ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Democracy under attack: Time to condemn political violence

By William S. Becker, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKodU_0iyrn8JS00
FILE – Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A new poll shows that many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of their democracy and the way elected officials are chosen. The results of the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey come nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Some Americans seem motivated today by dangerous misconception: One is former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election. Another misconception is that the right to free speech incudes political intimidation and death threats — it doesn’t.

Leaders of both political parties, as well as cultural and religious leaders, should point that out and condemn the grassroots insurrection that’s underway right now.

To clear up confusion about what rights the First Amendment guarantees, Georgetown University Law has issued the following guidance:

  • The First Amendment does not protect violent or unlawful conduct, even if the person engaging in it intends to express an idea. State criminal laws penalize threats to injure, kill or stalk another person, including repeated harassment or threats that would cause a reasonable person to feel terrorized, frightened, or intimidated. Stalking is behavior that causes another person to have a reasonable fear of death, serious bodily injury or substantial emotional distress.
  • It is a federal felony to communicate a threat to injure or kidnap another person online, by phone, mail or other interstate channels.
  • The First Amendment does not protect speech that incites imminent violence or lawlessness. (The meaning of “imminent violence” may be confusing, but according to a 2003 ruling in Virginia v. Black, Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor pointed out that states can regulate speech “where the speaker means to communicate a serious expression of an intent to commit an act of unlawful violence to an individual or particular group of individuals.” She noted the speaker need not intend to carry out the threat; the threat itself creates fear that disrupts lives.)
  • Crimes of violence intended to intimidate and coerce are considered terrorism under federal law and the laws of many states. “Terroristic threats” generally are threats to commit a crime of violence with the purpose of, or in reckless disregard of, terrorizing another person or causing public panic, fear or serious public inconvenience.
  • The Second Amendment protects an individual right to bear arms for self-defense, but it does not cover private paramilitary organizations. Collective armed action by private paramilitary organizations is unauthorized in every state and violates criminal laws in many states.

Current laws also forbid interfering with citizens’ right to vote, engaging in intimidating behavior at polling places, or confronting voters while wearing military-style or official-looking uniforms. It is unlawful to display firearms in threatening ways; follow voters to, from or into voting places; write down their license plate numbers, or aggressively question their qualifications to vote.

When threats are terrorism

For a special report that aired on Oct. 30, CNN filmed people yelling threats of violence at meetings of local government and election officials. “I am going to come after each one of you personally,” one person shouts.

“You will get the justice that’s coming to you,” yells another.

Others call out, “Time to dust off the old guillotine,” along with “We know who your family is,” and “You know your home address is on the internet, don’t you?”

One militant told CNN, “You don’t vote your way out of socialism. Once it takes root, the only way to eradicate it is to fight with arms, to have a violent, violent confrontation, to have blood in the streets.”

“I’ve been in combat, and I never want to go back again,” he added. “But I’m telling you what, I will to save this country. If it has to be against our own citizens, it will happen. And there’s a million people like me, and you won’t stop us.”

CNN also interviewed election workers who have begun wearing body armor and carrying guns.

The slippery slope

Recently a home intruder violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, according to police. Just days before, scientific American published a review of research about political violence in America. It cites testimony by Rachel Kleinfeld, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. She noted that support for political violence has doubled among Republicans since 2017, when Trump took office. It also increased among Democrats, but to a lesser extent.

Kleinfeld noted that shortly after the Capitol insurrection,25 percent of Republicans and 17 percent of Democrats felt threats of political violence were justified against the opposite party’s leaders.

Within weeks after Trump lost reelection in 2020, she testified, that his supporters retooled much of his campaign’s online infrastructure to spread misinformation and encourage protests. “The 2020 election season was an inflection point that led to a step-change in acceptance of violence as a political tool, particularly among Republicans,” she said.

Today, threats against members of Congress are 10 times higher than five years ago, Kleinfeld said. In addition, between Trump’s defeat and President Biden’s inauguration, armed protests grew by 47 percent while organized paramilitary groups increased by 96 percent. Violence once dominated by radical fringe groups has gone mainstream, Kleinfeld said, and while it used to be inspired by ideology, it is now motivated by partisanship.

Especially near elections, we can expect more violence in the future “encouraged by politicians for a political purpose,” Kleinfeld told the committee. And she warned that “the damages that this violence itself, and the conspiracies driving it, are causing to our democracy are already substantial and are likely to produce significant democratic decline if not arrested soon.”

“Elites” should speak out

How can we stop the violence? A study by political scientist Robb Willer and his team at Stanford University found that because the public takes cues from “trusted political elites,” efforts to reverse the trend toward violence “should begin at the highest levels of U.S. political discourse.”

So, trusted elites from both political parties and across society should publicly condemn political violence and discredit Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election. Local election officials should display, victims should report, and law agencies should enforce violations of prohibited speech and assembly.

There is one more felony worth mentioning. It prohibits anyone from trying to intentionally “solicit, command, induce, or otherwise endeavor to persuade” another person to engage in a crime of violence against a person or property. The Justice Department should consider whether Trump is violating that law. His stoking of political unrest and alleged violence among supporters did not end on Jan. 6th, 2021 — it continues today.

William S. Becker is co-editor and a contributor to “Democracy Unchained: How to Rebuild Government for the People,” a collection of more than 30 essays by American thought leaders on topics such as the Supreme Court’s perceived legitimacy. Becker has served in several state and federal government roles, including executive assistant to the attorney general of Wisconsin. He is currently executive director of the Presidential Climate Action Project (PCAP), a nonpartisan climate policy think tank unaffiliated with the White House.

Comments / 96

Navy patriot
1d ago

time to condem media bias time to condem Democrat propaganda and blatant failures. 30 million dollars spent on a Mueller investigation that yielded NOTHING. Democrat lies cost Americans money and respect on the world stage. wake up America 🇺🇸

Reply(2)
40
Sam Samuals
2d ago

yes democracy is under attack by democrats your children will live under communism you Americans are so gullible. no you will not accept communism outright but we will keep feeding you small doses of socialism till you finally wake up and find you already have communism we will not have to fight you we will so weaken your economy until you will fall like overripe fruit into our hands. the democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not. this was a speech Givin by Khrushchev on Sept 29 1959 this speech is exactly what democrats do

Reply(13)
26
Swede Switzer
19h ago

On March 1, 1971, members of the Weather Underground set off a bomb on the Senate side of the United States Capitol. While the bomb smashed windows and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of damage, there were no casualties. Bill Ayers is a former leader of the Weather Underground, was with Obama from the beginning of his political career. Susan Rosenberg and Linda Sue Evans, two left wing activist, who on November 7th, 1983 placed a bomb in the U.S. Capitol that tore through the second floor Senate wing in an attempt to assassinate republican Senators,"President Bill Clinton commuted Rosenberg’s and Evans’ sentences.

Reply
7
Related
Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory

House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Dig Up That Birth Certificate’: Obama Takes Shot at Trump’s ‘Birtherism’ During Midterm Stop

Former president Barack Obama traveled to Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, to campaign on behalf of another “Democrat with a funny name”: Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. It was an opportunity for Obama to take a swipe at former president Donald Trump, who dogged him throughout his presidency with racist dog whistles that falsely casted doubt on his U.S. citizenship. “Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificate,” Obama teased to massive applause.
WISCONSIN STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
The Independent

Historians sue Biden for ‘illegally’ withholding 16,000 JFK assassination files: ‘What are they hiding?’

The most expansive online directory of information on the assassination of President John F Kennedy has sued the Biden administration and the National Archives in an attempt to make the government publicise all the documents not yet shared concerning the murder in 1963. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday by the Mary Ferrell Foundation – one year after President Joe Biden shared a memo delaying the release of the final 16,000 documents relating to the assassination, NBC News reported. The JFK Records Collection Act of 1992 was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. The law states that the...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump supporters at Texas rally strongly oppose Abbott and DeSantis in 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Supporters of former President Donald Trump opposed the idea of any other Republican candidate running for the White House in 2024. Attendees at Trump's Save America rally in Robstown, Texas, Saturday evening agreed that no other conservative politician could compare to Trump, who was twice impeached by the House before leaving office.
ROBSTOWN, TX
TMZ.com

Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else

Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
The Hill

The Hill

751K+
Followers
87K+
Post
538M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy