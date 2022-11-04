ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Jersey Globe

Judge refuses to allow Monmouth voter to be disenfranchised

Superior Court Judge Kathleen S. Sheedy today prevented the disenfranchisement of a Monmouth County woman who changed her voter registration when she moved to Ocean County earlier this year but found herself caught up in a bureaucratic snafu. Maria F. found herself off the voter rolls after her moving date...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

25 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

We know you’re busy — which is why we cover the local news to bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Choc o Pain’s 5th location officially opens in Journal Square; Hackensack River Walkway to receive $1M; Jersey City’s Via receives award; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ
PIX11

Ballot questions New York voters will be asked on Election Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers filling out their ballots on Election Day will find more than just candidates.  Depending on where they live, they’ll also be faced with one or more ballot questions regarding policy proposals affecting their communities. This election cycle will feature one statewide ballot proposal, and another three just for New […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election

The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Major Redevelopment Plan For Montclair's Lackawanna Plaza Revealed

The 115-page redevelopment plan for Montclair Township's Lackawanna Plaza has been released, but township officials won't be voting on it until next month. The report was completed by developer David Placek of BDP Holdings, and was presented at the Oct. 25 council meeting. If the project gets the majority vote from mayor and council, it will go to to the township's Planning Board for review and then back to council for another vote.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

North Bergen officials cut the ribbon on new $19.5M library and recreation center

North Bergen officials cut the ribbon on their long-awaited new $19.5 million recreation center and library that broke ground back in April 2019. “We are a progressive community, and with that comes some challenges. Once such challenges is properties do not present themselves very often,” North Bergen Parking Authority Executive Director Bob Baselice said.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Terry Mansfield

Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
NEWARK, NJ
insidernj.com

Zero Hour: Murphy Leads Chant for Sherrill

MAPLEWOOD – This Essex County town is new to CD-11 and Mikie Sherrill has to be pretty happy to have it. Back in 2018 – the last midterm election – Democrats won here by about 10-to-1. But every election is a new story, so at noon on...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges

Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NY1

Queens councilwoman encourages voters to flip their ballot

Queens Councilwoman Nantasha Williams joined “In Focus” to discuss this year’s midterm elections. But first, she explained her new pay transparency law that went into effect this week. It requires New York City employers to disclose a pay range, salary or hourly wage on all job postings.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Residents are getting to vote on their energy bills in one N.J. town

One New Jersey town is putting energy prices on the ballot this Election Day. Residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County will vote on a plan that would sign up the whole municipality with a third-party energy supplier rather than use the default rate plan they get for their electric bills through PSE&G. The initiative to provide cheaper and greener energy to customers.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

