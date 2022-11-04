ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up 35% of U.S. cases

 4 days ago
Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday estimated that Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 accounted for about 35% of coronavirus cases in the country in the week ending Nov.5 compared with 23.2% in the previous week.

The subvariants made up nearly 9% of total cases in the week of Oct. 15 and their proportion has been rising steadily among circulating cases since then.

The two variants are descendants of Omicron's BA.5 subvariant and have been spreading rapidly in Europe. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has said they were likely to become the dominant variants shortly and drive up cases in the next few weeks and months.

There is no evidence yet that BQ.1 is linked with increased severity compared to the circulating Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, the European agency said, but warned it may evade some immune protection, citing laboratory studies in Asia.

New variants are monitored closely by regulators and vaccine manufacturers in case they start to evade protection offered by current shots.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that Eli Lilly's (LLY.N) experimental COVID drug, bebtelovimab, was not expected to neutralize these Omicron subvariants.

BQ.1.1 made up nearly 19% of circulating variants and BQ.1 was estimated to make up 16.5% of circulating cases in the week of Nov. 5, the U.S. CDC said on Friday.

The figure for the previous week was updated from 27.1% earlier.

The BA.5 subvariant, which drove up cases earlier this year, is estimated to make up about 39% of cases, compared with nearly 51% in the week ended Oct. 29.

Coronavirus cases saw a small uptick for the week ended Nov. 2, data from CDC showed. This comes after a gradual decline in reported cases from July highs.

Marcella Leonard
3d ago

My daughter (school age) has it and so do I. They first diagnosed us with the flu but the Covid test came back positive The urgent care centers are full and the pharmacy reports they can't keep up with the prescription for Temaflu. My area has been hit!

4
Jen Jen
3d ago

My 10yr old son myself and my fiance are all just getting over having COVID &the flu. It was a rough week and a half of the most miserable this week and a half of my life I pray that everyone can stay safe and away from the flu and covid it's awful.

5
carson 310
3d ago

thats it??? why we still talking about it the flu and rsv make up way more cases now covid is on its last leg

8
