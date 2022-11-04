Read full article on original website
1 wounded in east Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one man was taken […]
BPD investigating rollover crash in Downtown Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened in Downtown Bakersfield. Police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, on 24th and C St. According to officials the two people who were in the car were taken to a...
Hit-and-run on Stockdale Highway leaves one dead: BPD
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Police are looking for two drivers, after a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on the Stockdale Highway near Village Ln. Bakersfield police responded to the accident around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 4th. They found a woman who was killed while crossing the road outside...
2 hurt in 23rd Street rollover crash in central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were injured in a violent rollover crash late Saturday night in central Bakersfield. Police and emergency crews were called to the area of 24th and C streets at around 11:35 p.m. The crash appeared to involve a white sedan that lost control and rolled into an empty lot. The […]
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in East Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a shooting Tuesday in East Bakersfield. Victor Rivera was arrested Thursday and is due in court Monday for arraignment, according to sheriff’s officials and inmate records. He’s accused in the shooting of a man on Rembrandt Street, south […]
2 Hospitalized After Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A solo vehicle rollover traffic collision trapped and injured two occupants late Saturday night, Nov. 5, on 23rd and C Street just around 11:35 p.m. in the city of Bakersfield. Two patients were extricated from the vehicle by Bakersfield Fire Department personnel and transported to a...
'All the parts come into play': Yearslong, multiagency investigations net results in Calif.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A drive-by shooting at MLK Park. Mexican Mafia drug distributors in Bakersfield. The murders of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. This information was gathered from separate, sprawling monthslong investigations by the Bakersfield Police Department in conjunction with federal law enforcement agencies, such as the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. The breadth often results in arrests of multiple people, each connected to established gangs inflicting violence and pumping Bakersfield with drugs.
2 killed in crash in Mojave identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
Wanted Man Steals Semi, Takes Police On 10 MPH Freeway Pursuit
A man wanted for several warrants took Kern County deputies and California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers on an hours-long freeway pursuit in a stolen semi-truck, with speeds reaching only around 10 MPH. On Thursday, at approximately 12:28 p.m. deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Frazier Park Substation were dispatched to the 15800 block of ...
Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
Crash on 5 Freeway, causes traffic delays
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Monday morning, a deadly car crash killed one person on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway. CHP responded to the crash around 3:20 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway near Highway 126 and Newhall Ranch Road. According to officials, the crash happened when...
‘Operation Dark Nodes’ nets 29 street gang arrests
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – One day after a criminal street gang enforcement operation in and around Bakersfield involving at least nine law enforcement agencies acted on 21 search warrants, local, state and federal officials revealed some of the details. Following an 18-month investigation targeting individuals associated with the loosely organized Sureño street gang, a multijurisdictional […]
60-year-old woman faces drug, child endangerment charges
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested a 60-year-old woman Wednesday in Lake Isabella for several narcotics charges and child endangerment, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:50 a.m. deputies from the Kern Valley Substation conducted a probation check in the 6200 block of Mulberry Avenue. While...
Man wounded in MLK Blvd shooting: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in southeast Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 5:45 p.m. Officials said a man was found with major injuries […]
Unlicensed elderly man arrested following hit-and-run in Downtown Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) responded to a hit-and-run in Downtown Bakersfield at 8:46 p.m. on Thursday, November 3rd.
SWAT team helps arrest Farmersville shooting suspect
FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested with the help of a Tulare County SWAT team after he allegedly fired shots at two people Sunday in Farmersville, according to the Farmersville Police Department. Police say they respond to the area of Pepper Street and Magnolia Avenue after shots were heard in the area. […]
Man dead in Tehachapi following officer-involved shooting
A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Tehachapi on Thursday evening, November 3rd. The shooting took place around 6:40 p.m. at the Willow Springs Mobile Home Park.
Deputy-involved shooting at Tehachapi mobile home park leaves one dead
------------ A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Tehachapi Thursday night. Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at around 6:39 p.m. to Willow Springs Mobile Home Park on Tehachapi Boulevard for a domestic disturbance. Deputies and the Tehachapi Police Department responded.
Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
Tulare man sentenced for fatal DUI accident
VISALIA – A man from Tulare was sentenced to life in prison for driving under the influence of alcohol and rear-ending another vehicle, resulting in the injury of one person and the deaths of two others. On Nov. 2 the Tulare County Superior Court announced that the court sentenced...
