MLive.com
Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 Round 3 playoff football matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan high school football teams claimed their first piece of playoff hardware in last week’s 11-player district finals and 8-player regional championships, but there are bigger things at stake for those fortunate enough to still be holding practices. Round 3 of the prep football postseason...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area football matchups and schedules for regional finals
Zeeland West football defeats Muskegon 38-36 MUSKEGON – Three high school football teams from the Muskegon area moved one step closer to their dream of hoisting a state championship trophy this past weekend, as Muskegon, Whitehall and Oakridge celebrated district championships. Those same teams will get back to work...
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Athlete of the Week for Oct. 31-Nov. 5
State champions were crowned this weekend while others continued their pursuit for the big prize. MLive is combining all sports for one Athlete of the Week Poll, covering competition from Oct. 31 through Saturday.
westernherald.com
Season preview: New head coach Dwyane Stephens takes the reins for WMU men’s basketball
Western Michigan men’s basketball opens the book on 2022 under new head coach Dwayne Stephens. The former Michigan State associate head coach was named the 15th head basketball coach in WMU’s history and hopes to turn around a struggling Broncos team. WMU finished last in the Mid-American Conference last year with a 4-16 conference record and 8-23 overall record. The season’s first chapter started on a high note as WMU topped Kalamazoo College 82-59 in an exhibition game at University Arena Wednesday.
MLive.com
Photos: West Catholic beats Constantine for Division 6 district championship
GRAND RAPIDS - West Catholic won its first district championship since 2017 Saturday afternoon, beating Constantine 50-14. The game pitted No. 2 ranked West Catholic against No. 7 Constantine, and it was close game through a first half that saw West Catholic take a 21-12 halftime lead. The Falcons pulled away in the second half, however, with Tim Kloska leading the way with 198 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
MLive.com
White Pigeon, Mendon make history in prep football playoffs with stunning upsets
KALAMAZOO, MI – Anything can happen in single-elimination tournaments, and a pair of Kalamazoo-area high school football teams seized moment and defied the odds with championships at stake on Friday. In the Division 8 bracket, White Pigeon stunned Reading with a 34-20 road win to claim consecutive district championships...
MLive.com
Dominant offensive line leads Lawton football to district title win over Schoolcraft
LAWTON, MI – Aidan O’Brien faked an inside handoff, spun to his left, sprinted to the edge and beat Schoolcraft’s defense to the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown run that send a capacity crowd at Lawton’s Packer-Armstrong Field into a frenzy. O’Brien, Lawton’s junior quarterback,...
MLive.com
Our 10 favorite photos as Rochester Adams beats Rockford in Division 1 boys soccer championship
COMSTOCK PARK, MI -- Rochester Adams is the MHSAA Division 1 boys soccer champions for 2022. Rochester Adams got one goal from Jackson Craft and another from Matthew Vostriakov to earn a 2-0 win over Rockford at Comstock Park High School on Saturday, November 5. Scroll down to see our...
MLive.com
12 Kalamazoo-area runners earn all-state honors at 2022 cross country finals
KALAMAZOO, MI – More than 2,000 runners wrapped up their high school cross country seasons Saturday at Michigan International Speedway for the 2022 state meet. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph produced some challenging conditions, but 12 Kalamazoo-area runners persevered to claim all-state honors by placing in the top 30 of their respective races.
MLive.com
Our 10 favorite photos as Holland Christian tops Gross Ile in Division 3 boys soccer championship
COMSTOCK PARK, MI -- Holland Christian is the MHSAA Division 3 boys soccer champions for 2022. Holland Christian scored one goal from Derek Huisman and got another from Michael Pierce to earn a 2-0 win over Gross Ile at Comstock Park High School on Saturday, November 5. Scroll down to...
MLive.com
See photos as Lawton defeats Schoolcraft in district championship
LAWTON, MI -- Lawton high school hosted Schoolcraft for the Division 7 district high school football championship game on Friday evening, Nov. 4. Lawton defeated Schoolcraft, 35-21, and advances to face Jackson Lumen Christi in the regional round next weekend. MLive was there to document the action, both on and...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids district recaps: Caledonia wins rematch against Rockford
What a difference two weeks made for the Caledonia football team. The Fighting Scots defeated Rockford 14-13 in double overtime Friday night in Division 1 district finals action to advance to the regional round next week. Caledonia will host Grand Ledge, which defeated Holt 21-20. The date and time have yet to be determined.
MLive.com
Photos: South Christian defeats Unity Christian 35-20
KENTWOOD - A district championship and a trip to the regional was on the line when South Christian hosted Unity Christian in Division 4 Friday night football action. It was the Sailors moving on with the trophy after beating the Crusaders 35-20. MLive was on the sidelines capturing the action....
MLive.com
Top-ranked South Christian beats nemesis Unity Christian for district title
KENTWOOD – Unity Christian has broken South Christian’s hearts in recent seasons, beating the Sailors four-straight times since 2015.
Mad Ants light up scoreboard in season opening win
Gabe York led the Mad Ants with 35 points in a 152-129 win over the Grand Rapids Gold on Saturday.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man found dead, Michigan State suspends players & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery. A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from...
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
‘I love that there’s two old churches doing dirty comedy in Kalamazoo,’ Crawlspace founder says
KALAMAZOO, MI — For 170 years, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo has met in the same building on the southwest corner of North Church Street and West Michigan Avenue. And while the building still looks like a church from the outside, and in many...
localspins.com
Billy Strings heats up scorching, rock-fueled bluegrass for Michigan homecoming
Ionia County’s favorite bluegrass son pumped up thousands of fans in Kalamazoo on Thursday, with another home-state show in Saginaw tonight. Review, photos, set list. That Billy Strings has weaved covers of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd amid his own acoustic gems – plus classics by Bill Monroe and Doc Watson – on his current U.S. tour says a lot about this New Millennium pioneer of the bluegrass scene.
Three Craig’s Cruisers locations sold
The Craig's Cruisers locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon have been sold.
