WHSV
I-81 getting improvements with federal loan
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) - U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced two loans for Virginia from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)’s Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) program. A loan of up to $82.6 million to help finance the I-81 Regular Project—which is focused on...
WTOP
Judge gives go-ahead for Maryland to demolish old Nice-Middleton Bridge
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A coalition of cycling groups has fallen short in their efforts to block the state from dismantling the old Nice-Middleton Bridge in Charles County. A federal...
lootpress.com
Capito Announces CDS Award for The Martinsburg Initiative
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that The Martinsburg Initiative (TMI) will receive $500,000 through aCongressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request she made. TMI is a police, school, community, health, and education partnership working to prevent substance use disorders, build strong families, and empower the Martinsburg community.
Capito Makes Stops in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) made several stops in Charleston, W.Va. where she met with leadership from The Mountain Mission and community business leaders, followed by a visit to the Rock Steady Boxing Class, hosted by The West Virginia Parkinson’s Support Network.
