Powerball Live Results for 10/22/22, Saturday Jackpot Was $580 Million
Saturday night's Powerball jackpot had a cash-value option worth $278.2 million.
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth $1 Billion
The next Powerball game will offer the second-largest jackpot in the game's history.
Powerball Jackpot Skyrockets to $1.9 Billion, Highest in Global History
Months have passed without seeing a single Powerball Jackpot winner. As such, the Powerball Jackpot has skyrocketed to an unbelievable $1.9 billion. That officially makes it the highest jackpot total ever in global history. That said, it might be a good idea to go purchase your next lottery ticket while you have a chance.
Powerball jackpot soars to $1B, the second-largest in U.S. history
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing.It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23.The increased jackpot will be the second-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.Although the advertised top prize...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1 billion without a jackpot winner
