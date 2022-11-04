Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Judge refuses to allow Monmouth voter to be disenfranchised
Superior Court Judge Kathleen S. Sheedy today prevented the disenfranchisement of a Monmouth County woman who changed her voter registration when she moved to Ocean County earlier this year but found herself caught up in a bureaucratic snafu. Maria F. found herself off the voter rolls after her moving date...
hobokengirl.com
25 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
We know you’re busy — which is why we cover the local news to bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Choc o Pain’s 5th location officially opens in Journal Square; Hackensack River Walkway to receive $1M; Jersey City’s Via receives award; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
Ballot questions New York voters will be asked on Election Day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers filling out their ballots on Election Day will find more than just candidates. Depending on where they live, they’ll also be faced with one or more ballot questions regarding policy proposals affecting their communities. This election cycle will feature one statewide ballot proposal, and another three just for New […]
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election
The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
Major Redevelopment Plan For Montclair's Lackawanna Plaza Revealed
The 115-page redevelopment plan for Montclair Township's Lackawanna Plaza has been released, but township officials won't be voting on it until next month. The report was completed by developer David Placek of BDP Holdings, and was presented at the Oct. 25 council meeting. If the project gets the majority vote from mayor and council, it will go to to the township's Planning Board for review and then back to council for another vote.
hudsoncountyview.com
North Bergen officials cut the ribbon on new $19.5M library and recreation center
North Bergen officials cut the ribbon on their long-awaited new $19.5 million recreation center and library that broke ground back in April 2019. “We are a progressive community, and with that comes some challenges. Once such challenges is properties do not present themselves very often,” North Bergen Parking Authority Executive Director Bob Baselice said.
Jersey City councilman challenges assemblyman to 5K race, and extends offer to every Hudson pol
Hudson County elected officials better get into shape. And fast. Jersey City Councilman Frank Gilmore has challenged 31st District Assemblyman Will Sampson IV of Bayonne to a 5K race and he’s coming for them next. The first-year Bergen-Lafayette councilman, in a video taken outside of 33-year-old Sampson’s office Sunday,...
S.I. candidates receive last minute endorsements as Election Day nears
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Early voting has begun and Staten Island’s congressional candidates Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Max Rose, and assembly candidate Vincent Argenziano are still receiving endorsements from former and current Staten Island elected officials, unions and organizations. Both races will come to a head on Election...
thebronxfreepress.com
Racial Justice on the Ballot Now Justicia Racial en la Papeleta Ahora
Latinos are the largest minority voting bloc in the country. About 20% of the entire United States population is Latino American, and in New York City alone, we make up almost 30% of the city’s population. We have the power to shape the future of our city and our...
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
Clark mayor’s racist comments caused a furor. Can Dems use them to win in GOP stronghold?
Allies of Republican Clark Mayor Sal Bonaccorso — who used racist language in recordings leaked to the media in March — face voters on Tuesday. The post Clark mayor’s racist comments caused a furor. Can Dems use them to win in GOP stronghold? appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
insidernj.com
Zero Hour: Murphy Leads Chant for Sherrill
MAPLEWOOD – This Essex County town is new to CD-11 and Mikie Sherrill has to be pretty happy to have it. Back in 2018 – the last midterm election – Democrats won here by about 10-to-1. But every election is a new story, so at noon on...
New Jersey Globe
Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges
Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken to begin repaving and Vision Zero upgrades on 37 city blocks next week
The City of Hoboken will begin repaving and performing Vision Zero upgrades on 37 city blocks next week, an effort that is expected to take about a month. On Monday, November 7th, the city will begin milling and paving operations as part of the City’s 2022 Complete Streets and Resurfacing Program.
NY1
Voter registration data shows Republican enrollment is up on Staten Island
The Staten Island GOP is certain the borough will turn out big for them after a massive South Shore rally this week for Rep. Lee Zeldin — the Republican nominee for governor — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and others on their ticket. “And are we ready to defeat Max...
NY1
Queens councilwoman encourages voters to flip their ballot
Queens Councilwoman Nantasha Williams joined “In Focus” to discuss this year’s midterm elections. But first, she explained her new pay transparency law that went into effect this week. It requires New York City employers to disclose a pay range, salary or hourly wage on all job postings.
Residents are getting to vote on their energy bills in one N.J. town
One New Jersey town is putting energy prices on the ballot this Election Day. Residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County will vote on a plan that would sign up the whole municipality with a third-party energy supplier rather than use the default rate plan they get for their electric bills through PSE&G. The initiative to provide cheaper and greener energy to customers.
‘The system has been broken’: Mayor Eric Adams laments asylum seeker crisis in NYC on ‘60 Minutes’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” decried the flood of asylum seekers sent into the five boroughs as a “humanitarian crisis” created at the hands of Republican governors while acknowledging the larger system has clear flaws.
