska State Patrol said investigators searched a home on F Street in Lincoln on Wednesday, where they found numerous controlled substances, explosives and a firearm. This resulted in the arrested of 51-year-old Jeffery Ziegler of Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight homicide. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. Sunday near 49th and Miami Street. When officers arrived they found a female victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD investigating early morning homicide

OMAHA — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Avenue and Miami Street early Sunday morning. OPD says officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln man drunkenly crashed into 5 cars, police allege

A report of a multicar crash on O Street led authorities to a 27-year-old Lincoln man who police allege had drunkenly crashed into five cars Wednesday night before fleeing on foot. Mikeal MacGowan had been driving east near 16th Street around 9:30 p.m. when he struck the south curb and...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One in hospital after Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after a reported shooting. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 47th Ave. and Cuming St. around 12:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. According to authorities, they did not find a victim when they...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police believe burglaries at CBD stores in Bellevue, Ralston are connected

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A crew of smash-and-grab thieves hit metro area stores and police can use your help to identify the suspects. The burglars targeted two CBD stores in the early morning hours on the same day late last August. at both places, they smashed the glass on the front door and made a quick dash around the counters.
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

Iowa State Patrol arrests four teens in stolen car after pursuit

UNDERWOOD, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said they arrested four teens after a Friday morning pursuit. Those in custody are all 14-15 years old and from Lincoln, according to authorities. Troopers said they received a call about a stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. — a truck that investigators...
UNDERWOOD, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: packaged marijuana found at Highway 2 traffic stop

NEBRASKA CITY – A Florida man is charged in Otoe County with delivery of a controlled substance after marijuana was found in his Chevrolet Tahoe in a Highway 2 traffic stop. Javon Duparl, 31, is suspected of possession and tampering with evidence. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a decade in prison for selling meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Mark Fuller, 53, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for the distribution of 5 grams or more of meth after having a prior serious drug felony conviction.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man causes multi-vehicle accident, gets DUI

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said that they were dispatched to 16th and O Street for the multi-vehicle accident. Officers said that while they were responding, the witnesses reported one of the drivers, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, fleeing...
LINCOLN, NE

