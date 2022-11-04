ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Inside the locker room: Aaron Rodgers says ugly loss to Lions will hurt for a bit

DETROIT -- The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games for the first time since 2008, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is feeling the burn. Rodgers didn’t hide his feelings after Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 9, saying: “We can’t lose a game like that against that team, no. So that’s going to hurt for a while.” The veteran quarterback completed 23 of 43 passes for 291 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Rodgers has thrown seven interceptions through nine games, already exceeding his four thrown through 16 games while winning his second-consecutive MVP in 2021.
MLive.com

Josh Reynolds doubtful, D’Andre Swift questionable for Lions

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have listed Josh Reynolds as doubtful to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Reynolds is suffering from back pain that limited him at practice on Wednesday, then held him out the rest of the week. The Lions kept him off his feet on Friday hoping he would feel good enough to play on Sunday, but they are no longer expecting that to happen.
Lions list D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) as questionable in Week 9

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) is questionable to play in Week 9's game against the Green Bay Packers. Swift's status remains in question after he registered two limited practices after a missed session on Wednesday. In a potential matchup against a Green Bay unit ranked 20th (20.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, Jamaal Williams could see more touches if Swift is ruled out.
MLive.com

The Spun

Dan Campbell Has Honest Expectation For D'Andre Swift

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift returned to field last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. It was his first game back since Week 3. Swift received just 10 touches in last weekend's game for 33 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Lions head coach Dan Campbell commented on Swift's role for...
MLive.com

Short-handed Lions sign 1 player from practice squad, elevate 2 others

DETROIT -- With their top four outside receivers slowed by injuries and their top tight end now in Minnesota, the Lions are getting some reinforcements from their practice squad. The Lions announced on Saturday they’re signing receiver Stanely Berryhill from the practice squad, while elevating receiver Brandon Zylstra and tight...
MLive.com

MLive.com

MLive.com

