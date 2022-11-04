Twitter employees on Friday braced for widespread layoffs as part of new owner Elon Musk's broad overhaul of the social platform.In a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets, the company said that workers would find out by 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many people would lose their jobs."Everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter," read the notice. Workers who receive the note at their Twitter company email can expect to keep their jobs, while those who...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO