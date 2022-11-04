ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Highway 99 construction project near Fresno is wrapping up. Another is starting

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

Projects on Highway 99 between Fowler and Selma are moving along, meaning a section will re-open to commuters while another will close for work, Fresno-area Caltrans said in a news release.

The state Department of Transportation says the Merced Avenue on-ramp of Highway 99 south in Fowler will open again on Nov. 17.

At the same time, the Manning Avenue on-ramp to southbound 99 will undergo work, closing until mid-February, Caltrans said. The off-ramp will also be closed for the safety of workers.

Officials recommend commuters who frequent the Manning on-ramp head east on Manning, turn right onto Golden State Boulevard, turn right onto Highland Avenue and then follow the Caltrans signs to get to 99.

The work will replace the lanes on both sides of the highway and widen the shoulders with reinforced concrete, the release said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03WpNi_0iyrjrMi00
Caltrans said one project will be wrapping up while another four-month-long project will begin, according to a news release from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Caltrans said the work is an attempt to extend the life of the roadway and minimize future maintenance.

The work is also supposed to include new culverts that cross 99, upgrade the signs, update ramps, and replace all existing guardrails and electrical work.

The $78.7 million project is paid for by the state through Senate Bill 1 . It’s supposed to be done in fall 2023.

Caltrans also offers real-time updates on construction at its website, quickmap.dot.ca.gov .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesungazette.com

Motorcycle accident leaves one dead on highway 198

TULARE COUNTY – California Highway patrol responded to an accident on highway 198 in which a Yamaha motorcycle with two riders rear-ended a Toyota 4-Runner. On Nov. 2, at approximately 4:28 p.m., the Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a traffic collision on eastbound highway 198, west of Ben Maddox Way, with medical personnel responding. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia area responded to the scene and investigated the crash.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

On The Map: Five Points

Today we need a good sense of direction to learn how this place came to be on the map. Today, I know it’s noisy, but I’m standing at an intersect that’s not unlike thousands of intersections in Fresno county. Let me give you your bearings. That way...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car Saturday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. The driver was traveling westbound on Gettysburg when officials say they collided with […]
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Top Dyer admin. official demoted to run city’s bus system

A top official at Fresno City Hall is on the move in a downward trajectory, the Dyer administration announced. Assistant City Manager Gregory Barfield is headed back to his previous position as the Director of Transportation, a position that he served in for three years, the city announced Friday. The...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Could Get 1 Inch of Rain. When Will It Hit?

Storms moving slowly through the San Joaquin Valley could deliver more than an inch of rain from late Saturday night through Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Hanford also has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning Sunday night and extending to Wednesday morning. Intermittent heavy snowfall and winds up...
FRESNO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Semi Driver Suspected of DUI Arrested After Multiple 911 Calls

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — CHP arrested a man driving a big rig Friday afternoon after they say he was driving under the influence. Multiple people called 911 to report the big rig was weaving and running motorists off the road. One caller said the driver may have been involved...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

How Long Will the Rain Last in Fresno?

Fresno’s first storm of the fall season will continue today after spritzing the city with .13 inches of rain on the city Tuesday. About one-tenth of an inch is expected between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Hanford says. Then expect mostly clear sunny...
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
12K+
Followers
286
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy