KING 5

Three takeaways from Seahawks' Week 9 win over Cardinals

GLENDALE, Arizona — In a rematch of a game from just 3 weeks ago, the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals faced off from State Farm Stadium. Similar to that Week 6 matchup, Sunday was another low-scoring game between these division rivals. The Seahawks' offense struggled to consistently deliver points, and Kyler Murray again was held in check by Seattle's aggressive defense.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Watch Travis Kelce go ballistic on Chiefs sideline after Patrick Mahomes INT

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was part of a struggling offense on Sunday Night Football but a Patrick Mahomes interception sent him over the edge. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand why anyone on the Kansas City Chiefs would be upset during Sunday Night Football and the team’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, an opponent that has been a thorn in the side of Andy Reid’s team in recent years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?

A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs. Washington will get prime-time treatment after kickoff release

The Oregon Ducks game against the Washington Huskies is going to be a big deal for many reasons. Not only are both the Ducks and Huskies likely to be ranked inside the top 25 after Washingtons win over Oregon State on Saturday, but it will also be the first chapter of this rivalry under the coaching staffs of Dan Lanning and Kaleb DeBoer, both of whom have the programs going in the right direction. It’s a matchup that deserves prime time treatment, and it’s getting it. It was announced on Sunday morning that Oregon and Washington would kick off at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday afternoon in Autzen Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX for the nation to see. Back home at Autzen 🦆 Saturday’s game vs. Washington will kick off at 4 PM on FOX. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/YEMdT3fzrY — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 6, 2022 With the Ducks squarely in the playoff conversation after Saturday’s chaos, it makes sense that they will be on national television for the rest of the season.
EUGENE, OR
FanSided

Commanders making Cowboys look silly with John Ridgeway claim

Much like the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys received widespread criticism for their offseason. At the time, the criticism was justified because almost none of their moves made sense, including trading Amari Cooper (which still looks like a poor decision) and letting Randy Gregory and La’el Collins leave. In...
DALLAS, TX
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals Live on 11/06

The Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. On Sunday, November 6 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) will play the Arizona Cardinals (3-5). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals. Disclosure: Links to...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

FanSided

