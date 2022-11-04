Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown teases her ‘unheard of’ leading role in $200 million Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
Netflix might be canceling fan favorite shows left, right, and center (with Fate: The Winx Saga becoming the latest casualty), while also infuriating fans of established shows by replacing Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia with Liam Hemsworth beginning with season 4 of The Witcher, but the platform isn’t going to give up on mega budget blockbusters packed with star power – and they don’t come much more epic than Joe and Anthony Russo’s The Electric State.
ComicBook
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
Cristin Milioti Has Joined Colin Farrell In HBO Max’s The Penguin: Get the Details
Watch: Cristin Milioti & Co-Stars Dish on The Resort's Wildest Scenes. The Penguin has a problem on his hands. Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, E! News has learned. The Resort star will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Rick & Michonne Spin-off Gets Start of Production Date
The Walking Dead spin-off update: the Rick & Michonne spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira has a production start date. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, AMC announced the new series from showrunner Scott M. Gimple, described as an "epic love story" reuniting Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) after years apart. Gurira — who co-created and will write for the still-untitled spin-off alongside fellow executive producer Gimple — has shared pre-production is "in high gear." Interviewed by SELF for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Gurira revealed Rick & Michonne begins filming in January for a 2023 premiere on AMC and AMC+.
Collider
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons
The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
tvinsider.com
Why ‘Yellowstone’s Beth & Rip Is the Best Romance on TV Right Now
Flame-haired Beth Dutton and man-in-black Rip Wheeler are a match made in cowboy heaven in Yellowstone. They’re both rough, tough, and the person you’d want on your side in a bar brawl. That shared scrappiness is probably why it took them so long to tie the knot. (They fight as passionately as they kiss!) Now that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser‘s fiery lovebirds have wed, you can bet that knot is cinched tight.
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Husband Christopher Guest: Everything To Know About Their Almost 40 Year Marriage
Jamie Lee Curtis is an actress known for her reoccurring role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween movie franchise. She is married to Christopher Guest. Recently, Jamie has been busy promoting the latest Halloween movie, Halloween Ends. Many know Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, from her iconic role as Laurie Strode...
Collider
Ana de Armas-Led 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina' Goes Into Production
Fans of the John Wick franchise have good reasons to rejoice. The Ana de Armas-led spin-off Ballerina will start production in the coming week, TV Line has reported. The announcement was made by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer during the latest investors' call. The future prospect for the franchise looks good as among other franchise-related news it has been announced that Colin Woodell-led three-part prequel series The Continental will stream internationally on Amazon Prime outside the US and the studio is also “fielding proposals” for a big video game based on the Keanu Reeves movies.
Collider
Did You Catch That Actor Swap in the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale?
The season finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon aired a couple of weeks back to much fanfare, as fans of the fantasy drama series were left to process the state of play in Westeros. With the series not returning till at least 2024, there would be ample time for fans to imagine Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) response to the death of her son, Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) in the skies above Storm’s End. In the months that follow, there will likely be those also rewatching the series. In the finale, there is an actor switch you might have missed.
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ Netflix Series Sets Main Cast, Including Giancarlo Esposito, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones
Guy Ritchie’s series followup to “The Gentlemen” at Netflix has set its main cast. Joining previously announced series lead Theo James in the series will be: Kaya Scodelario (“Crawl,” “The Pale Horse”), Daniel Ings (“I Hate Suzie”), Joely Richardson (“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”), Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” “The Mandalorian”), Peter Serafinowicz (“The Tick”), and Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch”). The role will see Jones and Ritchie reunite for the first time since “Snatch,” which debuted in 2000. Per Netflix, the series is set in the same world as “The Gentlemen” film, but will feature an entirely new...
‘Wednesday’: Netflix cast photos for Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzman, Catherine Zeta-Jones …
Get your snapping fingers ready! In the new TV show “Wednesday,” Netflix puts its own spin on the iconic character Wednesday Addams, a goth teen girl living in a supernatural world. The concept is based on the original “The Addams Family” cartoon first published in The New Yorker in 1938, which of course has been adapted through the decades into other media including television and film. Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton developed the new project for Netflix, which stars Jenna Ortega in the titular role as a high school student at Nevermore Academy. The TV series boasts an enormous...
Collider
'The Golden Girls': 10 Times Rose Nylund Was Not So Innocent
Centering around a quartet of strong, independent women, none of The Golden Girls were characters to be trifled with. Trading cheesecakes for cosmopolitans, it's easy to see how this 80s sitcom was influential in paving the way for television phenomena like Sex and the City. While finding humor in the mundane, the show also never shied away from tackling important social issues. There was complexity in the themes and stories of the show, which was echoed in the characters. Archetypal but never one-note, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Betty White kept the series alive for seven seasons.
Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’
Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series 1923 gets a second season with stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and more in talks to return... with two shows set in the 1940s and 1960s eyed
Taylor Sheridan's sprawling Yellowstone TV universe is getting a bit bigger, with his upcoming prequel 1923 getting a second season before the first debuts. 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios have given the 52-year-old writer the green light for the second season, with stars such as Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in talks to return for the Paramount Plus series, via Deadline.
Barring Any Late Fees, Can We Expect a Season 2 of Netflix's Comedy Series 'Blockbuster'?
The Buggles, an English New Wave band, once sang that "video killed the radio star," which was a scathing indictment against MTV and what it did to radio and its personalities. By the time Netflix was founded in 1997, Blockbuster had already been in business for over a decade. In a matter of years, Netflix surpassed the popular video rental store as brick-and-mortar locations all around the country closed, except for one.
A Christmas Story Christmas Will Ignore The Previous Sequel Attempts
Have you heard? HBO Max is giving us something perhaps no one needed: A sequel to the beloved holiday classic "A Christmas Story." Surprisingly, when "A Christmas Story" premiered in 1983, it wasn't nearly the success it became. It only grossed $13 million dollars that year, per Box Office Mojo — which is perhaps less surprising considering what else was released in 1983, like "Tootsie," "Flashdance," "Trading Places," and at No. 1, "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." In his review, Roger Ebert said, "My guess is either nobody will go to see it, or millions of people will go to see it." Turns out both are true: While few people saw it when it premiered, its VHS release two years later allowed many to see it, per Vanity Fair, and buy, share, and watch it regularly. When TNT began showing the film on a 24-hour loop in 1997, that solidified its position as a bona fide Christmastime classic — even if not everyone feels it's a good Christmas movie.
Blockbuster Reviews Are Here, And Critics Agree The Show Isn't Worth A Rental Fee
The reviews are in for the Netflix series Blockbuster, but critics think maybe you don't want to make it a Blockbuster night.
Comments / 0