4 Gut-Healthy Foods You Can Eat Every Day For Weight Loss (And Exactly How Much To Eat)
While exercising regularly and creating a balanced diet, prioritizing your gut health can lead to a myriad of benefits, such as healthy weight loss. We checked in with dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about four go-to foods that help boost your metabolism, digestion and lose weight overall.
Buckwheat for Diabetes: To Eat or Not to Eat?
Something that’s really annoying about information you might find around the web, is it’s not exactly accurate. This means you can find yourself thinking a food is good for blood sugar levels and diabetes, when it’s actually not. Take buckwheat for diabetes as an example. Recently one...
4 High-Protein Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion
When working towards healthy weight loss, eating a protein-filled diet and choosing foods that promote gut health is essential. We reached out to health experts for four go-to foods that all contain necessary protein for weight loss, and others with fiber for a smoother digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Maegan Griffin, health and nutrition expert, founder, CEO and nurse practitioner at Skin Pharm, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
The One Food You Should Never Eat Because It Almost Always Leads To Stomach Fat, According To An Obesity Doctor
While you’re most likely aware that potato chips are not the epitome of a healthy snack, it might be interesting to find out which type of carbohydrate within them (and other ultra-processed junk foods) can lead to stomach fat. If you’re watching your weight and trying to eat healthier, experts say avoiding refined carbohydrates in particular is key.
Sick of That Stubborn Bulge Around Your Midsection? Stock up on These 40 Belly Fat-Burning Foods
Let’s face it: Belly fat can be stubborn. Despite your best efforts, you may be asking yourself “why am I losing weight everywhere but my stomach?”. Believe it or not, there's a scientific explanation for why this is happening. “The fat in your abdomen builds up around your...
What can you eat on a low-carb diet?
Many people find following a low-carb diet challenging, particularly at the beginning of the diet. The following low-carb diet tips might help people stick to their diet and may help them lose weight successfully. You are reading: Foods on low carb diet | What can you eat on a low-carb...
14-Day Boiled Egg Diet: Will It Yield Any Long-Term Results?
Nowadays many people are looking for an effective way to lose weight in a short amount of time. Luckily, there are dozens of dietary plans that can help them. However, any adjustments in your nutrition are quite a serious step and it is vital to plan your diet carefully. When you start a new eating pattern, you should figure out its possible risks and benefits. In this article, you will find detailed information about the 14-day boiled egg diet and a meal plan sample. Let’s get started!
A Handful of Almonds a Day Keeps the Microbiome at Bay
A handful of almonds a day could keep your gut healthy by promoting the production of a short-chain fatty acid known as butyrate. Butyrate occurs when gut microbes break down dietary fiber contributing to digestive health. Thousands of microorganisms, known as the gut microbiome, live throughout your digestive system. These...
6 Carbs Dietitians Want People To Eat More of (Yes, Really!)
For many people trying to lose weight, foods high in carbohydrates are often the first to be nixed from their diet. Burgers are eaten without the bun, a side of roasted potatoes is replaced with broccoli, the bread basket goes untouched. While it can be beneficial to be mindful of...
Does Lack Of Sleep Cause Anxiety?
Although most of us experience worry every once in a while, people with anxiety disorders will feel this restlessness during everyday events to the point that it disrupts their daily lives (via Mayo Clinic). They will feel nervous and tense or weak and tired. Anxiety disorders can also manifest physiological symptoms such as increased heart rate, breathing, and sweating. The increased worry can also disrupt sleep. The Sleep Foundation says that problems with sleep come from excess arousal caused by stress, and people with anxiety can experience low-quality and low-quantity sleep. According to a 2016 study in the Journal of Anxiety Disorders, the lack of quality sleep can worsen symptoms of anxiety.
New snack line designed to reduce cholesterol
A Johns Hopkins-trained cardiologist who recognized that diet was responsible for much of the high cholesterol, high blood pressure and high blood sugar she saw in her patients has designed a line of snack foods intended to help. Called Step One Foods, the products contain omega-3 oils, plant sterols, fiber...
Can You Eat Carbs When You Have Diabetes? What Dietitians Have to Say
If you have diabetes, making carbohydrates part of your healthy diet can be confusing. It's a misconception that folks with diabetes should avoid all carbs. Below you'll find what you need to know about carbs, which are the best to include in meals and what your meals should look like.
How to tell if you have high cholesterol
High cholesterol can increase the risk of several heart-related health conditions. Regular screening and healthy lifestyle habits can help people maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Cholesterol is essential for the body to function. However, having high cholesterol can increase a person’s risk of developing heart disease. High cholesterol does not...
What It Means When Your Creatinine Is Low
There are a variety of symptoms you can experience if you're creatinine levels are low. However, many are curious to know what those low levels indicate.
How to lose weight with a low-carb diet
Are you ready to lose weight while eating delicious, nourishing food that keeps you satisfied for hours?. In a separate guide, we covered all of the research on why low-carb diets can help you lose weight. Here, you’ll learn how to follow a healthy low-carb lifestyle for weight loss.
Nutritionists Say You Should Be Eating These Carbs Every Day—They Reduce Bloating!
A lot of carbohydrates get a bad rap, when it comes to bloating, stomach pain and weight gain. It’s important to note, experts tell us, that there are two types of this macronutrient: simple (associated with processed foods) and complex (healthy and fiber-rich). We checked in with registered nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about the latter, and two foods you can eat every day for a healthy source of carbs, fiber and promote optimal gut health all the while.
The Best Morning Habits To Beat Bloating And Inflammation, According To Doctors
How you start your morning makes all the difference in how you feel throughout the day. Whether you’re meditating for a greater sense of calm, eating a nutritious breakfast for lasting energy, or taking a morning jog to get your blood moving, your morning routine can make or break your day—especially if you struggle with digestive issues and inflammation. Luckily, there are a few simple habits you can practice each morning in order to kick these problems to the curb.
It’s Simple: Snacking on Almonds Boosts Gut Health
Eating a handful of almonds a day substantially boosts the production of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes gut health. A team of scientists from King’s College London investigated the impact of consuming whole and ground almonds on the composition of gut microbes. The study was published recently in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. It was funded by the Almond Board of California.
What Is The Difference Between Methylprednisolone And Prednisone
Methylprednisolone and prednisone are two common corticosteroid medications. While they belong to the same class, there are some differences between them.
Foods to Eat on the Anti-Inflammatory Diet
The anti-inflammatory diet is a dietary pattern that is thought to aid in reducing the risk of disease that's associated with chronic inflammation. The typical anti-inflammatory diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats. This article explores what chronic inflammation is and how diet can potentially help...
