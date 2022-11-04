Read full article on original website
Fact check: Biden encouraged Americans to be patient as ballots are counted in 2022 midterms
President Biden did not announce in a Nov. 2 speech that Democrats will be cheating by dumping ballots during the midterms. That claim is false.
Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night
With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
