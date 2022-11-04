Read full article on original website
Popculture
New Netflix Thriller Series Hits Huge Ratings Milestone
Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series, The Watcher, is overcoming negative reviews to dominate Netflix's Top 10 chart. The new series knocked Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story down to number two, after the serial killer series spent three weeks at the top. Murphy also co-produced the Stephen King adaptation of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which held the fourth spot in Netflix's latest Top 10 movies chart.
What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now
In its second week, Tembi and Attica Locke's heartfelt series, "From Scratch," topped the English television list with 72 million hours viewed on Netflix.Starring Zoe Saldaña, the love story about an artist finding romance with a chef in Italy, appeared in the Top 10 in 84 countries.TOP TV LIST -- UNITED STATES Ryan Murphy's "The Watcher" -- No. 1 in the United States -- continued to thrill viewers with 67 million hours viewed. "From Scratch" was No. 2.Based on true events, "The Good Nurse" debuted atop the Netflix English films list with 68 million hours viewed. TOP MOVIE LIST -- UNITED STATES Starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the thriller was in the Top 10 in 93 countries, including No. 1 in the United States. "The School for Good and Evil" landed in the No.2 spot with nearly 42 million hours viewed
The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month
Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Netflix viewers are loving 'unsettling' new crime thriller based on true story
Netflix viewers have been blown away by an 'unsettling' new crime thriller movie that's based on a true story. The Stranger - not to be confused with the British thriller series of the same name - dropped on the streamer earlier this month. Inspired by events that unfolded in Australia...
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust
In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
Bill Murray Paid “Just North Of $100,000” To Buy The Silence Of A Young Female Staffer He Kissed And Straddled On The Set Of ‘Being Mortal’: Report
Details are emerging about Bill Murray’s alleged “inappropriate behavior” that suspended production of Aziz Ansari’s Being Mortal back in April. It was reported that the Searchlight film was shut down due to a complaint against Murray, who was set to star in the film alongside Ansari, who was also writing and directing, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer. A new report from Puck dives into the details of Murray’s disturbing behavior, supported by multiple sources. It is alleged that Murray, 72, engaged in close contact with a “much younger woman,” and at one point, started “kissing her body and straddling her.” The female...
‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died
Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State
Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished
Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
Milburn Stone Refused to Play Doc in ‘Gunsmoke’ Unless They Agreed to 1 ‘Ridiculous’ Contract Condition
Actor Milburn Stone refused to sign the 'Gunsmoke' contract to play Doc Adams until they agreed to add a specific contractual condition.
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
Daniel Radcliffe Panicked When He Heard J.K. Rowling Was Writing Another ‘Harry Potter’ Book
Daniel Radcliffe once admitted that he experienced a bit of a panic when he heard J.K. Rowling might make another ‘Harry Potter’ book after believing he was done with the franchise.
A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick
The deals continue rolling in this week. Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99). More from Variety. Timothy Dalton Cast in 'Yellowstone' Prequel...
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Will Make Viewers Switch Sides, Ryan Condal Promises
'House of the Dragon' Creator and Showrunner Ryan Condal explains his goal to make fans keep switching sides in season 2 and beyond.
