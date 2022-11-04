ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: 'Chicago', Wurstfest, Texas Book Festival and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the details on events across Central Texas, including Broadway In Austin's performance of "Chicago," Wurstfest in New Braunfels, the 27th annual Texas Book Festival in downtown Austin, the 20th annual Travis Heights Art Trail, the Austin Celtic Festival and the Austin Fall Asian Festival in Buda.
AUSTIN, TX
travelawaits.com

The Incredible Food Tour Not To Miss In San Antonio

Good food isn’t hard to find in San Antonio. As one of only two cities in the entire country recognized as Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO, San Antonio is brimming with delectable dishes. What is difficult to find is a food tour that not only showcases authentic foods native to San Antonio, but also digs into the heritage of the locals and the history of the foods. Providing this unique combination of food, heritage, and history all in one tour is one of the many reasons that Food Chick Tours is the premier food tour company in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio

We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

The best moments from San Antonio's colorful 2022 Diwali celebration

San Antonio's annual Diwali festival took place Saturday night at Hemisfair, bringing together revelers to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Diwali is celebrated by people of Indian ancestry around the globe. The local gathering included dance, music, food, fireworks and the placement of floating candles, or diyas, on the San Antonio River.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Solving the mystery: Loud booms in Stone Oak

SAN ANTONIO — It's a story that had many of you chiming in online. Stone Oak neighbors are trying to figure out the noise that's keeping them up at night. Not even five minutes following our initial report on this, e-mails came flooding in from viewers pitching theories of what the "booming" sounds could be.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman

Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
