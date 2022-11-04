Texas authorities say two people from Dubuque were injured in a chain-reaction crash that killed three people Friday. 58 year old Michelle Miller and 59 year old James Miller both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to Coon Memorial Hospital in Dalhart for treatment of minor injuries. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Miller vehicle was one of six involved in a crash that occurred Friday in a construction zone on U.S. Highway 54 near Dalhart in northern Texas. A semi-tractor trailer was southbound and did not slow or stop for stationary traffic ahead, causing a chain-reaction crash. A man from El Paso, Texas and two persons from Minnesota died in the crash. Two other people were injured.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO