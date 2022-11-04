Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
wdrb.com
3 candidates looking to fill outgoing councilwoman's District 21 seat representing south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Affordable housing and city violence are two problems the city of Louisville is facing head-on as people head to the ballot box on Tuesday. Three political hopefuls want to make a difference for south Louisville as the District 21 representative on Metro Council. After one term,...
Wave 3
Jefferson County Board of Elections shares what you need to vote Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 250,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of early voting. The next chance for you to cast your ballot is on Election day this Tuesday. Voting can be a source of anxiety, especially if you aren’t sure what you have to show poll workers before you can cast your ballot.
Wave 3
West Louisville Norton Hospital 360 renders released; community survey results unveiled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Renderings for the new hospital coming to West Louisville and update on the progress were shared at a community forum Thursday night. The past few months, Norton Healthcare has surveyed people, asking what services they’d like the hospital to offer. Norton Healthcare said feedback from...
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart Owen
November 4, 2022 (Mt. Washington, KY) by Staff Reporter. Combative Mayor of Mt. Washington Barry Armstrong falsely attacked his opponent today in a bizarre social media post on his campaign Facebook page. Armstrong is responding to a mailer sent out by the KY America First local Political Action Committee based in Nelson County.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana school returns to mask mandate after rise in illnesses
Decision 2022: Paul, Booker face important issues in US Senate race. The race for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat has two opponents with drastically different viewpoints facing off. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7. Updated: 4 hours ago. In this East End district, a Democratic incumbent...
Wave 3
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is trying to find any family members of a deceased Hispanic male. Anyone with information on Pedro Cano Domingo, 42, can call the coroner’s office at (502) 574-6262 or (502) 574-0140. The coroner’s office is open Monday through Friday...
Heavy Voter Turnout At Bardstown Central Polling Early Voting
November 4, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Staff Reporters. Gaye Ballard, Bardstown Council CandidateNews Sentinel. Over 1100 voters voted at the Bardstown Library yesterday in the first day of early voting. Any voter in Nelson County can vote early at the Main Library today till 4 and Saturday 8am to 4pm,
Wave 3
Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls
Decision 2022: Paul, Booker face important issues in US Senate race. The race for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat has two opponents with drastically different viewpoints facing off. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7. Updated: 4 hours ago. In this East End district, a Democratic incumbent...
Wave 3
Lake Forest residents protest construction of concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People who live in the Lake Forest neighborhood protested the city over a new concrete plant being built in their neighborhood. The residents met outside of the Louisville Metro Council Planning meeting on Thursday to voice their opposition to a concrete plant being built off of Aiken Road in Lake Forest.
wdrb.com
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
wdrb.com
48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
Wave 3
Police looking for missing Newburg teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen Sunday around 5:30p.m. in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive in the Newburg neighborhood. Evan has not contacted his parents and they are in fear of...
Oakland City University bus catches fire outside of Louisville
(WEHT) - An Oakland City University bus carrying the men's soccer team to a game caught fire just north of Louisville on Friday.
Wave 3
LMPD officers provide assistance to woman standing on overpass ledge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers helped a woman to safety after she was found standing on the ledge of an overpass. On Oct. 31, Officers Cody Woolston and Eric Goldschmidt responded to a call of a woman who was standing on the ledge of a highway overpass. (Story...
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Public Works asking for help in stopping illegal dumping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Public Works said illegal dumping is getting out of hand. Two men were recently seen dumping trash in an alley on River Park Drive. In another instance, a man is seen doing the same thing on Greenwood Avenue. But the sold waste enforcement team...
spectrumnews1.com
GOP's Stuart Ray looks to flip Ky. seat held by Dem Yarmuth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District, anchored in Louisville, is a spot of blue in a sea of red, the only Kentucky congressional district currently represented by a Democrat. Republican Stuart Ray wants to change that. He’s the GOP nominee to replace longtime Democrat John Yarmuth. Ray...
WLKY.com
Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
Wave 3
Group addresses legislators on restorning voting rights of felons
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A group in Kentucky is trying to help restore the voters rights for convicted felons. Representatives from Secure Democracy USA advocated for the restoration of the Voter Rights of Convicted Felons. They testified before the Kentucky General Assembly’s Interim Committee of Judiciary at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort.
Comments / 0