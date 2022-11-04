Read full article on original website
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Feels Cody Bellinger’s Status Plays a Part in LA’s Pursuit of Aaron Judge
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are right around the corner but if the Dodgers want to even begin thinking of making room for Judge they first have to make decisions on their current roster. Trea Turner remains the biggest question for the team but insider David Vassegh believes Cody Bellinger will also play a part in bringing in Judge.
MLB Rumors: Former Dodgers Outfielder Could be On the Move from Boston This Offseason
Could Verdugo be back in Los Angeles if Boston decides to trade him?
Dodgers News: Insider Predicts Clayton Kershaw’s Next Contract
At the age of 34, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw still has plenty left in the tank to deliver, especially coming off of his ninth All-Star selection of his career. Kershaw appeared in 22 games pitching to a 2.28 ERA with a 12-3 record. He also missed several weeks with back and hip issues over the course of the season.
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Would ‘Love’ To Re-Sign With Dodgers
For a second consecutive offseason, there will be no shortage of All-Star caliber shortstops in free agency. This year’s class includes Trea Turner, who has been key at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Turner is in position to sign a lucrative contract and figures to receive...
Dodgers Rumors: One Insider Thinks LA Will Lead the Chase for Carlos Correa
Jon Heyman ranked his top 30 free agents for the New York Post, sharing a little information about each player along with a list of interested teams and an “outside expert’s” salary prediction. There’s not a ton of information on each player — on some, you could make a strong case that there’s not any information — but the team and money predictions are interesting.
TMZ.com
Nick Swisher Predicts Aaron Judge Signs 8-year Deal W/ Yankees, Gets Captaincy
Breathe easy, Yankees fans ... Aaron Judge will re-sign with NY this offseason for a monstrous 8-year deal -- at least, that's according to Nick Swisher. The ex-Pinstripes outfielder made the prediction to TMZ Sports this week ... as speculation about Judge's future continues to rage on. Because of his...
Dodgers Star Hitting Prospect Makes Incredible Catch in AFL Fall-Stars Game
Some good news amidst a quite disappointing 2022 season is that the younger guys in the farm system show much promise for the future of the Dodgers. Andrew Friedman has already hinted at the possibility of the team bringing up a few minor league players and giving them a shot at the major leagues for the upcoming season. Among the conversation was Andy Pages, a 21-year-old outfielder who impressed during his time in Double-AA.
Angels News: LA Insider Shares Biggest Need Halos Must Address This Offseason
The Angels have a big offseason ahead of them.
Ex-Lakers Player Throws Major Shade At The Team
Do you agree with Dwight Howard's opinion about the Lakers?
Dodgers Rumors: Could the Dodgers Go After Jacob deGrom?
Over at the New York Post, MLB insider Jon Heyman has an article ranking the top 30 free agents, with a little snippet about each player along with rumored interested teams and an “outside expert’s” contract prediction. In some cases, “little” and “snippet” might both be overstatements, like in the case of Carlos Rodon, whose entire snippet is, “Big year by the Bay.”
Lakers gave tribute video to 1 unlikely player
NBA teams are really handing out tribute videos to anybody these days. The Los Angeles Lakers played the Utah Jazz at home on Friday. The game marked Jazz swingman Talen Horton-Tucker’s first time back in L.A. since the Lakers dealt him over the summer as part of the Patrick Beverley trade.
Dodgers Offseason: Is There Any Chance Danny Duffy Comes Back?
The Dodgers traded for Danny Duffy at the trade deadline in 2021, knowing he was hurt. The hope was to get him back for the stretch run that season, but it never happened. We don’t just mean it didn’t happen in 2021. As of this moment, it has still never happened — Duffy has been a Dodger for over 15 months and thrown zero pitches for them due to a series of injuries.
Dodgers News: Broadcaster Tim Neverett Coming Back for Fifth Season in LA
After the 2018 season, Dodgers radio broadcaster Charley Steiner expressed a desire to spend less time on the road, and the team accommodated him by bringing in an experienced play-by-play announcer to cover most road games for him. That broadcaster was Tim Neverett, who had spent the previous three seasons in the same role for the Red Sox after seven years with the Pirates.
Dodgers Prospects: 5 Names You Need to Know Before Next Season
Keeping up with the Dodgers on the major-league level takes a lot of time. You’re busy with work or school or whatever, and 162 games in a season is a lot of games. So you can be forgiven if you’re not a prospect hound — most of us just don’t have the time or energy to be well-versed in the ins and outs of L.A.’s entire farm system.
Angels News: MLB Commissioner Talks About Relationship with Arte Moreno
He gave a little insight into his relationship with the Angels owner.
Dodgers News: LA Open As Early Favorites for 2023 World Series
With the 2022 MLB season ending last night, it’s time to look forward to the next season. After a historic 2022 season that ended in the worst way possible, the Dodgers are still an excellent team who will be in the mix for the commissioner’s trophy in 2023, and Vegas recognizes that.
Dodgers News: Former World Series Champion Ron Cey Set To Drop New Podcast
In the new age of sports media fans have started to become more inclined to listen to former athletes. This comes to no disrespect to the talk show hosts and radio personalities that have been doing their job for decades, but instead shows a sign of respect for the athletes who bring their perspective from experience.
Dodgers Send Congratulations to LAFC for Bringing a Championship Back to LA
Los Angeles is the city of champions. Teams that represent this town with pride have shown that throughout the decades. And on Saturday, the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) of Major League Soccer were crowned champions of their league. The club defeated Philadephia Union, 3-0 in penalties at the Banc of California Stadium.
Dodgers News: Sandy Alcantara Finishes Above Julio Urias for Players Choice Award
The MLB Players Choice Awards 2022 were announced, and only two Dodgers were nominated for major awards. One of them was Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for National League Outstanding Player of the Year. And the other Boy in Blue is Julio Urias, who was nominated for National League Outstanding...
Lakers Video: Magic Johnson Celebrates LAFC Winning MLS Cup
Magic Johnson is known to be one of the greatest winners in modern sports history as he led the Los Angeles Lakers to nine NBA Finals and five championships in 13 seasons. Johnson’s post-playing career has been just as successful as he was on the court as the Lakers legend has gotten involved in a number of business ventures including ownership groups of local sports teams.
