superhits106.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Incident at Q Casino
Dubuque Police arrested 29 year old Mercedes Frandsen of Dubuque at around 3am Saturday in the parking lot of Q Casino on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts and public intoxication. Reports say Frandsen assaulted a Dubuque police officer during the course of her arrest.
KCRG.com
Legendary Assistant Iowa football coach dies at 93
Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois. Dubuque police see increased reports of threats of terrorism. The Dubuque Police Department has seen a great increase in a specific type of report. East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind released from ICU. Updated: 2 hours...
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: New owner for longtime Dubuque bar; boutique coming to Shullsburg; Manchester restaurant readies new spot
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Manchester, Iowa, as well as...
superhits106.com
Fire Damages Shed Near Bernard
A fire caused $50,000 worth of damage to a shed in the Bernard area Sunday night, but no injuries were reported. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, the fire in a shed attached to a residence on Creek Branch Lane was reported at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday. The shed was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. They were able to evacuate occupants from the attached residence and extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman decides to sell farm, own family members charged in her murder
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.
biztimes.biz
Homegrown: Poultry rule The Roost for Bernard family
The Telegraph Herald’s monthly Homegrown feature highlights vendors who sell at tri-state area farmers markets. Watch for new installments on the first Sunday of each month. If you have a suggestion for a vendor for us to feature, send an email to elizabeth.kelsey@thmedia.com. The Roost. Location: Bernard, Iowa. Items...
KCRG.com
Hail falls across eastern Iowa
Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. Judge finds landlord illegally withheld security deposits from Univ. of Iowa students. A judge called a Johnson County property manager "dishonest" in ruling he committed fraud against former tenants. Linn County nonprofit talks the benefits of gratitude. Updated: 11...
$50K Powerball winner sold in Clinton
If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star in Clinton, check your numbers. No, you didn’t win the big jackpot, but you may have won a nice consolation prize. Nobody won the gigantic Powerball jackpot in the drawing on November 5, so the estimated jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion, […]
ourquadcities.com
New airline flies direct to Orlando from Iowa
A new airline, Avelo Airlines, is providing nonstop service to Orlando, Fla., from Dubuque starting in January 2023. With today’s announcement of exclusive nonstop service to Orlando, Avelo introduces a “new era of affordable, convenient and reliable air travel to Dubuque and the tri-state areas of Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois,” according to a Thursday airport release.
superhits106.com
Man Fatally Shot in Jackson County
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says 60 year old Michael Berg of the Maquoketa area was fatally injured. Sheriff’s department deputies and Maquoketa Police Department officers responded at about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a man who had been shot near Fulton, north of Maquoketa. Authorities indicated that Berg was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, where he was pronounced dead. The Jackson County Attorney’s Office is conducting an investigation into Berg’s death.
Veteran’s Day Events For The Tri-State Area
Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, is a federal holiday observed annually on November 11th in the US. It's a day set aside specifically for honoring the military veterans of the United States Armed Forces, who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. The Tri-States, like many other areas,...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Sarah Aurand, 41, is wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Aurand is 5-foot-7, 156 pounds,...
Longtime Dubuque, IA High School Principal retiring
According to a Dubuque Community School release, a longtime school principal is retiring. Long-time Hempstead High School Principal Lee Kolker announced Friday, November 4th, his plans to retire at the conclusion of the current 2022-2023 school year. Kolker has dedicated his 30-plus-year career to the school, serving as its principal for 15 years after first serving as a math teacher and later as assistant principal.
Mom still waiting for justice in son’s Freeport shooting death
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The mother of a 32-year-old man who fell victim to gunfire on the streets of Freeport last year is still waiting for justice to be served. Justin Capp was one of two Freeport men who were shot and killed on Nov. 18, 2021, as they left the gymnasium where they played in […]
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Facing Federal Charges For Large Amount of Drugs
A Dubuque man is now charged in federal court for 2 pounds of methamphetamine authorities found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in northwestern Illinois. 35 year old Cordero Davis is charged in U.S. District Court with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Federal court documents specifically reference that Davis was in possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. Davis was stopped by Jo Daviess County authorities for an improper lane violation on June 28th. Authorities observed indicators of criminal activity during the traffic stop. Davis initially provided deputies with an incorrect name and date of birth before giving his correct name. During a search of his vehicle, authorities found 928 grams of meth, 1,567 grams of marijuana, 50 grams of heroin, 8 grams of cocaine and a large amount of cash.
NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]
If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
KWQC
