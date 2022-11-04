We are coming off of a warm November weekend. High temps were in the 80s both days. We didn’t break any records, but we were well above average. I had family in town from Chicago. We went to the parks both days, but both days we cut it a bit short as it was hot in the sun and it was pretty humid. The breeze did help at times. We even went to the beach at Ft. Monroe. (We didn’t swim). Water temps are in the low-mid 60s.

