Katie Ledecky breaks world record at World Cup meet in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time in a week, Katie Ledecky has broken a world record. Ledecky swam to a world record of 7 minutes, 57.42 seconds in the 800-meter freestyle in a FINA Swimming World Cup meet Saturday night in Indianapolis. The crowd erupted as Ledecky finished, breaking...
judoinside.com
Christa Deguchi untouchable to gold in Baku
Portuguese Telma Monteiro, winner of uncountable World Judo Tour medals and with an array of Olympic victories and a staggering continental domination showed the judo community that she isn’t done yet. With a silver medal today in Baku she shows she is ready for this Olympic qualification. She overcame Samardzic (BIH), Ilieva (BUL) and Libeer (BEL) all fell at her say-so and a place in the final against Christa Deguchi awaited her.
Gadirova gold seals Britain's best ever gymnastics worlds haul
Jessica Gadirova claimed gold for Britain in the women's floor to seal the hosts' best ever medal haul on the final day of the World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool on Sunday. Victory made Gadirova only the fifth British world champion in history and lifted the host nation's final tally to a record-breaking six medals from the championships.
judoinside.com
Strong women claim the gold medals at Grand Slam Baku
At the opening day of the Grand Slam in Baku home athlete Balabay Aghayev (AZE) started with a gold medal for the home nation. In the final he caught Dilshot Khalmatov (UKR) and claimed the podium. His compatriot Karamat Huseynov (AZE) took the bronze medal. Tsogt-Ochir Byambajav (MGL) won the second bronze, European Champion Francisco Garrigós (ESP) was defeated for bronze.
ESPN
Japan's Daiki Hashimoto backs up Olympic gold with worlds win
LIVERPOOL, England -- Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won the men's all-around title at the world gymnastics championship Friday, giving the 21-year-old star a bookend to the gold he won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Hashimoto put together an all-around total of 87.198 to edge 2021 champion Zhang Boheng of China,...
BBC
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jade Carey's rebound from Olympic disappointment in her best event ended with a gold medal at the world championships. The 22-year-old American soared to victory in the women's vault final on Saturday, giving her a second trip to the top of the podium at M&S Bank Arena after helping the U.S. women capture the team gold earlier in the meet.
tennismajors.com
Brilliant Rune into Paris Masters semi-finals as Alcaraz quits with side injury
Rising Dane Holger Rune produced a statement-making victory as he advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters when world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz quit in the second set because of injury. The 19-year-old had been the better player for most of the match and was leading 6-3, 6-6 and...
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332. 2. Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.766. 3....
judoinside.com
Uzbekistan gives judo show U52kg
In the category U52kg at the Grand Slam in Baku, the top half of the draw did not go to plan with Uzbek Kadamboeva, 59th in the ranking, rising almost to the top, just giving way to Mongolia’s Lkhagvasuren in the semi-final, also not seeded. World number 2 Pupp (HUN) lost out to an unseeded Bulgarian who then went on to lose too.
Joe Fraser’s medal hopes slip away in world championships all-around final
Joe Fraser endured a difficult night as his quest for a men’s all-around medal fell flat at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool. Fraser, who had qualified for the final in fourth place, made mistakes on four of his six apparatus to score 77.098 and finish in a lowly 22nd position in the standings. In contrast, Fraser’s teammate Jake Jarman underscored his own enormous potential for the Paris Olympics and beyond with a strong set of routines to score 82.865 and finish in a highly creditable fifth place.
judoinside.com
Azeri lightweight Balabay Aghayev snatches the gold
Baku was delighted with the gold medal for the men’s U60kg category. It was a saturation of home flags with one Azeri athlete in each quarter of the draw. Hedging their bets, the host nation maximised their opportunity, with home crowd support and familiar settings easing the stress of such a high level day.
judoinside.com
Denis Vieru again golden man U66kg in Baku
On to the final U66kg of the Grand Slam in Baku the Tajik Mulorajab Khalifaev had nothing to his name. Most fought for medals in Baku but he also fought for the honour of being a champion, for a sign that he can raise his confidence and go again in the near future. In Baku, regardless of the final standings, Khalifaev proved that being an outsider does not have to exclude you from the biggest prizes and it doesn’t have to dictate the run of play. His opponent in the final was the experienced ad successful Denis Vieru of Moldova.
Tennis-Alcaraz to miss ATP Finals and Davis Cup with abdominal injury
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Carlos Alcaraz will miss the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals after picking up an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters, the world number one said on Saturday.
BBC
WTA Tour Finals: Aryna Sabalenka & Maria Sakkari through to last four
Greece's Maria Sakkari remains unbeaten at the WTA Finals as she defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, a result which saw Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka join her in the last four. Sakkari won 6-2 6-3 in Texas and will face France's Caroline Garcia or Russian Daria Kasatkina in the semis. Sabalenka, who earlier...
Ro De Jonckere becomes only female General Manager in men's UCI ProSeries in 2023
De Jonckere becomes General Manager of Human Powered Health, overseeing the men's UCI ProTeam and women's WorldTour team
Blaze roasts side of downtown Dubai high-rise in latest fire
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire broke out early Monday at a 35-story high-rise in downtown Dubai near the world’s tallest building, racing up the side of the structure in the same way seen in other blazes fueled by flammable siding material. A resident at the 8 Boulevard Walk told The Associated Press that the high-rise has cladding that officials planned to replace after a similar blaze tore through an iconic tower on New Year’s Eve in 2015. However, that cladding was not replaced across the entire building, said the resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. Emaar Properties, the giant state-backed developer behind 8 Boulevard Walk and the nearby Burj Khalifa, which towers over the burned high-rise, did not respond to requests for comment. Nor did the city-state’s Dubai Media Office. Dubai Civil Defense later said that all the building’s residents had been safely evacuated without injuries.
Australia triumph at Hong Kong Sevens for the first time in 34 years
Australia’s rugby men have earned a remarkable triumph at the Hong Kong Sevens, winning the global circuit’s blue riband event for the first time in 34 years. Coached by John Manenti, the side proved their world series triumph may be just the start of something big on Sunday as they began their 2022-23 campaign by beating Olympic and World Cup champions Fiji 20-17 in the final after a nail-biting finish.
worldboxingnews.net
Bivol vs Ramirez: Weights and Running order for Abu Dhabi
World Boxing News offers weight and the final running order for Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. FAHAD AL BLOUSHI 60.8kg v IRAKLI SHARIASHVILI 61.1kg. (Dubai, UAE) (Rustavi, Georgia) followed by. 6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest. CAMPBELL HATTON 63.25kg v DENIS BARTOS 62.45kg. (Hyde,...
travelnoire.com
Portugal To End Its Popular Golden Visa Scheme
Portugal has revealed that the country is set to scrap its popular Golden Visa scheme. In recent statements, Prime Minister Antonio Costa explained that it has fulfilled its function and is no longer needed. SchengenVisaInfo.com reports, “Until now, Portugal Golden Visa is a residence visa issued to non-European Union nationals...
