superhits106.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Incident at Q Casino
Dubuque Police arrested 29 year old Mercedes Frandsen of Dubuque at around 3am Saturday in the parking lot of Q Casino on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts and public intoxication. Reports say Frandsen assaulted a Dubuque police officer during the course of her arrest.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion man charged with murdering 19-day-old son to plead insanity
Marion — A Marion man charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death after his 19-day-old son in 2021 will undergo mental evaluation after claiming he suffers from a mental disorder. On November 4, a hearing was held to decide if a competency evaluation is necessary for...
Mom still waiting for justice in son’s Freeport shooting death
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The mother of a 32-year-old man who fell victim to gunfire on the streets of Freeport last year is still waiting for justice to be served. Justin Capp was one of two Freeport men who were shot and killed on Nov. 18, 2021, as they left the gymnasium where they played in […]
superhits106.com
Man Fatally Shot in Jackson County
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says 60 year old Michael Berg of the Maquoketa area was fatally injured. Sheriff’s department deputies and Maquoketa Police Department officers responded at about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a man who had been shot near Fulton, north of Maquoketa. Authorities indicated that Berg was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, where he was pronounced dead. The Jackson County Attorney’s Office is conducting an investigation into Berg’s death.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Facing Federal Charges For Large Amount of Drugs
A Dubuque man is now charged in federal court for 2 pounds of methamphetamine authorities found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in northwestern Illinois. 35 year old Cordero Davis is charged in U.S. District Court with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Federal court documents specifically reference that Davis was in possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. Davis was stopped by Jo Daviess County authorities for an improper lane violation on June 28th. Authorities observed indicators of criminal activity during the traffic stop. Davis initially provided deputies with an incorrect name and date of birth before giving his correct name. During a search of his vehicle, authorities found 928 grams of meth, 1,567 grams of marijuana, 50 grams of heroin, 8 grams of cocaine and a large amount of cash.
nbc15.com
Two Iowa Co. crashes result in injuries, one hospitalization
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Two crashes in Iowa County, one in the morning and one in the afternoon Saturday, left several people injured and sent one to the hospital, according to Iowa Co. Communications. Officials said the first crash, around 11:30 a.m., involved a single driver and vehicle. A...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
2 Iowa County men charged in 2021 murder of Dodgeville woman
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Two Iowa County men have been charged with a Dodgeville woman’s death dating back to the summer of 2021. Aric Way, 51, and Philip Schmidt-Way, 28, are both charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime for allegedly killing a Dodgeville woman in July 2021. State officials said the victim was...
superhits106.com
Fire Damages Shed Near Bernard
A fire caused $50,000 worth of damage to a shed in the Bernard area Sunday night, but no injuries were reported. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, the fire in a shed attached to a residence on Creek Branch Lane was reported at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday. The shed was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. They were able to evacuate occupants from the attached residence and extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
Man shot dead near Maquoketa on Wednesday night
FULTON, Iowa — A man is dead after a shooting in rural Jackson County near Fulton, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday night, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Maquoketa police responded to a report of a man being shot and in need of assistance.
DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. deputies looking for theft at Hyvee
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County deputies are asking the public to help them find a suspect in a theft at Hy-Vee. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft at the Hy-Vee store located on West Kimberly Road in Davenport on Oct. 3. During the theft, the...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Sarah Aurand, 41, is wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Aurand is 5-foot-7, 156 pounds,...
KWQC
Deputies identify Maquoketa man killed after shooting in Jackson County
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Maquoketa man is dead after a shooting in Jackson County, according to deputies. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Maquoketa Police Department responded around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man being shot in rural Jackson County near Fulton, according to a media release.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott County deputies looking for woman that used stolen credit card
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County deputies are looking for a woman that used a credit card from a stolen wallet, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sept. 11 vehicle burglary, where a wallet was stolen. According to crime...
superhits106.com
Two People From Dubuque Injured in Crash in Texas
Texas authorities say two people from Dubuque were injured in a chain-reaction crash that killed three people Friday. 58 year old Michelle Miller and 59 year old James Miller both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to Coon Memorial Hospital in Dalhart for treatment of minor injuries. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Miller vehicle was one of six involved in a crash that occurred Friday in a construction zone on U.S. Highway 54 near Dalhart in northern Texas. A semi-tractor trailer was southbound and did not slow or stop for stationary traffic ahead, causing a chain-reaction crash. A man from El Paso, Texas and two persons from Minnesota died in the crash. Two other people were injured.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman decides to sell farm, own family members charged in her murder
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.
Fatal Shooting in Jackson County, Iowa Wednesday
The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in rural Jackson County. According to a press release issued this morning by the sheriff's department, Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputies and Maquoketa Police Department officers responded at about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a man who had been shot near Fulton, north of Maquoketa, Iowa,
superhits106.com
Council to consider NW Arterial subdivision, while neighbors press traffic concerns
A recently completed traffic study for a planned housing development along the Northwest Arterial in Dubuque determined that the project would not have a significant impact on surrounding roadways. The study for the 80-acre development located between the arterial and West 32nd Street was required when they approved rezoning most of the property over the objections of residents. Switch Homes, the developer for the property, intends to construct 101 single-family homes and two multi-residential structures on the property.
nbc15.com
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash
TOWN OF ELK GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was seriously hurt Wednesday evening when a vehicle collided with an Amish buggy on a Lafayette Co. highway, the county’s Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man was riding in the two-horse buggy shortly after 6:30...
