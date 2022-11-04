Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6

Tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas Friday, leaving at least one person dead, many more missing, dozens injured and countless homes destroyed. Cody McDaniel, the emergency manager in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, confirmed one person had died, saying authorities were trying to determine the extent of the destruction. There are “multiple missing people,” he said. “It’s not good.” The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center showed nine tornadoes formed in Texas, four in Arkansas and one in Oklahoma. The storm front is moving east, bringing storms and rain to Louisiana and Mississippi.Read more at The Daily Beast.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO