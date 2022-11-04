ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Houston Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel out for rest of World Series

The Houston Astros will be without one of the longtime mainstays of their lineup for the remainder of this year's World Series. Veteran first baseman Yuli Gurriel—who along with Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander and Lance McCullers Jr., is one of five remaining members from the team's 2017 championship run—will miss the rest of the Fall Classic after suffering an injury during Game 5 on Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Dusty Baker nabs elusive championship with Astros' World Series win

Dusty Baker followed his usual pregame regimen Saturday morning as the Houston Astros sat one win away from the second championship in franchise history. The Astros manager made a stop at his favorite Rice Village coffee shop upon leaving his home, and he ran a few errands before heading to Minute Maid Park. Baker got a pair of shoes repaired, then stopped by his dry cleaners. The avid music fan then threw on a pregame playlist as he drove to the ballpark, which Baker said on Saturday included the Big Mama Thornton hit "Hound Dog" from 1952. Just hours before one of the biggest games of his life, Baker's pregame routine remained relatively mundane.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

PHOTOS: Houston Astros' World Series run in pictures

The Houston Astros secured the second World Series title in franchise history on Saturday at Minute Maid Park with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Houston trailed briefly in the decisive Game 6 after a solo home run by Kyle Schwarber in the top of the sixth, but Yordan Alvarez answered with a three-run blast in the bottom half of the inning and the Astros never looked back.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 6 top plays, live updates

It could all come down to this! The Houston Astros are battling the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The Astros hold a 3-2 series lead after narrowly defeating the Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 on Thursday. However, the Astros have lost Game 6 in all three of their recent World Series appearances, and they are without first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who will be out for the remainder of the World Series with a knee injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy