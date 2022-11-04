ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, OH

thevillagereporter.com

Ninth Annual Wine Festival Held In Holiday City

WINERY … Wauseon’s American Winery was selling their wine all night with a smile. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) On November 5, 2022, Holiday City held their ninth annual Wine Festival at Comfort Inn & Suites. Doors opened at 5:00 p.m. with events lasting until midnight. Guests were...
HOLIDAY CITY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Edgerton Recognized Regionally By American Municipal Power Magazine

Edgerton was recently recognized for their actions during the power outage that occurred in June. After a high-voltage transmission line fell across railroad tracks in Williams County, a train came into contact with them, dragging down fifteen poles before it came to a stop, leaving the entire Village of Edgerton without power.
EDGERTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Steve Mendez Serves Stryker PD For Twenty-One Years

OPPORTUNITY ARISES … Steve Mendez, who moved up through the ranks over his twenty-one years on the PD to leave as sergeant, is now on patrol with Toledo Metroparks. He hopes in the future to have leadership opportunities and this change will help him learn a different perspective. He is seen here at the Stryker Village Council meeting on October 24, 2022 as his favorite chief, Steve Schlosser, explained to council why Mendez was leaving. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
STRYKER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Stryker Husband & Wife Team Up For Youth For Christ

HUSBAND AND WIFE TEAM UP FOR YOUTH FOR CHRIST … Eliot and Lydia Nofziger are directors for The Outback YFC in Archbold and The Loft YFC in Stryker, respectively. Local Stryker couple and Youth For Christ (YFC) leaders, Eliot and Lydia Nofziger are creating spaces for local teens “to have fun, make friends and talk about what matters” while giving them the skills and hope they need to navigate this uncertain world.
STRYKER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan Area Foundation Honors 2022 Good Citizen

FOUNDATION … The 2022 Bryan Area Foundation officers and trustees pictured are front from left, Amy Miller President/CEO, Dr. Carolyn Dorsten Trustee, Diana Moore Eschhofen Chairman. Back row from left, Steve Hess Vice Chair, Dr. George Brown Trustee, Tom Turnbull Trustee, Dave Schumm Trustee, Mike Shaffer Secretary, George Gardner Treasurer, Jason Beals Trustee, Mark Miller Grant Making Chair. Trustees and Officers missing from photo: Jason Kunsman Trustee, Emily Ebaugh Assistant Treasurer, Diana Savage Trustee, Martin Killgallon III Trustee. (PHOTO PROVIDED.
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Kids Knocking Out Cancer Holds Another Successful Glow Party

FACE PAINT … For just two tickets guests were able to have their faces painted with neon colored paint. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) A great party was once again hosted by Fulton County Relay for Life team, Kids Knocking out Cancer on November 5, 2022. As their seventh...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Montpelier Speakeasy 18A Welcomes Lieutenant Governor Of Ohio For Ribbon Cutting

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR … Lt. Governor of Ohio, Jon Husted, traveled all the way to his hometown of Montpelier to be a part of 18A’s Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Prior to the ribbon cutting everyone in attendance was welcomed to Cookies on Demand cookies and refreshments. Pictured with Lt. Governor Husted are owners Becky and Ron Freese and Jamie Klei. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fayette Class Of 1986 Holds Reunion

FAYETTE ALUMNI … Last Saturday, the Fayette Class of 1986 gathered at The Downtown Restaurant in Archbold. Pictured left to right are: Todd Mitchell, Cristin (Cooley) Hagans, Tina (Sallows) Keiser, Tony Brown, Buffie Slattman Vereeke, Linda Seiler, Trevor Hibbard, Pam (Blosser) Moody, Joel Beaverson, Shirley (Bradley) Guise, Brian Miller, Lisa (Elarton) Rupp, Curtis Opdyke, Dina (Hopkins) Gladieux, Tony Wright.
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Nine-Year Old Child Survives Multiple Cardiac Arrests

CELEBRATING LIFE … On October 28, 2022, just three short months after these people helped to save the life of this young boy, Alek Bell, he got to meet them. From left to right, in front of EMT vehicle that was used in his rescue, are Paramedics Joe Walker and Brock Zuver, Alek’s father John Bell, 9-year-old Alek, Alek’s 6-year-old brother Coehen, Mom (Heidi Bell) holding 2-year-old brother Sylas, EMT -B Samantha Brink, Paramedic Caitlin Helms and Deputy Sheriff Tyler Maynard. Joe was the Lead EMT that day in July. This picture was taken at the EMS barn just north of Bryan. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Edna Thourot (1936-2022)

Edna M. Thourot, age 86, of rural Wauseon, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 02, 2022 in Fairlawn Haven, Archbold, Ohio surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 10, 1936 in Henry County, Ohio to the late Harold and Youvonne (Powers) Thomas. She married Jack J. Thourot on August...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Pettisville FFA Competes In Soils & Dairy Cattle Career Development Events

STATE SOILS CONTEST … Courtney Wiemken, Oliva Beck and Ava Genter stand by one of the four soil pits they judged in Franklin County at the State Urban Soils Career Development Event (CDE) held in October. To qualify, they had to score in the top five as a team at the district level. These contests are sponsored by the FFA to promote hands-on use of the ag curriculum. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)
PETTISVILLE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hear Report From Williams County Airport Director

AIRPORT UPDATE … On the right in the center, Williams County Airport Director Brent Wilson is seen giving an update to Williams County Commissioners (on the left) Terry Rummel, Lew Hilkert and Brian Davis. Clerk Anne Retcher was taking the minutes while Williams County IT director Jeremy Suffel and incoming commissioner Bart Westfall sat in on the report given on November 3, 2022.
thevillagereporter.com

Two Pettisville FFA Members Finalists At National Agriscience Fair

FINALISTS … Delana Damman, left and Ella Richer, juniors at Pettisville School show their pins and smiles after the awards were announced for their agriscience fair categories. Both were Division 3, 9th and 10th graders. The research projects were completed last school year. The National FFA Convention was held...
PETTISVILLE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

William “Bill” Gay (1942-2022)

Morenci, MI – William “Bill” Miller Gay, age 80 of Morenci, MI, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home. Bill was born on June 4, 1942, in Detroit, MI, the son of William and Mina (Miller) Gay. He was a graduate of Allen Park High School and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
MORENCI, MI

