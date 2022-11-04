ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing.It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23.The increased jackpot will be the second-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.Although the advertised top prize...
