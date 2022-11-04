ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

2 men shot in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured over the weekend in the city’s Overtown neighborhood. The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street. According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Ex-Girlfriend Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Miami-Dade Cop: Police

A woman accused of shooting a Miami-Dade Police officer in the head appeared in court over the weekend on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, confessed to detectives that she shot her ex-boyfriend, Damian Colon, Friday morning after confronting him at his Hialeah home, according to Miami-Dade Police.
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami police intensifying search for deadly hit and run driver

MIAMI - A family from France is in Miami, begging for justice for their daughter.The young woman was killed in a hit and run on Biscayne Blvd. early Sunday morning, and police say they've been tracking the vehicle responsible. "She came here to work from France. She was a lively lovely little girl who was always ready to experience anything," said Corinne Avenet of her daughter, Justine. "She loved her life here."But Justine Avenet's life was cut short at just 24 years old while riding a rented bicycle on Biscayne Blvd. near Northeast 22nd Street Sunday morning."We are devastated," her...
MIAMI, FL
fox5ny.com

Terrifying Miami abduction attempt caught on Ring doorbell camera

Miami detectives are investigating reports of an attempted abduction that occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The Miami Police Department (MPD) released surveillance video footage of the attempted kidnapping on the 2200 block of Southwest 24th Street that appears to show a man running up to a woman, who was walking while on her phone, from behind.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Man arrested after attacking a deputy in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested a man that attacked a deputy on Saturday afternoon in Deerfield Beach, authorities said. At approximately 3:30 p.m. Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance near the 2400 block of Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. BSO...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Mother wants answers after hit-and-run crash left 15-year-old in coma

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida mother is asking for the public’s help finding the hit-and-run driver who left her son seriously injured in northwest Miami-Dade. Elia Aguiar says her 15-year-old son was riding a scooter Friday night around 9:15 p.m. along Northwest 107th Street and 27th Avenue when he was hit.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

South Florida police officer critical after shooting; ex-girlfriend accused

An off-duty police officer in South Florida was critically injured Friday after he was shot in the head by his former girlfriend on Friday, authorities said. According to the Hialeah Police Department, the suspected shooter is Yessenia Sanchez, 32, a former police officer who had a seven-year relationship with the officer, the Miami Herald reported. Sanchez was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Miami-Dade County online court records.
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic dispute

MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.Sgt. Jose Torres of the Hialeah Police Department said "The officer is in extremely critical condition. This is very sad. This is a very sad morning. This is a domestic violence incident. It is isolated and again the shooter is in custody." He said there was no...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for bank robber in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man behind a cash crime. Police responded to a bank heist in Davie. It happened at the Centennial Bank Branch near South University Drive and Nova Drive, Friday. According to police, a man wore a construction vest and a wig,...
DAVIE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy