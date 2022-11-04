ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Southern Indiana school returns to mask mandate after rise in illnesses

Decision 2022: Paul, Booker face important issues in US Senate race. The race for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat has two opponents with drastically different viewpoints facing off. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7. Updated: 4 hours ago. In this East End district, a Democratic incumbent...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls

KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Lake Forest residents protest construction of concrete plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People who live in the Lake Forest neighborhood protested the city over a new concrete plant being built in their neighborhood. The residents met outside of the Louisville Metro Council Planning meeting on Thursday to voice their opposition to a concrete plant being built off of Aiken Road in Lake Forest.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Police looking for missing Newburg teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen Sunday around 5:30p.m. in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive in the Newburg neighborhood. Evan has not contacted his parents and they are in fear of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

GOP's Stuart Ray looks to flip Ky. seat held by Dem Yarmuth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District, anchored in Louisville, is a spot of blue in a sea of red, the only Kentucky congressional district currently represented by a Democrat. Republican Stuart Ray wants to change that. He’s the GOP nominee to replace longtime Democrat John Yarmuth. Ray...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Group addresses legislators on restorning voting rights of felons

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A group in Kentucky is trying to help restore the voters rights for convicted felons. Representatives from Secure Democracy USA advocated for the restoration of the Voter Rights of Convicted Felons. They testified before the Kentucky General Assembly’s Interim Committee of Judiciary at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort.
KENTUCKY STATE

