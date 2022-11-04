ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

fox13news.com

Tampa programs helps homeless veterans start over

A local non-profit, New Beginnings in Tampa, is doing its part to help homeless veterans get back on their feet. For decades, the organization has provided housing and dental care to veterans. Recently, three are graduating out of the program and moving into their very own apartments.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

'New Beginnings' program gives homeless veterans opportunity to rebuild their lives

TAMPA, Fla. - As Veterans Day nears, a local non-profit is doing its part to help homeless veterans get back on their feet. For decades, New Beginnings of Tampa has provided housing, dental care, and other services to veterans in need. This week, three veterans are graduating from the program and getting apartments of their very own.
TAMPA, FL
naturecoaster.com

Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day

Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. BCC government offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022. Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Free shot clinic for dogs to be held on Nov. 5

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone with a dog that is in need of some vaccinations, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has an upcoming event just for you. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the animal shelter is hosting the 14th annual Free Shot Clinic for Dogs event which provides free DA2PP and rabies vaccines for 1,000 dogs.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

'Beast of the Southeast' roars on Lake Hernando

Hundreds of participants and spectators came out en masse Saturday, Nov. 5, for the 2022 Lake Hernando Dragon Boat Festival at Hernando Beach and Community Park. Dubbed as the “Beast of the Southeast,” the festival hosted by the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) in partnership with Tampa-based PanAm Dragon Boat and Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club, expected to attract thousands to help raise money for local education. Proceeds benefit the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) programs and services supporting teachers and students in the county school district.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Kristan Honors Her Pinellas County Fire Medic Husband

Kristan honors her Pinellas County Fire Medic husband and talks about her role as a spouse of a First Responder. John is who we are honoring for First Responder Friday this week. John wife Kirstan talks about what makes him great at his job. She says, “He is a very...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

