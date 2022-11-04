ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton Manors, FL

WSVN-TV

Car hits column in front porch of SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver careened into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 8500 block of Southwest 98th Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m., Sunday. The car involved hit a column in the house’s porch, leaving extensive...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade; 2 hospitalized

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is underway in a South Florida neighborhood. On Sunday night, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting along the 2200 block of Northwest 43rd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. Two people were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Investigators search for cause of Wilton Manors house fire

Wilton Manors, Fla. – Fire rescue crews rushed to extinguish a blaze at a Wilton Manors home on Friday morning. The flames erupted just before 5 a.m. at the single-story home located in the 2100 block of Northeast 16th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Public Information Officer...
WILTON MANORS, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man who went missing in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 58-year-old man who went missing in Wilton Manors and who they described as endangered. According to Wilton Manors Police, Lawrence Baxter Jr. left his assisted living facility, located near Northeast 26th Street and 18th Avenue, by jumping over the front gate at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
WILTON MANORS, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating 2 bodies found in Plantation apartment

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery was made at a South Florida home. Plantation Police arrived to the scene at the Siena Premier Apartments, located at 8038 NW 10th St. where two bodies were found inside a unit, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police entered the...
PLANTATION, FL
WSVN-TV

72-year-old man who went missing in Dania Beach found safe

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have safely located a 72-year-old man days after he went missing in Dania Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Carlos Gomez-Angel had been last seen Friday at around 6:45 a.m. at the assisted living facility where he resides, located along the 100 block of Stirling Road.
DANIA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours

POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

BSO: Deputy hospitalized after man attacks him in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy and a man were hospitalized following an incident in Deerfield Beach. Around 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 5, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 54-year-old man who went missing in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a Hollywood man who has been missing for a week. In a Facebook post, Hollywood Police said 54-year-old Ronnie Smith has been missing since last Saturday, Oct. 29. Investigators said he was last seen along the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO locate parents of child found wandering alone in West Park

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has located the parents of a child who was found wandering alone in West Park. According to BSO, the 3-year-old boy was found near Southwest 41st Street and 58th Avenue, just before 9 a.m., Thursday. The child, who goes by...
WEST PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 15-year-old girl in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Jayden Olivia Lewis was last seen near the 5300 block of Northeast 10th Avenue at approximately 6 p.m., Tuesday. She was last seen...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

