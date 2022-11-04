Read full article on original website
Tampa programs helps homeless veterans start over
A local non-profit, New Beginnings in Tampa, is doing its part to help homeless veterans get back on their feet. For decades, the organization has provided housing and dental care to veterans. Recently, three are graduating out of the program and moving into their very own apartments.
'New Beginnings' program gives homeless veterans opportunity to rebuild their lives
TAMPA, Fla. - As Veterans Day nears, a local non-profit is doing its part to help homeless veterans get back on their feet. For decades, New Beginnings of Tampa has provided housing, dental care, and other services to veterans in need. This week, three veterans are graduating from the program and getting apartments of their very own.
High costs of housing, food blamed for uptick in families in transition
Escalating costs of housing and food are being credited at least in part with an increase in the number of families in transition including children who may be homeless or separated from their families, according to the Students & Families in Transition Program in Hernando County. “We have a lot...
Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day
Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. BCC government offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022. Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers...
Cancer diagnosis impacts longtime host of Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball
After years of hosting the Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball at his ranch, this weekend’s event impacts David Bunch differently.
Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees
The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.
Bay area veteran gives up on VA claim but ‘wants recognition of his service’ as he faces final stages of cancer
Baldomero Vega never applied for VA benefits since he did not need the help, but after he got cancer later in life, his requests were denied and now time is running out.
Free shot clinic for dogs to be held on Nov. 5
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone with a dog that is in need of some vaccinations, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has an upcoming event just for you. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the animal shelter is hosting the 14th annual Free Shot Clinic for Dogs event which provides free DA2PP and rabies vaccines for 1,000 dogs.
Tampa Bay area Veteran gifted new car to help her family commute
Thanks to Operation Homefront and its partnerships, Shanique Wright no longer has to worry about how she’ll get around.
Humane Society of Tampa Bay hosting free shot clinic for dogs Saturday
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay will be hosting its 14th annual free shot clinic for dogs on Saturday.
D-Snap On-Site location open through Saturday in Pinellas County
Anyone who lives in Pinellas County and was impacted by the hurricane can stop by Tropicana Field to apply for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or D-SNAP.
'Beast of the Southeast' roars on Lake Hernando
Hundreds of participants and spectators came out en masse Saturday, Nov. 5, for the 2022 Lake Hernando Dragon Boat Festival at Hernando Beach and Community Park. Dubbed as the “Beast of the Southeast,” the festival hosted by the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) in partnership with Tampa-based PanAm Dragon Boat and Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club, expected to attract thousands to help raise money for local education. Proceeds benefit the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) programs and services supporting teachers and students in the county school district.
Pasco Sheriff’s Office, DEA Collect 349 Pounds Of Medication At Prescription Take Back Event
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office partnered with the DEA for a Prescription Take Back Day event last Saturday, Oct. 29. Citizens dropped off their unused and expired medication to be properly disposed of and kept out of the wrong hands. Pasco Sheriff’s
Kristan Honors Her Pinellas County Fire Medic Husband
Kristan honors her Pinellas County Fire Medic husband and talks about her role as a spouse of a First Responder. John is who we are honoring for First Responder Friday this week. John wife Kirstan talks about what makes him great at his job. She says, “He is a very...
INSIDE LOOK: The NEW Florida Children’s Museum in Lakeland
The Florida Children’s Museum’s grand opening is this weekend (Friday, November 4-Sunday, November 6) and it is a MUST-SEE! We recently got a sneak peek before opening day to learn more about the museum and its exhibits to help you map out your best day ever! There are a lot of pictures in this post because […]
Gov. DeSantis joined by hundreds of supporters at ‘Unite & Win’ rally in Clearwater
Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to hundreds of his supporters in a packhouse in Clearwater.
Pontoon boat carrying 9 people overturns in the Clearwater Pass
There was a safe removal of all nine passengers from the water after a pontoon boat overturned in Clearwater Pass.
St. Pete man accused of beating mother to death
St. Petersburg police are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide.
St. Pete K9 helps capture 2 men accused of breaking into home on Hurricane Ian-damaged Sanibel Island
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - Two men who were supposed to be helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts on Sanibel Island ended up in handcuffs after police say a K9 with the St. Petersburg Police Department caught them trying to break into a home. According to SPPD, the men were on...
Missing Hillsborough County teen dies after being found in pond
A missing 17-year-old died Friday night after being found in a pond, according to Hillsborough County deputies.
