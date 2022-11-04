Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings Star Andy Serkis Shares His Review of The Rings of Power
Many of the figures involved with the original trilogy of The Lord of the Rings films have shared their support of the new TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with Gollum actor Andy Serkis recently offering his own reaction to the series. The actor largely praised the overall look of the series and the vibe it manages to capture, despite being a TV series, so while Serkis might not have necessarily shown his support for the specific storyline or overall direction of the project, his only comments were ones of encouragement for delivering the sweeping worlds of Middle-earth. He did also note that he was impressed by some of the performances.
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
Collider
'Andor's Andy Serkis Reveals His Character's Backstory, and It Might Surprise You
Fans of Star Wars’ sequel trilogy know that Andy Serkis is no stranger to a galaxy far, far away, but with Tony Gilroy’s critically acclaimed series Andor, the beloved performer got to originate a very different type of role. Serkis’ Kino Loy is introduced in Episode 8 of the series when Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is shipped off to Narkina 5 to work at an Imperial factory facility. While very little has been revealed about the character as of Episode 9, the narrative makes it clear that Kino has been at the factory long enough to be elevated into the position of the foreman of Unit 5-2-D, and with only around 250 days left of his sentence—he’s not looking for anyone to cause trouble that my jeopardize his chance at freedom.
ComicBook
Venom 3: Andy Serkis Reveals Why He Isn't Returning to Direct Trilogy's End
Sony Pictures is pushing forward with their Universe of Spider-Man characters even though their Morbius movie failed tremendously at the box office. The studio is currently filming a Madame Web movie that will star Dakota Johnson and is in post-production on their Kraven the Hunter movie that will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Venom has been the most successful project out of Sony's Spider-Man Universe and they recently revealed who will direct the third film in the franchise with Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis sitting this one out. Now, Serkis is revealed why he won't direct the third film. During a new interview with /Film, Serkis told the site that he is simply just to busy with other projects to helm the Venom sequel.
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
‘Black Panther 2’ Original Script: Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa ‘Grieved the Loss of Time’ After His 5-Year Blip
In Ryan Coogler’s upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the eponymous nation is seen mourning the loss of T’Challa. The narrative mirrors the passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, but Coogler recently told Inverse that his original “Black Panther” sequel script similarly dealt with grief as its main theme. The sequel was set to feature Boseman reprising his role of T’Challa/Black Panther, but the script had to be overhauled following Boseman’s death in August 2020 from colon cancer. “The tonal shift, I will say, was less of a shift than in [casting],” Coogler said in what may come as a surprise...
Collider
New ‘The English’ Footage Sees Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Headed Down a Violent Path
Prime Video has released a brand-new clip for their upcoming Western limited series drama The English starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo) which see our two lead characters discussing the metaphorical road of life. The 2-minute clip sees Lady Cornelia Locke,...
Collider
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network
It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
Martin Freeman couldn't believe no one at Marvel knew Chadwick Boseman was battling cancer: 'Losing him was awful'
Martin Freeman costarred with the late Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther" – he will reprise his role in the Marvel film sequel on November 11.
Henry Cavill Exits ‘The Witcher,’ Replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4
Henry Cavill has exited “The Witcher,” and the role of Geralt of Rivia will be played by Liam Hemsworth beginning in Season 4. Cavill will still appear in Season 3 of the Netflix series, which is already completed and is expected to stream next summer. The shocking news was announced on the show’s official social media accounts on Saturday, with both actors releasing statements explaining that the change was amicable. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said. “In...
Marvel would’ve canceled Wakanda Forever before recasting Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther
You don’t have to follow every Black Panther: Wakanda Forever rumor and spoiler to know a significant detail from the sequel’s plot. The story will reveal that Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa has died. As a result, someone else will take on the Black Panther mantle by the movie’s end.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Secret Was Kept From the Black Adam Cast Until Premiere
Black Adam didn't really do the greatest job of protecting the secret of its major post-credits scene reveal, which officially brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DC Universe. The entire world learned from leaks after the first screenings of Black Adam that Cavill was back as Superman – to the point that the cast and crew of Black Adam didn't even avoid the subject while doing red carpets for the film's premiere. However, it turns out that the cast of Black Adam only found out that Superman was in their film around the same time the fans did!
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Collider
Here's When 'Andor' Season 2 Starts Filming [Exclusive]
Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor has broken a number of different pre-established molds within the Star Wars universe; from delving into a much more mature and high-stakes plot to revealing early on that the series would be two seasons and sharing exactly what those seasons would look like. During an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Gilroy revealed that for Season 2 Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios would be joining to direct, and he also shared exactly when production would be starting up on the highly anticipated second season.
ComicBook
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
ComicBook
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
thedigitalfix.com
Henry Cavill shares the Ridley Scott movie that forced him into acting
Henry Cavill has revealed that one Ridley Scott movie cemented his passion for movies and acting. Cavill is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. The British actor has, arguably, one of the biggest jobs in superhero movie history as he leads the DC movie universe as Superman. It was recently confirmed through Black Adam that he would be continuing in the role, after years of speculation that his era as the Man of Steel was over.
Collider
New 'She Said' Featurette Explains Why the Film Is About More Than #MeToo
Universal has unveiled a new featurette detailing the making of, and the background to, their new film She Said, which is based on the book of the same name by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. The film stars Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan as the two investigate reporters working for the New York Times, who broke one of the most vital news stories in modern history.
Comments / 0