ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 Round 3 playoff football matchups

KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan high school football teams claimed their first piece of playoff hardware in last week’s 11-player district finals and 8-player regional championships, but there are bigger things at stake for those fortunate enough to still be holding practices. Round 3 of the prep football postseason...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area football matchups and schedules for regional finals

Zeeland West football defeats Muskegon 38-36 MUSKEGON – Three high school football teams from the Muskegon area moved one step closer to their dream of hoisting a state championship trophy this past weekend, as Muskegon, Whitehall and Oakridge celebrated district championships. Those same teams will get back to work...
ZEELAND, MI
westernherald.com

Season preview: New head coach Dwyane Stephens takes the reins for WMU men’s basketball

Western Michigan men’s basketball opens the book on 2022 under new head coach Dwayne Stephens. The former Michigan State associate head coach was named the 15th head basketball coach in WMU’s history and hopes to turn around a struggling Broncos team. WMU finished last in the Mid-American Conference last year with a 4-16 conference record and 8-23 overall record. The season’s first chapter started on a high note as WMU topped Kalamazoo College 82-59 in an exhibition game at University Arena Wednesday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Photos: West Catholic beats Constantine for Division 6 district championship

GRAND RAPIDS - West Catholic won its first district championship since 2017 Saturday afternoon, beating Constantine 50-14. The game pitted No. 2 ranked West Catholic against No. 7 Constantine, and it was close game through a first half that saw West Catholic take a 21-12 halftime lead. The Falcons pulled away in the second half, however, with Tim Kloska leading the way with 198 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

12 Kalamazoo-area runners earn all-state honors at 2022 cross country finals

KALAMAZOO, MI – More than 2,000 runners wrapped up their high school cross country seasons Saturday at Michigan International Speedway for the 2022 state meet. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph produced some challenging conditions, but 12 Kalamazoo-area runners persevered to claim all-state honors by placing in the top 30 of their respective races.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

See photos as Lawton defeats Schoolcraft in district championship

LAWTON, MI -- Lawton high school hosted Schoolcraft for the Division 7 district high school football championship game on Friday evening, Nov. 4. Lawton defeated Schoolcraft, 35-21, and advances to face Jackson Lumen Christi in the regional round next weekend. MLive was there to document the action, both on and...
LAWTON, MI
MLive.com

Grand Rapids district recaps: Caledonia wins rematch against Rockford

What a difference two weeks made for the Caledonia football team. The Fighting Scots defeated Rockford 14-13 in double overtime Friday night in Division 1 district finals action to advance to the regional round next week. Caledonia will host Grand Ledge, which defeated Holt 21-20. The date and time have yet to be determined.
CALEDONIA, MI
MLive.com

Photos: South Christian defeats Unity Christian 35-20

KENTWOOD - A district championship and a trip to the regional was on the line when South Christian hosted Unity Christian in Division 4 Friday night football action. It was the Sailors moving on with the trophy after beating the Crusaders 35-20. MLive was on the sidelines capturing the action....
KENTWOOD, MI
localspins.com

Billy Strings heats up scorching, rock-fueled bluegrass for Michigan homecoming

Ionia County’s favorite bluegrass son pumped up thousands of fans in Kalamazoo on Thursday, with another home-state show in Saginaw tonight. Review, photos, set list. That Billy Strings has weaved covers of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd amid his own acoustic gems – plus classics by Bill Monroe and Doc Watson – on his current U.S. tour says a lot about this New Millennium pioneer of the bluegrass scene.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy