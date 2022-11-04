ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preparing for hazardous driving conditions throughout Southern Oregon

MEDFORD — This weekend will be the beginning of a heavy downpour of rain and snow throughout Southern Oregon, which can lead to hazardous road conditions. “It’s really about you taking that extra precaution when your driving and giving yourself enough time to reach your destination,” said Matt Noble, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation. “Just making sure that as conditions change you also adjust your speed as well.”
Crash closes intersection of Poplar and Morrow, Medford STAR team on scene

MEDFORD — Officers with the Medford Police Department are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Poplar and Morrow, as they are investigating a crash involving two cars including at least one person with serious injuries. The area is currently closed, as the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR)...
Firewood Pieces Along County Roads....

The county maintains a lot of roads in Jackson County - over 900 miles currently. Many of these roads have trees which are adjacent to them, especially in the foothills and forested areas around our beautiful county. As you might imagine, as the years go by, trees grow and mature and many of them will, at times, encroach upon the road to the point where safety and maintenance are affected. In times like these we send our trained crews, or hire contractors, to remove the hazard - sometimes by simple trimming/pruning and other times by removing the entire tree if it is necessary.
75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph pursuit in Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. — A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when the woman passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office took over the chase.
Suspect Leaves Scene After Hunting Accident In Rural Eagle Point

RURAL EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a call for a reported gunshot wound victim today at 12:24 p.m. The victim was hunting in the area of Conde Creek Rd. and South Fork Little Butte Creek Rd. with two partners when he was shot in the leg from close range. The victim yelled out and the suspect left the scene. A witness spotted a white Chevy truck with a canopy leaving the area.
Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation After The Discovery Of Two Dead Bears In Trees

Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation: Officials in the state of Oregon are looking for information regarding two black bears that were discovered in trees in the same area at separate periods. An arrow had apparently been used to kill one of these bears, as its body was discovered nearby. In addition to that, it had two bullet holes in it when it was found.
City of Medford officially responds to journalist's lawsuit

The suit stems from April Ehrlich’s arrest and detainment by Medford Police two years ago. At the time of her arrest, she was a reporter at Jefferson Public Radio in Ashland. Ehrlich’s suit is for damages incurred when she was prevented from reporting on the sweep of a homeless...
Roseburg Forest Products initiates settlement discussions after Mill Fire lawsuits

Maps show that the Sept. 2 fire began at or near Roseburg’s veneer mill in Weed, California. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. "It's our view that they're 100% at fault for this happening," said James Frantz, an attorney representing about 25 plaintiffs whose homes burned. "This is a very significant case with significant misconduct on the part of Roseburg, so I'm not surprised they want to try to get it behind them right now."
32-year-old woman dead after Halloween traffic accident in Medford

Medford, Ore — Last night, a 32-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in southwest Medford. At around 9:10 pm, the Medford Police Department (MPD) and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive.
Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger

Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
