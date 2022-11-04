ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solomons, MD

Related
Bay Net

Letter To The Editor: Bill Bates Will Be A Trustworthy Delegate

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The following letter comes to us from Joe DeVitis of Leonardtown, Maryland. Bill Bates is the most qualified candidate to represent District 29C in the Maryland State House of Delegates. He is among the most decent, honest and trustworthy people we could ever find to do what is best for our communities in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties. Over the past months, Bill has worn out several pairs of shoes going door-knocking, listening to our concerns.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

MISSING TEEN: Juan Alberto Lopez-Cambara, Age 16

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Juan Alberto Lopez-Cambara (H-M-03-31-06) If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Juan Alberto Lopez-Cambara, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. Please share and...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
dcnewsnow.com

5 found dead in La Plata home

Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. 5 found dead in La Plata home. Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. Clothing costs jump: are DMV...
LA PLATA, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Calvert County, MD

Visit the smallest county in the state of Maryland and experience a relaxing yet exciting escape at Calvert County. With its charming atmosphere, beautiful natural environment, and booming industries, it is no surprise that Calvert County is also called the Jewel of the Chesapeake. Many may not know that Calvert...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

The “Lil’ Grascals” Are Coming To Town

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Jay Armsworthy and the Calvert Elks #2620 is pleased to announce the “Southern Maryland Bluegrass” concert series at the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD. The next concert will be on Sunday November 13 at 2:00 pm and will feature The Grascals.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
NBC Washington

5 Dead in Murder-Suicide in La Plata, Maryland: Sheriff

Five adults were found dead in a home in La Plata, Maryland, Friday evening, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. A homeowner returned from work to find multiple people dead inside the home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the location around 4 p.m., according to the sheriff.
LA PLATA, MD
Washington Examiner

Almost 400 items from Colin Powell’s estate hit the auction block

Nearly 400 items from the estate of the late General Colin Powell are currently being auctioned in Virginia. The auction is being conducted by the Potomack Company in Alexandria. It is set to take place throughout the coming weeks, according to a report. The former secretary of state died in...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

CCPS Receives Over 200 Coats For Students

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County School Bus Contractors Association (CCSBCA) recently collected over 200 winter coats for the annual Drive Away the Cold coat drive for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students in need. Community members could drop off their new winter coats to three Community Bank of...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

$100,000 Prize Comes To Persistent Upper Marlboro Powerball Player

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Persistence paid off for an Upper Marlboro man, who played the same sets of numbers for years. Husband finds success with numbers he has used for years. After playing the same sets of Powerball numbers for years and winning only small prizes, a Prince George’s County man had to wake his wife up on Aug. 20 to share his incredible news.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Commercial Observer

PT Clinic Signs Lease in Lanham, En Route to Opening in Every Maryland County

Arso Neuro Rehab and Orthopedic Center has inked a 3,246-square-foot lease at 4425 Nicole Drive in the Lanham section of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The property is a single-story, 27,000-square-foot building within Beco Park at Forbes Center, a complex of 15 office, flex and industrial buildings. Edge represented the...
LANHAM, MD

