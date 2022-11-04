ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadline

Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update

UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” wrote Musk late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Complaint...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Plans to Fire Half of Twitter Employees

The decision is imminent. Elon Musk is set to make big cuts at Twitter (TWTR) , the platform he took over on October 27 after closing a $44 billion deal. Long before the signing, information was already circulating in the press about massive job cuts to come. The Washington Post...
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly asks dozens of fired employees to return back

Elon Musk-led Twitter is now contacting dozens of its ex-employees that were laid off in the Friday mass firing to return back to work, Bloomberg has reported. Even before Musk officially took over the reins of the company, there were fears of mass layoffs, which Musk viewed as a bloated organization. Time and again, Musk has justified the need to reduce the count at the company, to keep it profitable, even though he has said that his Twitter acquisition is not about money.
Post Register

Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads

The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball. In the chaos that has...
teslarati.com

Elon Musk to cut 50% of Twitter staff by Friday: report

Elon Musk plans to cut 50% of Twitter’s staff by Friday, November 4, 2022. The Tesla CEO’s target to trim Twitter’s employees is not surprising given that news broke about the job cuts before Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal was sealed. Bloomberg sources revealed that the...
CBS DFW

Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover

Twitter employees on Friday braced for widespread layoffs as part of new owner Elon Musk's broad overhaul of the social platform.In a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets, the company said that workers would find out by 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many people would lose their jobs."Everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter," read the notice. Workers who receive the note at their Twitter company email can expect to keep their jobs, while those who...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

Elon Musk’s Twitter layoffs leave whole teams gutted

Elon Musk has now purged roughly half of Twitter’s 7,500 employee base, leaving whole teams totally or near completely gutted, including those tasked with defending against election misinformation ahead of the US midterms next week, The Verge has learned. The areas of Twitter impacted the most by Musk’s cuts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Post Register

