Smith County, MS

Remains of missing man found in Mississippi

By Biancca Ball
 2 days ago

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) — The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday.

According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville.

The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the camera was checked last week, a picture of a man was seen on the camera.

The landowner turned the footage in to authorities, and a search for Carter began. His remains were found Wednesday and taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab for DNA confirmation.

The sheriff thanked the public for coming forward with information that was helpful in this case, which was able to provide closure for the family.

Comments / 22

MissTracy
2d ago

Now the question is was it his boss like the young man said days before he went missing. 🙏 this family gets justice.

Reply
11
Jennifer Camper
2d ago

Lord Prayers for the Family 😞 just Sad and Heartbreaking 💔

Reply
15
