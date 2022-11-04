Dusty Baker followed his usual pregame regimen Saturday morning as the Houston Astros sat one win away from the second championship in franchise history. The Astros manager made a stop at his favorite Rice Village coffee shop upon leaving his home, and he ran a few errands before heading to Minute Maid Park. Baker got a pair of shoes repaired, then stopped by his dry cleaners. The avid music fan then threw on a pregame playlist as he drove to the ballpark, which Baker said on Saturday included the Big Mama Thornton hit "Hound Dog" from 1952. Just hours before one of the biggest games of his life, Baker's pregame routine remained relatively mundane.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO