Chicago, IL

WGN TV

CPD search for man wanted for killing Greyhound employee

CHICAGO — CPD has an active arrest warranted for a man responsible for the fatal shooting of a greyhound employee at the station on October 24. According to police, 26-year-old Rodnee Miller has an active arrest warranted against him for the fatal shooting of greyhound station employee, Duwon Gaddis, Monday morning in front of the station on the Near West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen seriously injured in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on the West Side Sunday morning. Police say the teen was in the 200 block of North Karlov Avenue around 11:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. The circumstances are unknown at this time, officials say. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

1 in custody after attempted catalytic converter theft on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is in custody after attempting to steal a catalytic converter on the city's Northwest Side Friday morning. Police said around 3:21 a.m., officers were on patrol, in the 5500 block of North Long Avenue in Jefferson Park, when they spotted three men trying to steal a catalytic converter from a parked car.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Chicago Police: Outside The Bus Station Issued An Arrest Warrant For The Suspect In The Murder Of A Greyhound Employee

WLS-TV in Chicago reports A warrant for arrest. A warrant has been issued for a suspect in the October fatal shooting of a Greyhound employee outside a city bus terminal. Rodney Miller has been charged in the October 24 shooting that killed 30-year-old Duwon Gaddis. Gaddis was killed while Taking the subway to the West Loop terminal 600 block of West Harrison Street, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side

CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of which are teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police look for missing 14-year-old Dareon Young

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in South Shore. Dareon Young was last seen on Saturday on South Essex near East 76th. He was wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as Black, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Driver crashes car into building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO - A woman crashed her car into a building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday morning on Chicago's Near North Side. The 22-year-old was driving southbound around 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a commercial business, coming to a complete stop, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Four people attacked, robbed passenger on CTA train in Loop, police say

Chicago police are looking for four people who beat and robbed a CTA passenger in the Loop on Wednesday evening. CPD said the victim needed medical treatment after the attack. The robbery occurred on a Green Line train near Adams and Wabash around 10:45 p.m., according to a bulletin from Mass Transit detectives. They said the victim was injured during a struggle with the group but did not release any other details about the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside River North nightclub

A shooting outside a River North nightclub left one man dead and three others injured early Sunday, Chicago police said. Police have detained one person and recovered two firearms, Dep. Chief Sean Loughran said during an overnight press conference. Witnesses reported that a large group began fighting in the 300...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Lincense-plate reader leads to arrest in Palos Heights

Chalk one up for the Flock camera. Palos Heights Alderman Robert Basso told the city council on Tuesday that a license plate-reading Flock Safety Camera that was installed months ago has resulted in an arrest. “We have one camera up and running and the police have already solved a break-in...
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

