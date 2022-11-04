Read full article on original website
Marina Rodriguez disagrees with stoppage in loss to Amanda Lemos: 'I'm there to face a lot more'
UFC strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez is not happy with how things went down Saturday night. Rodriguez’s four-fight winning streak came to an end in the main event of UFC Fight Night 214 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. She was stopped by fellow Brazilian Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in the second round after getting tagged by a right hand and then taking a few follow-up shots. She was still standing when referee Jason Herzog waved off the fight.
MMA Fighting
Marina Rodriguez: UFC Vegas 64 fight with Amanda Lemos ‘doesn’t make sense,’ next bout ‘has to be for the belt’
Marina Rodriguez is on a four-fight winning streak going into UFC Vegas 64’s main event Saturday night against Amanda Lemos. She embraces the headlining spot, even if she sees no logic in the matchmaking. Speaking on this week’s episode of MMA Fightings’ Trocação Franca, Rodriguez said the Lemos matchup...
Amanda Lemos confident in No. 1 contender status, predicts Zhang Weili defeats Carla Esparza at UFC 281
LAS VEGAS – Amanda Lemos believes she’s done enough. The UFC women’s strawweight contender is confident she’ll get the next title shot following her most recent win inside the octagon. Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) defeated Marina Rodriguez on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 214 at the UFC Apex. The Brazilian ended Rodriguez’s (16-2-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC) winning streak by second-round TKO.
Raleigh News & Observer
UFC Fight Night 214 video: Mario Bautista wraps up Benito Lopez, forces tap with reverse triangle armbar
LAS VEGAS – Mario Bautista entered UFC Fight Night 214 believing he was a level above his opponent, and the result supported that notion. From the moment the fight began, Bautista (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) poured on the forward pressure with hard strikes. Mixing up kicks to the legs and hard punches upstairs, Bautista had Benito Lopez moving backward early.
'That looked early': Twitter reacts to Amanda Lemos' TKO of Marina Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 214
Amanda Lemos continued her surge to a strawweight title shot on Saturday when she beat Marina Rodriguez in the UFC Fight Night 214 main event. Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) earned her seventh victory in her past eight fights when she earned a third-round stnading TKO win win over Rodriguez (17-2-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC) in the battle of Brazilians, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC Fight Night 214 predictions: Is anyone picking Amanda Lemos to upset Marina Rodriguez?
The UFC stays on its Las Vegas home turf this week with a pair of women’s strawweight contenders at the top of the lineup. UFC Fight Night 214 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+. (Click here to open a PDF...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 64 weigh-in results: Carlos Candelario, Benito Lopez miss by 2.5 pounds, 4 fighters miss weight
The scale tripped up several UFC Vegas 64 fighters. Five fighters missed weight at Friday’s official weigh-ins for Saturday’s card, which takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, with Carlos Candelario and Benito Lopez both coming in 2.5 pounds over the limit for their respective bouts. Lightweight contender Grant Dawson missed weight by 1.5 pounds, while bantamweight Ramona Pascual and flyweight Shanna Young missed by one pound.
UFC Fight Night 214 video: Tagir Ulanbekov spoils Nate Maness' flyweight debut with standing choke
LAS VEGAS – Tagir Ulanbekov picked up his most impressive octagon victory to date on Saturday when he submitted Nate Maness at UFC Fight Night 214. Ulanbekov (15-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC), who is a part of American Kickboxing Academy and trains under Khabib Nurmagomedov, wasted no time chasing down the grappling in his flyweight bout with Maness (14-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) at the UFC Apex.
Exclusive: Jan Blachowicz Ready to Step into UFC 282 Main Event if Necessary; ‘I’m Gonna be Ready for Five Rounds’
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz returns to the Octagon at UFC 282 against No. 3 ranked contend Magomed Ankalaev. Over the summer, all signs appeared to point towards a light heavyweight title showdown between new champion Jiri Prochazka and former titleholder Jan Blachowicz. Those plans quickly changed when Prochazka revealed that he opted to run back his fight-of-the-year contender with Glover Teixeira from UFC 275.
Raleigh News & Observer
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Scores $1000 Risk-Free Bet for NBA, NHL, NFL & More
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There is a great Monday Night Football matchup tonight to wrap up another great weekend of NFL football. But there is plenty of other action, aside the Ravens and Saints, taking place around the sports world right now. It is the perfect opportunity for a new bettor to get in on the action and set themselves up for a full week of NBA, NHL, college, and of course, NFL action. If you are looking to place your first sports bet, the BetMGM bonus code MCBET is a great place to start as it earns a $1,000 risk-free first bet for new customers.
Yardbarker
UFC Fight Night 214 Bonuses: Neil Magny, 3 Others Earn $50,000
Ultimate Fighting Championship awarded four fighters performance bonuses on the UFC Fight Night 214 card. Neil Magny received an extra $50,000 for the record-setting performance that saw him notch his 20th welterweight win inside the Octagon. Magny's historic performance saw him submit Daniel Rodriguez with a brabo choke to claim the most wins in promotional history within the division. Three other performance bonuses went to Mario Bautista for his triangle armbar submission win, Polyana Viana for her brutal knockout win over Jinh Yu Frey and Tamires Vidal for her jumping knee stoppage.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Sean O’Malley suggests interim title fight with ‘Chito’ Vera if Aljamain Sterling wants to sit out until June
Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to wait until next summer to fight. In October, O’Malley picked up the biggest win of his career, taking a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 280. The win vaulted O’Malley up to the No. 1 spot in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings and makes him the presumptive next title challenger for Aljamain Sterling’s title, but there’s one problem: Sterling doesn’t want to fight anytime soon.
