Related
Wes Moore, Aruna Miller visit churches for final campaign stops ahead of Election Day
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Election Day is just two days away and DC News Now is your local election headquarters. We’re tracking races up and down the DMV, but perhaps the biggest one? A decision for voters in Maryland and who they want as their next governor. It’s the final push […]
Bay Net
Letter To The Editor: Bill Bates Will Be A Trustworthy Delegate
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The following letter comes to us from Joe DeVitis of Leonardtown, Maryland. Bill Bates is the most qualified candidate to represent District 29C in the Maryland State House of Delegates. He is among the most decent, honest and trustworthy people we could ever find to do what is best for our communities in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties. Over the past months, Bill has worn out several pairs of shoes going door-knocking, listening to our concerns.
Bay Net
MISSING TEEN: Juan Alberto Lopez-Cambara, Age 16
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Juan Alberto Lopez-Cambara (H-M-03-31-06) If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Juan Alberto Lopez-Cambara, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. Please share and...
Bay Net
Political Profile: Ralph Patterson, Candidate For Charles County Commissioner District 4
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — Beating out Charles County Commissioner Bobby Rucci in the Primary Election, Democratic newcomer, Ralph E. Patterson II, is a 47-year-old educator and a member of the Charles County Democratic Central Committee. Patterson recently spoke with TheBayNet.com about himself and his platform, including his reasons for...
WBOC
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission to Host Public Hearing
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission is hosting a public hearing Saturday to discuss the four known lynchings in Somerset County. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne.
dcnewsnow.com
WJLA
'That is very embarrassing to me': Comedian 'Red' Grant says his campaign is no joke
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you’ve driven or walked around D.C. the past few weeks, you’ve probably seen a campaign sign for Rodney “Red” Grant for Mayor. He brought about 5,000 signs to plaster around the city, Grant said. 7News caught up to Grant as he...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Calvert County, MD
Visit the smallest county in the state of Maryland and experience a relaxing yet exciting escape at Calvert County. With its charming atmosphere, beautiful natural environment, and booming industries, it is no surprise that Calvert County is also called the Jewel of the Chesapeake. Many may not know that Calvert...
Calvert County Sheriff Drops Razors To Raise Money For Girl Critically Injured In Maryland
With the calendar turning from October to November, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will be ditching their razors for a good cause. Each year, the sheriff's office participates in “No Shave November,” when Sheriff Mike Evans waives the agency's standard facial hair grooming policies to support a good cause.
Bay Net
The “Lil’ Grascals” Are Coming To Town
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Jay Armsworthy and the Calvert Elks #2620 is pleased to announce the “Southern Maryland Bluegrass” concert series at the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD. The next concert will be on Sunday November 13 at 2:00 pm and will feature The Grascals.
NBC Washington
5 Dead in Murder-Suicide in La Plata, Maryland: Sheriff
Five adults were found dead in a home in La Plata, Maryland, Friday evening, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. A homeowner returned from work to find multiple people dead inside the home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the location around 4 p.m., according to the sheriff.
dcnewsnow.com
Accused Shoplifter and Security Guard Die in Exchange of Gunfire Inside Maryland Grocery Store
The Prince George's County Police Department said a woman tried to steal something from Giant in Oxon Hill, Md. and that she pulled a gun out and shot at a security guard at the supermarket. The guard shot back. He and she died. Accused Shoplifter and Security Guard Die in...
Washington Examiner
Almost 400 items from Colin Powell’s estate hit the auction block
Nearly 400 items from the estate of the late General Colin Powell are currently being auctioned in Virginia. The auction is being conducted by the Potomack Company in Alexandria. It is set to take place throughout the coming weeks, according to a report. The former secretary of state died in...
Bay Net
Man Flown To Baltimore Shock Trauma Center With Gunshot Wound In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On November 4, 2022 at approximately 1:57 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Hadley Drive. Police first on the scene found a man in his 40s suffering from a single gunshot wound in...
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
dcnewsnow.com
Bay Net
CCPS Receives Over 200 Coats For Students
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County School Bus Contractors Association (CCSBCA) recently collected over 200 winter coats for the annual Drive Away the Cold coat drive for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students in need. Community members could drop off their new winter coats to three Community Bank of...
Bay Net
$100,000 Prize Comes To Persistent Upper Marlboro Powerball Player
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Persistence paid off for an Upper Marlboro man, who played the same sets of numbers for years. Husband finds success with numbers he has used for years. After playing the same sets of Powerball numbers for years and winning only small prizes, a Prince George’s County man had to wake his wife up on Aug. 20 to share his incredible news.
Commercial Observer
PT Clinic Signs Lease in Lanham, En Route to Opening in Every Maryland County
Arso Neuro Rehab and Orthopedic Center has inked a 3,246-square-foot lease at 4425 Nicole Drive in the Lanham section of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The property is a single-story, 27,000-square-foot building within Beco Park at Forbes Center, a complex of 15 office, flex and industrial buildings. Edge represented the...
Prince George’s County residents and leaders discuss solutions to rent hikes
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County residents are fed up with increasing rent prices. During a meeting on Saturday, tenants in Laurel and city council members sat down to discuss solutions. Kia Jefferson has lived in her Laurel apartment for more than 20 years. “I would love to be a homeowner. I […]
