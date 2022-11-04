Read full article on original website
KTVL
Driving on the Siskiyou Pass and planning for unexpected power outages
ASHLAND — The Siskiyou Pass on I5 will be the main form of transportation the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is promoting people to drive on during long commutes for the upcoming winter. “The plows will constantly run up and down the mountain to make sure the roads are...
KTVL
Preparing for hazardous driving conditions throughout Southern Oregon
MEDFORD — This weekend will be the beginning of a heavy downpour of rain and snow throughout Southern Oregon, which can lead to hazardous road conditions. “It’s really about you taking that extra precaution when your driving and giving yourself enough time to reach your destination,” said Matt Noble, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation. “Just making sure that as conditions change you also adjust your speed as well.”
KTVL
Crash closes intersection of Poplar and Morrow, Medford STAR team on scene
MEDFORD — Officers with the Medford Police Department are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Poplar and Morrow, as they are investigating a crash involving two cars including at least one person with serious injuries. The area is currently closed, as the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR)...
KDRV
Several hundred Pacific Power customers without power across Southern Oregon
SAMS VALLEY Ore-- According to Pacific Power's website, several hundred Southern Oregonian customers are without power Sunday afternoon amid a passing storm system that is bringing gusts of wind of upwards of 30 miles per hour. Right now Pacific Power is reporting that there are three power outages across Jackson...
jacksoncountyor.org
Firewood Pieces Along County Roads....
The county maintains a lot of roads in Jackson County - over 900 miles currently. Many of these roads have trees which are adjacent to them, especially in the foothills and forested areas around our beautiful county. As you might imagine, as the years go by, trees grow and mature and many of them will, at times, encroach upon the road to the point where safety and maintenance are affected. In times like these we send our trained crews, or hire contractors, to remove the hazard - sometimes by simple trimming/pruning and other times by removing the entire tree if it is necessary.
police1.com
75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph pursuit in Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when the woman passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office took over the chase.
KTVL
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
KTVL
Suspect Leaves Scene After Hunting Accident In Rural Eagle Point
RURAL EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a call for a reported gunshot wound victim today at 12:24 p.m. The victim was hunting in the area of Conde Creek Rd. and South Fork Little Butte Creek Rd. with two partners when he was shot in the leg from close range. The victim yelled out and the suspect left the scene. A witness spotted a white Chevy truck with a canopy leaving the area.
focushillsboro.com
Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation After The Discovery Of Two Dead Bears In Trees
Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation: Officials in the state of Oregon are looking for information regarding two black bears that were discovered in trees in the same area at separate periods. An arrow had apparently been used to kill one of these bears, as its body was discovered nearby. In addition to that, it had two bullet holes in it when it was found.
ijpr.org
City of Medford officially responds to journalist's lawsuit
The suit stems from April Ehrlich’s arrest and detainment by Medford Police two years ago. At the time of her arrest, she was a reporter at Jefferson Public Radio in Ashland. Ehrlich’s suit is for damages incurred when she was prevented from reporting on the sweep of a homeless...
ijpr.org
Roseburg Forest Products initiates settlement discussions after Mill Fire lawsuits
Maps show that the Sept. 2 fire began at or near Roseburg’s veneer mill in Weed, California. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. "It's our view that they're 100% at fault for this happening," said James Frantz, an attorney representing about 25 plaintiffs whose homes burned. "This is a very significant case with significant misconduct on the part of Roseburg, so I'm not surprised they want to try to get it behind them right now."
basinlife.com
KCBY
Multiple agencies respond to hunting incident, continue to look for suspect
SOUTHERN OREGON — Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of a gunshot victim who was hunting in the area of Fork Little Butte Creek Road and Conde Creek Road in rural Eagle Point. The sheriff's office wrote in a release, the victim was...
KTVL
32-year-old woman dead after Halloween traffic accident in Medford
Medford, Ore — Last night, a 32-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in southwest Medford. At around 9:10 pm, the Medford Police Department (MPD) and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive.
KDRV
UPDATE: police are searching for a suspect from a Jackson County shooting
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is reporting this case as a hunting accident. The suspect fled from the scene and police say further details are unclear at this time. The victim was hunting in the area of Conde Creek Road and South Fork Little Butte Creek Road with two partners when he was shot in the leg from close range.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger
Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
KTVL
Grants Pass looking to buy former Elk Lodge building to use as shelter
GRANTS PASS — Grants Pass city officials have put in an offer to obtain the old Elk Lodge building which will serve as shelter for people struggling with homelessness, as well as a social service facility. “We are hoping to hear back early this week about if the seller...
KTVL
Have you seen Courtney? Missing 29-year-old Josephine County woman
Josephine Co., Ore. — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is searching for any information regarding the disappearance of Courtney Brion, 29. Brion was reported missing by her mother on November1. According to the report, she was last seen on the 4000 block of Redwood Avenue in Grants Pass, four days prior.
