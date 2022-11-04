ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

New Netflix Thriller Series Hits Huge Ratings Milestone

Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series, The Watcher, is overcoming negative reviews to dominate Netflix's Top 10 chart. The new series knocked Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story down to number two, after the serial killer series spent three weeks at the top. Murphy also co-produced the Stephen King adaptation of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which held the fourth spot in Netflix's latest Top 10 movies chart.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Chicago

What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now

In its second week, Tembi and Attica Locke's heartfelt series, "From Scratch,"  topped the English television list with 72 million hours viewed on Netflix.Starring Zoe Saldaña, the love story about an artist finding romance with a chef in Italy, appeared in the Top 10 in 84 countries.TOP TV LIST -- UNITED STATES Ryan Murphy's "The Watcher" -- No. 1 in the United States -- continued to thrill viewers with 67 million hours viewed. "From Scratch" was No. 2.Based on true events, "The Good Nurse" debuted atop the Netflix English films list with 68 million hours viewed. TOP MOVIE LIST -- UNITED STATES Starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the thriller was in the Top 10 in 93 countries, including No. 1 in the United States. "The School for Good and Evil"  landed in the No.2  spot with nearly 42 million hours viewed 
wegotthiscovered.com

The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month

Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
NEW YORK STATE
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Decider.com

Bill Murray Paid “Just North Of $100,000” To Buy The Silence Of A Young Female Staffer He Kissed And Straddled On The Set Of ‘Being Mortal’: Report

Details are emerging about Bill Murray’s alleged “inappropriate behavior” that suspended production of Aziz Ansari’s Being Mortal back in April. It was reported that the Searchlight film was shut down due to a complaint against Murray, who was set to star in the film alongside Ansari, who was also writing and directing, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer. A new report from Puck dives into the details of Murray’s disturbing behavior, supported by multiple sources. It is alleged that Murray, 72, engaged in close contact with a “much younger woman,” and at one point, started “kissing her body and straddling her.” The female...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State

Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
GEORGIA STATE
TechRadar

Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished

Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."

Comments / 0

Community Policy