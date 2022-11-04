ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trea Turner Would ‘Love’ To Re-Sign With Dodgers

For a second consecutive offseason, there will be no shortage of All-Star caliber shortstops in free agency. This year’s class includes Trea Turner, who has been key at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Turner is in position to sign a lucrative contract and figures to receive...
Dodgers Rumors: One Insider Thinks LA Will Lead the Chase for Carlos Correa

Jon Heyman ranked his top 30 free agents for the New York Post, sharing a little information about each player along with a list of interested teams and an “outside expert’s” salary prediction. There’s not a ton of information on each player — on some, you could make a strong case that there’s not any information — but the team and money predictions are interesting.
Dodgers Star Hitting Prospect Makes Incredible Catch in AFL Fall-Stars Game

Some good news amidst a quite disappointing 2022 season is that the younger guys in the farm system show much promise for the future of the Dodgers. Andrew Friedman has already hinted at the possibility of the team bringing up a few minor league players and giving them a shot at the major leagues for the upcoming season. Among the conversation was Andy Pages, a 21-year-old outfielder who impressed during his time in Double-AA.
Dodgers Rumors: Could the Dodgers Go After Jacob deGrom?

Over at the New York Post, MLB insider Jon Heyman has an article ranking the top 30 free agents, with a little snippet about each player along with rumored interested teams and an “outside expert’s” contract prediction. In some cases, “little” and “snippet” might both be overstatements, like in the case of Carlos Rodon, whose entire snippet is, “Big year by the Bay.”
Lakers gave tribute video to 1 unlikely player

NBA teams are really handing out tribute videos to anybody these days. The Los Angeles Lakers played the Utah Jazz at home on Friday. The game marked Jazz swingman Talen Horton-Tucker’s first time back in L.A. since the Lakers dealt him over the summer as part of the Patrick Beverley trade.
Dodgers Offseason: Is There Any Chance Danny Duffy Comes Back?

The Dodgers traded for Danny Duffy at the trade deadline in 2021, knowing he was hurt. The hope was to get him back for the stretch run that season, but it never happened. We don’t just mean it didn’t happen in 2021. As of this moment, it has still never happened — Duffy has been a Dodger for over 15 months and thrown zero pitches for them due to a series of injuries.
Dodgers News: Broadcaster Tim Neverett Coming Back for Fifth Season in LA

After the 2018 season, Dodgers radio broadcaster Charley Steiner expressed a desire to spend less time on the road, and the team accommodated him by bringing in an experienced play-by-play announcer to cover most road games for him. That broadcaster was Tim Neverett, who had spent the previous three seasons in the same role for the Red Sox after seven years with the Pirates.
Dodgers Prospects: 5 Names You Need to Know Before Next Season

Keeping up with the Dodgers on the major-league level takes a lot of time. You’re busy with work or school or whatever, and 162 games in a season is a lot of games. So you can be forgiven if you’re not a prospect hound — most of us just don’t have the time or energy to be well-versed in the ins and outs of L.A.’s entire farm system.
Lakers Video: Magic Johnson Celebrates LAFC Winning MLS Cup

Magic Johnson is known to be one of the greatest winners in modern sports history as he led the Los Angeles Lakers to nine NBA Finals and five championships in 13 seasons. Johnson’s post-playing career has been just as successful as he was on the court as the Lakers legend has gotten involved in a number of business ventures including ownership groups of local sports teams.
