Houston Chronicle
Houston Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel out for rest of World Series
The Houston Astros will be without one of the longtime mainstays of their lineup for the remainder of this year's World Series. Veteran first baseman Yuli Gurriel—who along with Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander and Lance McCullers Jr., is one of five remaining members from the team's 2017 championship run—will miss the rest of the Fall Classic after suffering an injury during Game 5 on Thursday.
Houston Chronicle
Dusty Baker nabs elusive championship with Astros' World Series win
Dusty Baker followed his usual pregame regimen Saturday morning as the Houston Astros sat one win away from the second championship in franchise history. The Astros manager made a stop at his favorite Rice Village coffee shop upon leaving his home, and he ran a few errands before heading to Minute Maid Park. Baker got a pair of shoes repaired, then stopped by his dry cleaners. The avid music fan then threw on a pregame playlist as he drove to the ballpark, which Baker said on Saturday included the Big Mama Thornton hit "Hound Dog" from 1952. Just hours before one of the biggest games of his life, Baker's pregame routine remained relatively mundane.
CBS Sports
Four questions facing Astros after Houston captures second World Series title in franchise history
The Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series on Saturday night, downing the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The Astros' victory secured their second championship in the past six years, a stretch that has included four American League pennants and six consecutive trips to the League Championship Series. While the...
Houston Chronicle
PHOTOS: Houston Astros' World Series run in pictures
The Houston Astros secured the second World Series title in franchise history on Saturday at Minute Maid Park with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Houston trailed briefly in the decisive Game 6 after a solo home run by Kyle Schwarber in the top of the sixth, but Yordan Alvarez answered with a three-run blast in the bottom half of the inning and the Astros never looked back.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 6 top plays, live updates
It could all come down to this! The Houston Astros are battling the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The Astros hold a 3-2 series lead after narrowly defeating the Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 on Thursday. However, the Astros have lost Game 6 in all three of their recent World Series appearances, and they are without first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who will be out for the remainder of the World Series with a knee injury.
Top 6 most wanted: Houston Astros 2022 World Series Champions Gear
Thousands of Houston Astros fans lined up outside Academy stores across the city for a chance to get these hot new 2022 World Series Champions t-shirts and caps.
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
Astros top Phillies 4-1 in Game 6, capturing franchise's second World Series title
Scoreless through five innings, the Phillies got on the board first in Game 6 after Kyle Schwarber smoked a 2-2 pitch from Framber Valdez for a solo home run, giving the Phillies a 1-0 advantage heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. The Astros responded in their half of...
Watch magical moments after Astros clinched 2nd World Series title
From the clubhouse to the freeways and everywhere in between, the party didn't stop in Houston and beyond. Here's what happened.
