Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Related
Three takeaways from Seahawks' Week 9 win over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Arizona — In a rematch of a game from just 3 weeks ago, the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals faced off from State Farm Stadium. Similar to that Week 6 matchup, Sunday was another low-scoring game between these division rivals. The Seahawks' offense struggled to consistently deliver points, and Kyler Murray again was held in check by Seattle's aggressive defense.
Seahawks GM John Schneider should be Executive of the Year
For the past decade the Seattle Seahawks have been an absolute force in the NFL. Since 2012 the Seahawks are third in the entire league in total wins. Despite a lofty win total, they do not have much hardware to show for it. I am not talking about Lombardi or George Halas Trophies. No, I am talking yearly awards.
Watch: Aaron Rodgers lost his mind on Packers sideline after brutal redzone turnover (Video)
Aaron Rodgers lost his cool on the sideline in Week 9 after a brutal red zone turnover kept the Packers out of the endzone. We’ve reached the point where saying the Green Bay Packers season hasn’t gone according to plan is a tremendous understatement. Coming into the season,...
Watch Travis Kelce go ballistic on Chiefs sideline after Patrick Mahomes INT
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was part of a struggling offense on Sunday Night Football but a Patrick Mahomes interception sent him over the edge. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand why anyone on the Kansas City Chiefs would be upset during Sunday Night Football and the team’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, an opponent that has been a thorn in the side of Andy Reid’s team in recent years.
Behind enemy lines: Cardinals vs. Seahawks Q&A preview with Seahawks Wire
The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks for the second time this season and for the second time in four weeks. The Seahawks won the first matchup 19-9 in Seattle and now are riding a three-game winning streak that began with that win. To catch up with what is new with...
Jonathan Smith Ever So Composed Afterward, Gracious in Defeat to UW
The Beavers head coach had suffered some tough losses in Husky Stadium.
Quarterback Geno Smith shows Seahawks transformation after costly interception | Opinion
Quarterback Geno Smith has revitalized his career in Seattle, with no better example than after he threw a pick-six in a win against Arizona.
Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?
A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
Oregon vs. Washington will get prime-time treatment after kickoff release
The Oregon Ducks game against the Washington Huskies is going to be a big deal for many reasons. Not only are both the Ducks and Huskies likely to be ranked inside the top 25 after Washingtons win over Oregon State on Saturday, but it will also be the first chapter of this rivalry under the coaching staffs of Dan Lanning and Kaleb DeBoer, both of whom have the programs going in the right direction. It’s a matchup that deserves prime time treatment, and it’s getting it. It was announced on Sunday morning that Oregon and Washington would kick off at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday afternoon in Autzen Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX for the nation to see. Back home at Autzen 🦆 Saturday’s game vs. Washington will kick off at 4 PM on FOX. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/YEMdT3fzrY — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 6, 2022 With the Ducks squarely in the playoff conversation after Saturday’s chaos, it makes sense that they will be on national television for the rest of the season.
Commanders making Cowboys look silly with John Ridgeway claim
Much like the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys received widespread criticism for their offseason. At the time, the criticism was justified because almost none of their moves made sense, including trading Amari Cooper (which still looks like a poor decision) and letting Randy Gregory and La’el Collins leave. In...
Three Crucial Cardinals Starters Active vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals had a total of six players listed as questionable heading into Week 9's matchup vs. Seattle. Budda Baker, James Conner and D.J. Humphries are all active.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals Live on 11/06
The Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. On Sunday, November 6 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) will play the Arizona Cardinals (3-5). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals. Disclosure: Links to...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
563K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1