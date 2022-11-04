Lane closure begins Monday on Dixie Boulevard

Courtesy Photo from the City of Odessa

Beginning Monday, the City of Odessa announced there will be a right-hand lane closure for north-bound traffic along Dixie Boulevard.

The press release detailed the closure will be between 38th Street and 42nd Street and is expected to take up to two weeks.

City of Odessa contractor’s will be removing and replacing curb and gutter at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Dixie Boulevard. Drivers are asked to use caution and expect delays within this location.