Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
superhits106.com
Two People From Dubuque Injured in Crash in Texas
Texas authorities say two people from Dubuque were injured in a chain-reaction crash that killed three people Friday. 58 year old Michelle Miller and 59 year old James Miller both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to Coon Memorial Hospital in Dalhart for treatment of minor injuries. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Miller vehicle was one of six involved in a crash that occurred Friday in a construction zone on U.S. Highway 54 near Dalhart in northern Texas. A semi-tractor trailer was southbound and did not slow or stop for stationary traffic ahead, causing a chain-reaction crash. A man from El Paso, Texas and two persons from Minnesota died in the crash. Two other people were injured.
KCCI.com
Iowa losing millions in rental assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
wdhn.com
Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags.
ourquadcities.com
QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman decides to sell farm, own family members charged in her murder
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.
KCRG.com
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine.
Fatal Shooting in Jackson County, Iowa Wednesday
The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in rural Jackson County. According to a press release issued this morning by the sheriff's department, Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputies and Maquoketa Police Department officers responded at about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a man who had been shot near Fulton, north of Maquoketa, Iowa,
ourquadcities.com
County meth arrest case now in federal court
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf has announced that Cordero Davis, 35, of Dubuque, was charged by indictment on Sept. 20 in the U. S. District Court for the District of Northern Illinois (Western Division) with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. If Davis is convicted,...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Incident at Q Casino
Dubuque Police arrested 29 year old Mercedes Frandsen of Dubuque at around 3am Saturday in the parking lot of Q Casino on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts and public intoxication. Reports say Frandsen assaulted a Dubuque police officer during the course of her arrest.
iheart.com
Iowa Weekend: Puppies, Wolves, And Ogres Oh My!
Alex Wilson of Catch Des Moines and Julie Kraft of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance preview Iowa weekend events featuring puppies, wolves, and a lovable ogre! Powered by Mr. Electric Of Central Iowa. Click below to listen:
951thebull.com
Northeast Iowa Man Sentenced to Over Half-Decade in Federal Prison on Gun Charges
An Oelwein man who possessed loaded guns and fled from law enforcement has been sentenced to almost six years in federal prison. In April, 39-year-old Justin Gallmeyer pleaded guilty to possessing firearms as a felon, which came from a prior federal felony conviction for possessing a firearm as a drug user.
DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
superhits106.com
Man Fatally Shot in Jackson County
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says 60 year old Michael Berg of the Maquoketa area was fatally injured. Sheriff’s department deputies and Maquoketa Police Department officers responded at about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a man who had been shot near Fulton, north of Maquoketa. Authorities indicated that Berg was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, where he was pronounced dead. The Jackson County Attorney’s Office is conducting an investigation into Berg’s death.
superhits106.com
Council to consider NW Arterial subdivision, while neighbors press traffic concerns
A recently completed traffic study for a planned housing development along the Northwest Arterial in Dubuque determined that the project would not have a significant impact on surrounding roadways. The study for the 80-acre development located between the arterial and West 32nd Street was required when they approved rezoning most of the property over the objections of residents. Switch Homes, the developer for the property, intends to construct 101 single-family homes and two multi-residential structures on the property.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Facing Federal Charges For Large Amount of Drugs
A Dubuque man is now charged in federal court for 2 pounds of methamphetamine authorities found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in northwestern Illinois. 35 year old Cordero Davis is charged in U.S. District Court with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Federal court documents specifically reference that Davis was in possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. Davis was stopped by Jo Daviess County authorities for an improper lane violation on June 28th. Authorities observed indicators of criminal activity during the traffic stop. Davis initially provided deputies with an incorrect name and date of birth before giving his correct name. During a search of his vehicle, authorities found 928 grams of meth, 1,567 grams of marijuana, 50 grams of heroin, 8 grams of cocaine and a large amount of cash.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after downtown Iowa City bar altercation
A Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after an altercation at a downtown Iowa City bar early Friday morning. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred just before 1 am at Elray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue. 19-year-old Victoria Lea allegedly engaged in a fight inside the establishment, and an employee attempted to remove her from the premises. During that attempt, Lea reportedly punched the employee in the face, spit in their face, and bit the victim on the thigh causing bruising, blood and redness to the area.
KCRG.com
Man charged in Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants charged dropped
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids wants the charges against him dropped. The shooting killed three people and hurt nine others at Taboo Nightclub on April 10. Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder...
UPDATE: Name released in Fulton shooting
UPDATE, November 3, 3:30 p.m. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the person who was shot and killed near Fulton on November 2 has been identified as Michael A. Berg, age 60, of the Maquoketa area. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. EARLIER: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office […]
KCRG.com
A doorbell camera caught dozens of shots being fired near Mount Mercy University on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids Thursday.
A new program at "UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's" Hospital will give away first aid kits as part of a national movement to help save lives. Athlete of the Week: Ford Washburn.
