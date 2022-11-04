Read full article on original website
DETROIT -- The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games for the first time since 2008, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is feeling the burn. Rodgers didn’t hide his feelings after Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 9, saying: “We can’t lose a game like that against that team, no. So that’s going to hurt for a while.” The veteran quarterback completed 23 of 43 passes for 291 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Rodgers has thrown seven interceptions through nine games, already exceeding his four thrown through 16 games while winning his second-consecutive MVP in 2021.
The Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Detroit is averaging almost 36 points per game at home.
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have listed Josh Reynolds as doubtful to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Reynolds is suffering from back pain that limited him at practice on Wednesday, then held him out the rest of the week. The Lions kept him off his feet on Friday hoping he would feel good enough to play on Sunday, but they are no longer expecting that to happen.
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (2-6) ditched their five-game winning streak, beating the Packers (3-6) 15-9 in a Week 9 defensive showdown, handing Green Bay its first five-game skid since 2008. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy day, even by the standards from this season’s ugly first nine...
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is one of the most well-liked figures in the NFL.
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) is questionable to play in Week 9's game against the Green Bay Packers. Swift's status remains in question after he registered two limited practices after a missed session on Wednesday. In a potential matchup against a Green Bay unit ranked 20th (20.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, Jamaal Williams could see more touches if Swift is ruled out.
Halftime analysis: 2 Lions rookies pick off passes for first time since 1952
DETROIT -- The Lions have lost five straight games. They’ve fired a coach. They’ve shipped their leading receiver across the division to the Minnesota Vikings. This season is bleak no matter how you want to measure it. But in recent weeks, the young core of the defense is...
Jared Goff’s future is unclear. The Lions want him focused on the present.
ALLEN PARK -- Lose for long enough in this league, and change will come for you. It already has for the Detroit Lions. They’ve lost their last five games to plunge back to the bottom of the league, and now they’ve canned an assistant coach before trading their leading receiver to a division rival.
Lions’ Jerry Jacobs told Aaron Rodgers ‘stop trying me’ before stepping up in win
DETROIT -- Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs was a major part on the defense for the first time since last season. The second-year bulldog had some memorable moments against Aaron Rodgers in the team’s 15-9 win in Week 9 from Ford Field. A very fired-up Jacobs said the legendary...
Dan Campbell Has Honest Expectation For D'Andre Swift
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift returned to field last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. It was his first game back since Week 3. Swift received just 10 touches in last weekend's game for 33 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Lions head coach Dan Campbell commented on Swift's role for...
2 tight ends catch TD passes in Lions’ first game after T.J. Hockenson trade
DETROIT -- While the T.J. Hockenson trade was obviously made for the long-term future of the franchise, Dan Campbell believes the Detroit Lions might be better off in the short term too. “As good as T.J. was, there are things we’ll be able to do better, potentially, having other guys...
Short-handed Lions sign 1 player from practice squad, elevate 2 others
DETROIT -- With their top four outside receivers slowed by injuries and their top tight end now in Minnesota, the Lions are getting some reinforcements from their practice squad. The Lions announced on Saturday they’re signing receiver Stanely Berryhill from the practice squad, while elevating receiver Brandon Zylstra and tight...
Bebe Rexha, David Guetta to perform at halftime of Lions’ Thanksgiving game
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions host one of the NFL’s best teams in the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving this year, and they’ll have some stars performing at halftime, too. Bebe Rexha and David Guetta will perform at halftime of this year’s nationally-broadcast game. Detroit’s own Big Sean...
