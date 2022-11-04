ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Click2Houston.com

Operation Lone Star: Border-related arrests creating large caseloads in rural county courts

Rural county courts are facing a huge increase in criminal cases due to the number of arrests being made under the auspices of Operation Lone Star. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has spent $4 billion on this effort, which he has repeatedly said is needed in response to the record number of apprehensions reported by Customs and Border Protection along the southern border.
TEXAS STATE
People

Grieving Uvalde Mom Says School Called and Complained About Surviving Daughter Wearing Ripped Jeans

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi died in the shooting, implored the district to "focus on school security," adding, "maybe, if you had, my daughter, her little sister would still be alive" A grieving mother in Uvalde, Texas, is expressing her dissatisfaction over a call she says she got from the Uvalde school district, addressing an outfit her surviving daughter recently wore — five months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which the girl's sister Lexi Rubio, 10, was killed. As seen in a transcript of...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre

The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Austin

U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges

AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
AUSTIN, TX

