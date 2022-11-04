ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Why Travis Kelce hates Patriots fans

By Krysyan Edler
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zEbQv_0iyrhfwo00
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. | Lachlan Cunningham, Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hates New England Patriots fans, and he isn’t afraid of letting them know it.

On a recent episode of the “New Heights” podcast he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, the tight end discussed his frustration with Patriots fans.

“I’m not sure if it’s mutual, but I absolutely hate playing the Patriots,” Travis Kelce said.

Why does Travis Kelce hate Patriots fans?

Jason Kelce guessed the disdain was because Patriots fans consider his brother to be a knockoff version of former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski.

But the tight end said he actually hates Patriots fans because of how they’ve treated his mom while she watched him play at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“I’m mad at them calling out my mom in the stands,” he said. “Yo mama jokes are cool just when you say them to me, not my mom.”

He said their mom, Donna Kelce, has been heckled by Patriots fans while leaving New England’s stadium. He called it a “low blow.”

“Mom isn’t the only one that had a tough time,” he said. “A lot of people say they go into New England and just get a bad taste in their mouth about Patriots fans.”

The complicated relationship between Patriots fans and Chiefs players

In 2020, Travis Kelce appeared on Bleacher Report’s “The Lefkoe Show” and discussed the rivalry between the Patriots and Chiefs.

“Pats fans, for whatever reason, just hated me for being a white tight end wearing 87,” he said, according to NBC Sports . “Like, if I would have had on 84, none of this would have ever been talked about, but because I wore 87 (the same number as Gronkowski), all of a sudden the Pats nation absolutely hated me.”

Patriots fans’ animosity doesn’t just extend to Travis Kelce. In 2019, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said she was harassed by Patriots fans in Gillette Stadium while attending the game with her husband’s brother Jackson. She documented the experience on Twitter .

Mahomes alerted security and was moved away from the heckling fans to a suite.

“I’m here & these fans will never keep me away,” she said on Instagram, according to Business Insider . “Update: Gillette security came and got us, said we have cameras everywhere, and we have seen you getting harassed so we are gonna move you to a safe section.”

Travis Kelce won’t have an opportunity to use his hatred as extra motivation during the regular season this year. The only way the Chiefs will play the Patriots this season is in the playoffs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes wow’s in risque maternity shoot (Photo)

Brittany Mahomes wow’s in risque maternity shoot. The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become almost as famous as her ultra-talented husband. Chiefs kingdom flocks to see how Brittany Mahomes will react during games and she’s even paving her own way by helping to build the first-ever sporting stadium made with a women’s team in mind.
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: There Are 3 Favorites For Tom Brady's Next Girlfriend

Tom Brady is currently enjoying single man life. The legendary NFL quarterback officially got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, last month. Brady, 45, had been married to Bundchen since 2009. They have two children together. Will Brady be single for long, though?. The now-eligible bachelor has already been...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Terry Bradshaw's Troubling Suicide Remark

Terry Bradshaw is coming off a cancer battle, so the legendary NFL quarterback should be given some leeway when it comes to his on-air performance this season. However, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback made a pretty troubling remark on Sunday afternoon. Bradshaw joked about a player committing suicide during FOX's...
The Spun

NFL World Laughing At Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video

Aaron Rodgers isn't having a good Sunday. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who was hoping to get his team rolling against the Detroit Lions, has already thrown two devastating red zone interceptions. Yikes. Rodgers, who has made it clear that his teammates need to step up, went off on the...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Today

The Green Bay Packers quarterback surely wasn't happy with his team's trade deadline performance this week. Green Bay failed to acquire some help on the offensive side of the football, despite Rodgers voicing his need for some. But on Sunday, the Packers quarterback is putting his team in a hole...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions

Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
GREEN BAY, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Gisele Bündchen Appears To Hint At Cause Of Split From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen seems to have hinted at a cause for her and Tom Brady’s marital troubles on Instagram. Gisele Bündchen may have shared a hint as to what caused the downfall of her relationship with Tom Brady on Instagram, earlier this week. Bündchen commented on a post from author Jay Shetty, featuring a quote about relationships.
The Spun

NFL World Is Laughing At Embarrassing Kickoff Video

The New York Jets had arguably the worst - but funniest - kickoff of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon. New York's kick barely made it a couple of yards, as their kicker stumbled as he made contact with the ball. Video of the embarrassing kickoff video has...
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Russell Wilson Is ‘Trolling’ Everyone With His ‘Nonsense’

Travis Kelce might’ve just hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Russell Wilson has been up to this season. The NFL QB has been the center of attention for much of the season, and not necessarily for good reason. But while his behavior might be a little peculiar to some, Chiefs star Kelce thinks it’s all part of a game that Wilson is playing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
46K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy