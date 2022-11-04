Highway 99 construction project near Fresno is wrapping up. Another is starting

Projects on Highway 99 between Fowler and Selma are moving along, meaning a section will re-open to commuters while another will close for work, Fresno-area Caltrans said in a news release.

The state Department of Transportation says the Merced Avenue on-ramp of Highway 99 south in Fowler will open again on Nov. 17.

At the same time, the Manning Avenue on-ramp to southbound 99 will undergo work, closing until mid-February, Caltrans said. The off-ramp will also be closed for the safety of workers.

Officials recommend commuters who frequent the Manning on-ramp head east on Manning, turn right onto Golden State Boulevard, turn right onto Highland Avenue and then follow the Caltrans signs to get to 99.

The work will replace the lanes on both sides of the highway and widen the shoulders with reinforced concrete, the release said.

Caltrans said one project will be wrapping up while another four-month-long project will begin, according to a news release from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Caltrans said the work is an attempt to extend the life of the roadway and minimize future maintenance.

The work is also supposed to include new culverts that cross 99, upgrade the signs, update ramps, and replace all existing guardrails and electrical work.

The $78.7 million project is paid for by the state through Senate Bill 1 . It’s supposed to be done in fall 2023.

Caltrans also offers real-time updates on construction at its website, quickmap.dot.ca.gov .