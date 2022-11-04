Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Why am I seeing pheasants in Pennsylvania again?
In an annual occurrence at this time of year across Pennsylvania, amazed observers begin reporting sightings of ring-necked pheasants along roads, in backyards, in fields and elsewhere. For several months, from mid-October through February, the pheasant is back in Pennsylvania, in limited numbers near the spots where the Pennsylvania Game...
It’s Another Invasive Creature in Pennsylvania, but This One Swims
Brad Bosch harvested this northern snakehead May 21 in Richmond township, PA. First we had to worry about the Lanternfly devastating our crops. Now there’s an invasive fish known as the snakehead. Also known as frankenfish, or channa argus, it is submarine-shaped, with a toothy mouth and can grow...
Wolf signs law to suspend vehicle registrations of Pennsylvania Turnpike toll scofflaws
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to...
If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately
You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
Company tricked Pa. residents into giving their phone numbers for robocalls: AG lawsuit
“We’ve been trying to reach you concerning your car’s extended warranty.”. Nearly everyone’s received a robocall like that. And such marketing calls are illegal if you asked to opt out of them. Pennsylvania Attorney General and state governor hopeful Josh Shapiro announced Thursday his office is suing...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost Town
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore and no matter how many hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Pennsylvania DMV Says Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a REAL ID Drivers License
Starting May 3, 2023, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license/photo ID card in order to board a commercial flight. This is based on the Pennsylvania DMV REAL ID announcement.
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of Pennsylvania
An Eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the state, pierogis are among Pennsylvania's most beloved foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in Lancaster County.
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway
Autumn is a beautiful season that provides endless opportunities to take in the stunning natural landscape as it lights up in bright yellow, red, and orange hues. From Pennyslvania's charming small villages to big cities, there are so many places to explore in the Keystone State during the fall months but this mountainside town is home to a little bit of everything.
Walmart Closes Location In Pennsylvania
WATCH: Bull Moose in Rut Tumbles into Truck Bed During Violent Battle With Competitor
Recently, one Colorado teenager caught a wild video of a couple of bull moose stuck in a battle of a lifetime as they fight head to head. The battle becomes so intense, in fact, that the massive animals end up tumbling towards a pickup truck…one of the fighting moose landing right into the truck bed. However, this obstacle didn’t even slow the fierce animals down. They kept right at it as the persons recording the fight decided to stop filming…and hopefully head to safety!
Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?
If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
This Fairy Tale State Park in Pennsylvania is like Something from a Dream
Pennsylvania is home to 121 state parks, but very few are as beautiful and wondrous as the Cook Forest State Park Known as being one of the best nature preserves in Pennsylvania, you're going to want to spend the entire day here exploring and taking in all its natural beauty. Keep reading to learn more about this dreamy park.
Colorado Mule Deer Bucks Tumble Down A Cliff In Wild Rut Brawl
I love me a good rut fight. It seems crazy to think about. These deer can live three quarters of their year in complete harmony, maybe even alongside each other, then out of nowhere the winds shift and they will fight each other sometimes to the point of death over a doe.
With Wawa Looking to Expand in Bucks County, One Township Has Decided the Fate of a Proposed Location
The proposed Wawa was disputed by the local township.Image via iStock. While Wawa has been expanding in the Bucks County area, one township recently made a decision on a proposed location in their area. Damon C. Williams wrote about the Wawa’s fate in the Bucks County Courier Times.
Deer wanders into Pennsylvania mall, runs through JCPenney
A JCPenney store at a Pennsylvania mall was closed temporarily when a deer wandered into the store and made its way to a dressing room.
New law will target 'toll dodgers' on the Pennsylvania Turnpike
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says toll dodgers are costing our state more than $100 million.It takes effort to skirt the law, but now those drivers will meet their fate."It just seems more trouble than it's worth, to be honest," said Lynn Wise, turnpike traveler.The shift from tickets to toll-by-plate during the pandemic led to $104 million in unpaid tolls in 2020. By 2021, it spiked nearly 50 percent to $155 million worth of alleged rule-breaking. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission tells KDKA that the spike is also due, in part, to increased travelers in 2021 versus the year...
