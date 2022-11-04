DETROIT -- The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games for the first time since 2008, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is feeling the burn. Rodgers didn’t hide his feelings after Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 9, saying: “We can’t lose a game like that against that team, no. So that’s going to hurt for a while.” The veteran quarterback completed 23 of 43 passes for 291 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Rodgers has thrown seven interceptions through nine games, already exceeding his four thrown through 16 games while winning his second-consecutive MVP in 2021.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO