WAVY News 10

Blog: A big drop in temps! Tracking Nicole in the tropics!

We are coming off of a warm November weekend. High temps were in the 80s both days. We didn’t break any records, but we were well above average. I had family in town from Chicago. We went to the parks both days, but both days we cut it a bit short as it was hot in the sun and it was pretty humid. The breeze did help at times. We even went to the beach at Ft. Monroe. (We didn’t swim). Water temps are in the low-mid 60s.
Friday Night Flights Week 9 Full Show

Friday Night Flights continues on our ninth week of the season. Great Bridge vs. Deep Creek, Indian River vs. Grassfield, Landstown vs. Green Run and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the video above.

