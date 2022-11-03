Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Wife takes up dancing 5 hours a day to avoid husband: "Keeps me calm"Amy ChristieDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Supreme Court Denies Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger's Appeal in Murder CaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Louis Vuitton Coming to Dallas For 2023 Cruise Collection Shopping Event
Luxury retailer, Louis Vuitton, has chosen a unique destination for its next fashion show. Right here in North Texas!. The invite-only shopping event will be held at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science on Nov. 12 and will show off Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2023 Collection. The collection coming...
It’s Rumored That a Hybrid Demon Goat Man Haunts This Texas Bridge
Would you dare cross it?
fortworthreport.org
These artists are shedding light on Tarrant County underground dance scene
Tarrant County, particularly Fort Worth, is better known for classical music than for underground dance music, but local DJs are trying to change that. Meet some of the artists working to expand the dance music scene. Kowboy. Skyler Salinas, known as Kowboy, was raised around house music. His mom went...
dmagazine.com
Scenes from D Magazine’s 2022 Distilled Event: The Spirit of Texas
On Thursday, October 13, more than 200 fine spirits lovers turned out for a top-shelf night of Texas-sized fun at On The Levee in the Design District. Guests enjoyed premium pours and craft cocktails from local mixologists, while savoring a decadent spread of Texas-themed favorites from Red Maple Catering—from brisket and chili to elote and funnel cake.
Texas Honky-Tonker Charley Crockett’s Journey from the Street Corner to the Marquee Lights
Charley Crockett was born in San Benito, hometown of Freddy Fender, and came of age in Dallas, raised by a single mother “struggling to get by.” He started performing as a teenager on the streets of New Orleans’ French Quarter while spending the summer with an uncle who was a gambler and hustler. Later, he struck out on his own, hoboing across the country and busking on street corners from New Orleans to New York to Paris.
Today I Learned This Iconic 90’s Music Video Was Filmed in Dallas
I feel so stupid for not knowing this. Allow me to feel like a real moron if this is common knowledge, but I legit blew my mind when I figured this out today. So the Dallas Observer did an article on Vanilla Ice and how everyone is buying up the mustangs that were so prominent in the 'Ice Ice Baby' music video. Now I knew Vanilla Ice grew up in the Dallas area, but the article said the music video was shot there. What?! That's not Dallas, I swear to god that was Miami.
Where To Find Texas' Love Lock Bridge From 'Love Is Blind'
Many have been searching online to find the bridge's location.
Dallas Observer
TikTokers Are Making Vanilla Ice's Mustang Popular Again
The vintage car trade is seeing a boost in sales thanks to another vintage artifact: North Texas' own rap-superstar-turned-TV-host Vanilla Ice. In the last year, the value of the vintage 1987 Ford Mustang 5.0 increased by nearly 42% compared to the previous year, according to CarGurus.com; the 1990 model increased by 28% in value.
luxury-houses.net
3-Edge Residence, a Bold, yet Subtle Single-story Home by FAR + DANG
3-Edge Residence designed by FAR + DANG, is a bold, yet subtle, low-lying single-story residence which respects the scale of the immediate context. Also, the sloped roof corresponds to the existing roof lines of the neighbors. The architectural strategy involved creating an L-shaped house with two wings, one for the living space and one for the bedroom spaces. The joint at which the two wings meet became the entry and foyer. Besides, the triangular intervention completed with a wood fence that, together with the L-shaped configuration, composes an interior courtyard fitting a swimming pool and outdoor living space.
Ooh La Luxe: French-Inspired 1960s Time Capsule in Fort Worth Has a Sinatra-Worthy Den
As homes with a story go, 6917 Miramar Circle in Fort Worth has a great one — including a tie to the chicest hillbillies in Beverly Hills. Designed and built in 1968 by builder Bearl Mathews and his interior-designer wife Bobbie Mathews, the French-style home in Ridglea Country Club Estates oozes elegance — and rightly so.
Experience Chic, Peaceful Living in This Modern North Dallas Stunner
Timeless design is one of those phrases that gets thrown around — a lot. Maybe the best qualifier is looking at a property and having no idea when it was built. Not to mention it being as cool 10, 20, and even 50 years later. Take the newly listed...
secretdallas.com
Escape The Hustle & Bustle Of Dallas City Life To These Gorgeous Woodland Cabins
Wake up fully immersed in nature with floor-to-ceiling windows. With great weather, a bustling entertainment scene, and a wealth of subcultures and interesting neighborhoods many of us can be guilty of becoming all too comfortable passing week on week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony.
fox4news.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million. The school district announced the donation on Thursday. "I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis....
Get Into Los Arboles While the Getting Is Good
Los Arboles… translation: The Trees. That pretty much sums up everything you need to know about the tranquil and secluded neighborhood just east of Preston Forest Shopping Center off of Forest Lane. Mature live oaks (the arboles of which we speak) abound along with other species, and several ponds...
Texas Is Home To 4 Of America's Best Spanish Restaurants
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best Spanish restaurants.
This Little Forest Hills Cottage Is Chic As, Well, You Get It
It’s not the first time I’ve talked to The Michael Group’s Kristen Martin — and no way it will be the last. She already has her next project all lined up. It’s a house on Swiss Avenue that’s completely original and she said it will be her best one yet.
These are the best Chinese restaurants in Dallas for take out
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the best take out food of all time is? It’s an easy answer, and it’s Chinese food. Saturday, November 5 is National Chinese Take Out Day! “During National Chinese Take-Out Day, people hold various events that allow them to celebrate this day to the fullest. For example, some go to a Chinese restaurant to order their favorite dishes, while others enjoy their Chinese cuisines home-cooked,” NationalToday said.
Tickets go on sale for Cirque du Soleil’s 'Corteo' performances in Frisco
Cirque du Soleil will perform "Corteo" at Frisco's Comerica Center between May 17-21. Tickets are now on sale. (Courtesy Maja Prgomet) Cirque du Soleil is bringing its production of “Corteo” to Frisco’s Comerica Center, located at 2601 Avenue of the Stars. Ticket sales were made available to the general public as of Nov. 7, according to a Cirque du Soleil news release. The company will perform seven times between May 17-21. “Corteo,” which made its debut in 2005, features 16 circus acts, including an acrobatic ladder specialist and an artist marionette. People can buy their tickets via Comerica Center’s website or Cirque du Soleil’s website.
Southlake nonprofit Loving Long Ears Donkey Therapy & Sanctuary mirrors therapy methods popular in Europe
In addition to being known as the “joy donkey,” Buffy is also the “kissing donkey.” There are five donkeys that reside at Loving Long Ears Donkey Therapy & Sanctuary in Southlake. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) While volunteering at an equine therapy center in Arizona, Jules Peterson found...
fortworthreport.org
Where I Live: Benbrook makes Fort Worth feel like a small town
My maternal family line has been in Texas for five generations: on the coast, in logging camps in east Texas, rice fields in the south, but not one of those ancestors ever made it to the Metroplex. I myself grew up in a small, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it type of town near the...
