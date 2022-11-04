Read full article on original website
Elon Musk reportedly told investors that he planned to get rid of nearly 75% of Twitter's 7,500 workers
Elon Musk reportedly told investors he will lay off nearly 75% of Twitter's 7,500-person workforce, according to The Washington Post. The Post reports that massive job cuts were coming to Twitter regardless of Musk's deal to buy the company. Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment about reported...
Twitter employee says he was fired 'while sleeping' as Elon Musk halves company workforce
A now former Twitter employee complained on social media that he got fired "while sleeping" after Elon Musk ordered company-wide layoffs on Friday to get Twitter back in the black. Jaseem Abid, a software engineer, tweeted that he woke up Friday morning and discovered he'd been laid off when he...
Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update
UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” wrote Musk late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Complaint...
Trump makes first comments about Twitter since Musk takeover: 'Very happy'
Former President Trump on Friday weighed in on billionaire businessman Elon Musk's completed takeover of Twitter, saying he is "very happy" the social media platform is in "now in sane hands." Trump, who for now remains suspended from Twitter, blasted the company's old leadership after Musk fired several top Twitter...
Some Twitter workers are calling Elon Musk's advisers 'Elon's goons,' a report says
Elon Musk has been outlining plans to overhaul Twitter, assisted by his inner circle. Some Twitter workers have been calling his advisers "Elon's goons," the New York Times reported. Musk's plans include overhauling Twitter's verification process and potentially rebooting Vine. Twitter has been in turmoil since Elon Musk's purchase of...
Elon Musk defends Twitter layoffs, says company lost more than $4M per day, employees got severance packages
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk defended his severe cost-cutting efforts that resulted in layoffs across the company Friday by claiming the social media platform was losing more than $4 million per day and that impacted employees were given generous severance packages. "Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no...
Elon Musk Plans to Fire Half of Twitter Employees
The decision is imminent. Elon Musk is set to make big cuts at Twitter (TWTR) , the platform he took over on October 27 after closing a $44 billion deal. Long before the signing, information was already circulating in the press about massive job cuts to come. The Washington Post...
Elon Musk announces Twitter mass layoffs to begin Friday
The reduction, which will be delivered by email, comes as the new Twitter CEO was speculated to cut as much as 50% of staff
Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly asks dozens of fired employees to return back
Elon Musk-led Twitter is now contacting dozens of its ex-employees that were laid off in the Friday mass firing to return back to work, Bloomberg has reported. Even before Musk officially took over the reins of the company, there were fears of mass layoffs, which Musk viewed as a bloated organization. Time and again, Musk has justified the need to reduce the count at the company, to keep it profitable, even though he has said that his Twitter acquisition is not about money.
Massive layoffs at Twitter after Musk acquisition
The number and speed of layoffs have opened both Musk and Twitter up to lawsuits. Many employees are taking to Twitter with #OneTeam to share their stories.
Post Register
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball. In the chaos that has...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk to cut 50% of Twitter staff by Friday: report
Elon Musk plans to cut 50% of Twitter’s staff by Friday, November 4, 2022. The Tesla CEO’s target to trim Twitter’s employees is not surprising given that news broke about the job cuts before Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal was sealed. Bloomberg sources revealed that the...
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover
Twitter employees on Friday braced for widespread layoffs as part of new owner Elon Musk's broad overhaul of the social platform.In a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets, the company said that workers would find out by 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many people would lose their jobs."Everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter," read the notice. Workers who receive the note at their Twitter company email can expect to keep their jobs, while those who...
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey issues apology following Musk's mass layoffs
After it was announced that Elon Musk had eliminated approximately half of the workforce of his newly acquired company Twitter, co-founder, and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey issued an apology on Saturday. Dorsey took to Twitter to issue his apology for the firings, saying that he felt partly to blame...
The Verge
Elon Musk’s Twitter layoffs leave whole teams gutted
Elon Musk has now purged roughly half of Twitter’s 7,500 employee base, leaving whole teams totally or near completely gutted, including those tasked with defending against election misinformation ahead of the US midterms next week, The Verge has learned. The areas of Twitter impacted the most by Musk’s cuts...
Post Register
