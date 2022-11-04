ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Powerball Jackpot reaches $1.6 billion, drawing LIVE Saturday on Channel 11

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjK33_0iyrj7Ht00

PITTSBURGH — The Powerball Jackpot has jumped another 100 million dollars, with the jackpot now reaching $1.6 billion.

The jackpot was worth $1.5 billion on Wednesday. The Powerball website did not list any winners from that drawing.

The winning numbers on Wednesday were 02, 11, 22, 35 and 60. The red Powerball was 23.

Saturday’s estimated jackpot has passed the world record set in 2016. Several states won a $1.586 billion jackpot.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their money in 30 payments over the course of 29 years or in a lump sum payment.

Channel 11 will broadcast the next drawing Saturday night. Tune in at around 11 p.m. to watch it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBh0y_0iyrj7Ht00

