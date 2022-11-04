Read full article on original website
Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how much a $1.9 billion Powerball win is worth in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As the Powerball jackpot smashes another record and soars to an estimated $1.9 billion, you may be wondering what a win like that would actually look like. When you win the lottery jackpot, you’re given a choice between a lump-sum payment or an annuity paid out over nearly three decades. Most […]
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms northeast of Bahamas, headed for Florida
A new named storm formed northeast of the Bahamas on Monday and is expected to bring heavy rain to Florida later this week.
Blog: A big drop in temps! Tracking Nicole in the tropics!
We are coming off of a warm November weekend. High temps were in the 80s both days. We didn’t break any records, but we were well above average. I had family in town from Chicago. We went to the parks both days, but both days we cut it a bit short as it was hot in the sun and it was pretty humid. The breeze did help at times. We even went to the beach at Ft. Monroe. (We didn’t swim). Water temps are in the low-mid 60s.
Powerball ticket bought in Cary wins $50K, 7 more big wins across NC as jackpot climbs to $1.9B
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
Virginia couple arrested, accused of attempted home invasion in New Jersey
A couple in Newport News are now in custody after authorities say they tried to orchestrate an armed home invasion and robbery in New Jersey.
'Can't serve alcohol, but can feed the hungry': California Burrito now feeding the homeless
WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. ‘Can’t serve alcohol, but can feed the hungry’: California …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. According to...
Friday Night Flights Week 9 Full Show
Friday Night Flights continues on our ninth week of the season. Great Bridge vs. Deep Creek, Indian River vs. Grassfield, Landstown vs. Green Run and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the video above.
Video shows girl’s terror when she realizes seatbelt isn’t buckled on drop ride
A video taken at the Greater Gulf State Fair in Alabama shows a 9-year-old's terrified reaction when she realizes her seatbelt isn't fastened as the Mega Drop ride starts.
757 Sober Ride offers free Lyft rides for Blackout Wednesday
The free rides will span Hampton Roads southside and the Peninsula. Both new and existing Lyft users are eligible.
