WSVN-TV
Car hits column in front porch of SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver careened into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 8500 block of Southwest 98th Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m., Sunday. The car involved hit a column in the house’s porch, leaving extensive...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade; 2 hospitalized
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is underway in a South Florida neighborhood. On Sunday night, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting along the 2200 block of Northwest 43rd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. Two people were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.
Click10.com
Investigators search for cause of Wilton Manors house fire
Wilton Manors, Fla. – Fire rescue crews rushed to extinguish a blaze at a Wilton Manors home on Friday morning. The flames erupted just before 5 a.m. at the single-story home located in the 2100 block of Northeast 16th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Public Information Officer...
WSVN-TV
Boynton Beach apartment residents struggle through power outage weeks after electrical fire
(WSVN) - Some residents living in an apartment complex in Palm Beach County are feeling powerless. Their electricity went out 17 days ago and no one has come by to turn the lights or AC units back on. “This is hell,” said one mother with her child. “This is hell...
WSVN-TV
Pit bull found shot in Pompano Beach taken in by animal rescue group
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pit bull is recovering at an animal hospital after the dog was found with a gunshot wound in a Pompano Beach neighborhood, triggering an investigation. 7News cameras on Friday captured Sherry with a muzzle and a bandaged leg as she was wheeled outside Broward...
WSVN-TV
West Palm Beach man charged after deputies find muzzled dog found tied to barbed wire fence
NEAR WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida man landed behind bars days after, authorities said, his dog was found tied and abandoned on a Martin County road, leaving animal advocates outraged. According to Martin County Animal Control, a passing driver spotted Maverick on the desolate roadway...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for man who went missing in Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 58-year-old man who went missing in Wilton Manors and who they described as endangered. According to Wilton Manors Police, Lawrence Baxter Jr. left his assisted living facility, located near Northeast 26th Street and 18th Avenue, by jumping over the front gate at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
WSVN-TV
BSO: Man in custody after attacking deputy outside Deerfield Beach home
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man physically attacked a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy outside a Deerfield Beach home, leading to a pursuit that ended with the subject’s capture in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said. BSO deputies responded to a domestic disturbance along Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard in...
WSVN-TV
4 hospitalized after crash involving SUV, transit bus in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken four people to the hospital after they were injured in crash involving at least an SUV and a Broward County Transit bus in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash westbound on...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating 2 bodies found in Plantation apartment
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery was made at a South Florida home. Plantation Police arrived to the scene at the Siena Premier Apartments, located at 8038 NW 10th St. where two bodies were found inside a unit, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police entered the...
WSVN-TV
72-year-old man who went missing in Dania Beach found safe
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have safely located a 72-year-old man days after he went missing in Dania Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Carlos Gomez-Angel had been last seen Friday at around 6:45 a.m. at the assisted living facility where he resides, located along the 100 block of Stirling Road.
Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours
POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
cbs12.com
BSO: Deputy hospitalized after man attacks him in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy and a man were hospitalized following an incident in Deerfield Beach. Around 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 5, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded.
Man stabbed during altercation at gas station dies at hospital
One man died at a hospital Saturday after deputies say he was stabbed during an altercation at a gas station near West Palm Beach.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 54-year-old man who went missing in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a Hollywood man who has been missing for a week. In a Facebook post, Hollywood Police said 54-year-old Ronnie Smith has been missing since last Saturday, Oct. 29. Investigators said he was last seen along the...
WSVN-TV
BSO locate parents of child found wandering alone in West Park
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has located the parents of a child who was found wandering alone in West Park. According to BSO, the 3-year-old boy was found near Southwest 41st Street and 58th Avenue, just before 9 a.m., Thursday. The child, who goes by...
Click10.com
51-year-old ID’ed as pedestrian struck, killed in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a 51-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection near the 3000 block of North State Road 7 just before 7:30 a.m on Oct.26.
WSVN-TV
Bond denied for woman accused of shooting off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer in Hialeah
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade Schools Police officer faced a judge in connection to the shooting of her ex-boyfriend, a Miami-Dade Police officer, outside his family’s Hialeah home, sending the victim to the hospital. Yessenia Sanchez found herself on the other side of the law as...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 15-year-old girl in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Jayden Olivia Lewis was last seen near the 5300 block of Northeast 10th Avenue at approximately 6 p.m., Tuesday. She was last seen...
