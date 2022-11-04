ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

Why am I seeing pheasants in Pennsylvania again?

In an annual occurrence at this time of year across Pennsylvania, amazed observers begin reporting sightings of ring-necked pheasants along roads, in backyards, in fields and elsewhere. For several months, from mid-October through February, the pheasant is back in Pennsylvania, in limited numbers near the spots where the Pennsylvania Game...
CBS Pittsburgh

Wolf signs law to suspend vehicle registrations of Pennsylvania Turnpike toll scofflaws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to...
Power 93.7 WBLK

If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately

You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Travel Maven

This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway

Autumn is a beautiful season that provides endless opportunities to take in the stunning natural landscape as it lights up in bright yellow, red, and orange hues. From Pennyslvania's charming small villages to big cities, there are so many places to explore in the Keystone State during the fall months but this mountainside town is home to a little bit of everything.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bull Moose in Rut Tumbles into Truck Bed During Violent Battle With Competitor

Recently, one Colorado teenager caught a wild video of a couple of bull moose stuck in a battle of a lifetime as they fight head to head. The battle becomes so intense, in fact, that the massive animals end up tumbling towards a pickup truck…one of the fighting moose landing right into the truck bed. However, this obstacle didn’t even slow the fierce animals down. They kept right at it as the persons recording the fight decided to stop filming…and hopefully head to safety!
a-z-animals.com

Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?

If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
CBS Pittsburgh

New law will target 'toll dodgers' on the Pennsylvania Turnpike

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says toll dodgers are costing our state more than $100 million.It takes effort to skirt the law, but now those drivers will meet their fate."It just seems more trouble than it's worth, to be honest," said Lynn Wise, turnpike traveler.The shift from tickets to toll-by-plate during the pandemic led to $104 million in unpaid tolls in 2020. By 2021, it spiked nearly 50 percent to $155 million worth of alleged rule-breaking. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission tells KDKA that the spike is also due, in part, to increased travelers in 2021 versus the year...
