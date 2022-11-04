Read full article on original website
KWQC
Iowa DCI identifies officers involved in fatal Davenport shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Investigators have released the names of the officers/troopers involved in a fatal shooting that happened on October 30 following a vehicle and foot chase. Those officers/troopers involved are:. - Trooper Kenneth Voorhees-Iowa State Patrol. - Trooper Dwight Swartz-Iowa State Patrol. - Officer Brandon Askew-Davenport Police Department.
Officers identified in Davenport shooting that left 1 dead last Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) Saturday night named the six officers involved in a deadly pursuit on Oct. 30. The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. DPS reported multiple agencies were patrolling the area near 5200 Grand Avenue in Davenport when officers initiated a traffic stop.
cbs2iowa.com
Names released in Davenport Officer-Involved Shooting
Davenport — Saturday evening, The Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS) released names of the officers involved in the Davenport Officer-Involved Shooting. The shooting took place on Sunday, October 30th following a pursuit. All six officers have cooperated and have interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
KWQC
East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind released from ICU
EAST MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - East Moline Sergeant William Lind was released from the Intensive Care Unit at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Saturday, according to police. Sgt. Lind was moved to a “Step Down Unit” for continued care after an assault by a wanted suspect on October 24 left the officer with serious head injuries.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois man convicted for school vandalism gets probation
(WHBF) — A 22-year-old Moline man convicted in connection with vandalism at Moline High has been sentenced to “second-chance” probation. Steven Anderson was sentenced Tuesday in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. Earlier, Anderson was found guilty after he pleaded guilty to criminal damage to...
KCJJ
Transient accused of stabbing victim in the neck at IC bus stop
A local transient faces charges that he stabbed another person in the neck at an Iowa City bus stop. Iowa City Police were called to the Boyrum Street bus stop in front of Hy-Vee just after 10:45 Friday morning. The victim reported being in a conversation with 44-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr. when Hawkins stabbed them in the neck with a sharp instrument for no apparent reason and with no warning. Hawkins later reportedly admitted to being in an argument with the person.
KMOV
One dead, 2 injured in Belleville triple shooting; suspect arrested in Iowa
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - A triple shooting left one woman dead, one woman in critical condition and another woman injured Saturday morning in Belleville. At 9:50 a.m., police responded to a call for help in the 300 block of South Church Street. When they arrived at the home, police found one woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect pointed loaded gun at bar patron
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police allege he went into a bar with a loaded gun and threatened a patron. Demetrius Tigue Sr. faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first, and possession or carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, court records say.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after downtown Iowa City bar altercation
A Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after an altercation at a downtown Iowa City bar early Friday morning. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred just before 1 am at Elray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue. 19-year-old Victoria Lea allegedly engaged in a fight inside the establishment, and an employee attempted to remove her from the premises. During that attempt, Lea reportedly punched the employee in the face, spit in their face, and bit the victim on the thigh causing bruising, blood and redness to the area.
KCJJ
IC bartender charged after allegedly serving dangerously intoxicated customer
An Iowa City bartender faces charges that he continued serving alcohol to a dangerously intoxicated customer. First responders were called to Joe’s Place on Iowa Avenue just after 1:30 Halloween morning for an intoxicated customer who had fallen and was not very responsive. An Iowa City Police investigation determined that the bartender, identified as 29-year-old Travis Patten of Orchard Court, had been serving the customer for several hours with few other bar patrons present. Patten reportedly served the subject multiple tequila shots despite his already-high intoxication level. The customer eventually passed out and hit their head on the bar, requiring transport to a local hospital.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Sarah Aurand, 41, is wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Aurand is 5-foot-7, 156 pounds,...
ourquadcities.com
QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
KCJJ
IC concrete company offers $10,000 reward for arrest of vandalism suspects
An Iowa City concrete company is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of the subject or subjects who vandalized one of their job sites. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, contacted KCJJ on Thursday to report the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School. Company officials say the incident occurred Tuesday night between the hours of 6 and 11pm.
Two arrested in Jasper County chase, crash
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Two people who led law enforcement on a chase were arrested after crashing into a tree Thursday morning. The driver of the stolen vehicle, William McCaskill, 27, of Illinois, and passenger Joseph Lund, 32, of Davenport were charged with Theft 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of a Firearm as a […]
KWQC
1 dog died in Burlington house fire Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One dog died in a Burlington house fire Thursday, according to crews. The Burlington Fire Department responded at 3:41 p.m. Thursday to the 1400 block of Madison Avenue for smoke in a home, according to a media release. Firefighters first on the scene found a single-story...
KWQC
The City of Sterling offering a new program just in time for the holidays
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Sterling is offering a new program just in time for the holidays. The utility account gift program allows you to make a payment or pay in full an account holders sewer and garbage bill. “You know, we live in an incredible community, Sterling...
davenportlibrary.com
A Trusted Friend: The murder of Rose Gendler
22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
New I-74 bridge lines to help aerial police units look for speeding
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Illinois Department of Transportation closed down several lanes on the I-74 Bridge on Monday, Oct. 31, causing a traffic jam. The reason was to paint new lines on the road to improve safety. Illinois State Police will use the new lines, or 'hash marks', to...
977wmoi.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
