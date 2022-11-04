Read full article on original website
Click10.com
2 men shot in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured over the weekend in the city’s Overtown neighborhood. The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street. According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find...
NBC Miami
Ex-Girlfriend Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Miami-Dade Cop: Police
A woman accused of shooting a Miami-Dade Police officer in the head appeared in court over the weekend on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, confessed to detectives that she shot her ex-boyfriend, Damian Colon, Friday morning after confronting him at his Hialeah home, according to Miami-Dade Police.
Click10.com
Former cop accused of shooting police officer ex-boyfriend makes court appearance
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Newly obtained video shows the moments a former officer frantically fled a crime scene after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend, who was a veteran officer. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, appeared in bond court on Sunday wearing a suicide prevention vest and facing serious charges. She...
Click10.com
Group of police officers respond to scene in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A large police presence was observed in northwest Miami-Dade after reports of a shooting. It was happened Sunday morning in the area of Northwest 76th Street near 17th Avenue. Miami-Dade police officers could be seen investigating in the area, which was marked off by crime...
Miami police intensifying search for deadly hit and run driver
MIAMI - A family from France is in Miami, begging for justice for their daughter.The young woman was killed in a hit and run on Biscayne Blvd. early Sunday morning, and police say they've been tracking the vehicle responsible. "She came here to work from France. She was a lively lovely little girl who was always ready to experience anything," said Corinne Avenet of her daughter, Justine. "She loved her life here."But Justine Avenet's life was cut short at just 24 years old while riding a rented bicycle on Biscayne Blvd. near Northeast 22nd Street Sunday morning."We are devastated," her...
fox5ny.com
Terrifying Miami abduction attempt caught on Ring doorbell camera
Miami detectives are investigating reports of an attempted abduction that occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The Miami Police Department (MPD) released surveillance video footage of the attempted kidnapping on the 2200 block of Southwest 24th Street that appears to show a man running up to a woman, who was walking while on her phone, from behind.
WSVN-TV
Video shows woman fleeing Hialeah home after allegedly shooting off-duty MDPD officer
MIAMI (WSVN) - New surveillance video captured the chaotic moments after, police said, a woman shot her ex-boyfriend, an off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer, outside his family’s Hialeah home, sending him to the hospital. Police said Yessenia Sanchez, the woman whose pickup truck is seen on the security footage, is...
Former School Cop in Custody After Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend Was Shot and Left ‘Fighting for His Life’: Reports
A former Miami-Dade school cop is in custody in connection with the early Friday morning shooting of her police officer ex-boyfriend, according to multiple local news reports from South Florida. The suspected shooter, identified in reports as 32-year-old Yessenia Sanchez, is in custody. The victim of the attack, identified by...
Click10.com
BSO: Man arrested after attacking a deputy in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested a man that attacked a deputy on Saturday afternoon in Deerfield Beach, authorities said. At approximately 3:30 p.m. Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance near the 2400 block of Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. BSO...
Click10.com
40 years later, family of Wilton Manors murder victim still hoping for justice
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Sunday marks 40 years since Anna Marie Mullin was murdered in Wilton Manors. Her family traveled back to Florida to remember her and sit down with police for a case update. Police do say there have been recent tips called into Crime Stoppers. In 1982,...
Click10.com
Mother wants answers after hit-and-run crash left 15-year-old in coma
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida mother is asking for the public’s help finding the hit-and-run driver who left her son seriously injured in northwest Miami-Dade. Elia Aguiar says her 15-year-old son was riding a scooter Friday night around 9:15 p.m. along Northwest 107th Street and 27th Avenue when he was hit.
South Florida police officer critical after shooting; ex-girlfriend accused
An off-duty police officer in South Florida was critically injured Friday after he was shot in the head by his former girlfriend on Friday, authorities said. According to the Hialeah Police Department, the suspected shooter is Yessenia Sanchez, 32, a former police officer who had a seven-year relationship with the officer, the Miami Herald reported. Sanchez was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Miami-Dade County online court records.
Click10.com
Deputies searching for suspect after dog shot, injured in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a dog was shot in Pompano Beach. BSO Senior Public Information Officer Carey Codd said that Pompano Beach District deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2700 block of Northwest Fourth Street. Deputies...
VIDEO: Florida woman screams after being nearly abducted, police say
Miami police released a video Thursday showing a woman almost being kidnapped by a man Wednesday.
Click10.com
Turnpike temporarily shut down in Broward County due to hazmat situation
DAVIE, Fla. – An area of Broward County was evacuated on Sunday due to a hazmat call in the area. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike was shut down from Hollywood Boulevard to Griffin Road. This was due to...
Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic dispute
MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.Sgt. Jose Torres of the Hialeah Police Department said "The officer is in extremely critical condition. This is very sad. This is a very sad morning. This is a domestic violence incident. It is isolated and again the shooter is in custody." He said there was no...
WSVN-TV
Police search for bank robber in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man behind a cash crime. Police responded to a bank heist in Davie. It happened at the Centennial Bank Branch near South University Drive and Nova Drive, Friday. According to police, a man wore a construction vest and a wig,...
Click10.com
Residents want more police patrol after bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist. Authorities say unknown car hit 41-year-old Roy Miralda Saturday around 5:30 a.m. and then sped off. It all happened on Pembroke Road near North Perry Airport. Miralda would die from his...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Cop Shot by Ex-Miami-Dade Schools Police Officer in Hialeah: Police
An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was critically injured after he was shot by his estranged girlfriend in Hialeah Friday morning, officials said. Hialeah Police spokesman Sgt. Jose Torres said the officer was shot in the 1200 block of W. 79th Street. The officer was transported in "extremely" critical condition to...
Click10.com
Police identify West Virginia man as serial burglar in downtown, Brickell, Coral Gables
MIAMI – A 21-year-old man from West Virginia is facing charges for several burglaries in high-rise buildings in the Downtown Miami, Brickell, and Coral Gables areas. Tyler Smith usually took advantage of unlocked doors and stole cash and credit cards he found while rummaging through apartments, according to the arrest forms.
