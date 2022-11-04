ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Driver killed after car veers off Vista road, crashes into ditch

By Lyndsay Winkley
 2 days ago

A driver died after his car veered off a Vista road and crashed into a ditch Thursday night, a California Highway Patrol officer said.

The collision happened about 11:40 p.m. on South Santa Fe Avenue east of Buena Creek Road.

The driver was headed east in a gray Honda Civic when, for reasons that remain under investigation, that car went off the road, CHP Officer Hunter Gerber said.

When officers arrived, the driver was dead, Gerber said.

The road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

It is unclear it drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the CHP's Oceanside office at (760) 643-3400.

Updates :
11:31 a.m. Nov. 4, 2022 : This story was updated with additional information.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

San Diego, CA
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

