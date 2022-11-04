To the person who wrote this article I say this, at least she tried to get eight pieces of legislation passed. Which is a lot more than Marjorie Taylor and most republicans have. Because they are too busy spreading the big lie and spreading false narratives. Have you actually watched any Senate meetings? Do you see how the republicans conduct themselves? So please go sit on a thumbtack!
Love Katie. Still love the way she took Dimon from Chase bank down. Made him realize what he pays his employees is not a living wage.
What a joke. Porter is easily one of the most competent and effective members of Congress, not just in California, but the entire country. At least this partisan hit-piece provides a few good laughs. This type of nonsense is exactly why I no longer support any conservative. As an Independent, it’s very uncomfortable to rule out an entire political party, but the GOP has left us little choice with all the hypocritical gaslighting and flat out denial of reality.
