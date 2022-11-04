Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
wlen.com
Adrian Public Schools Superintendent: Morning Threat Received at Bus Garage; School Closed Today
Adrian, MI – Adrian Public Schools are closed today due to a threat this morning. APS Superintendent Nate Parker issued the following update for parents, guardians and students:. The threat referenced in my earlier alert was received at the Bus Garage. Working with the Michigan State Police, Adrian Police...
13abc.com
TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools parents are outraged after their children had a terrifying experience on the bus on Monday. After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour. Parents said the district failed to notify them that the bus would be late. Now the district has launched an investigation.
13abc.com
Walt Churchill Market to cut annual mammoth wheel of cheese
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Walt Churchill’s Market is continuing its annual holiday tradition of cutting a mammoth wheel of Wisconsin cheddar cheese. The ceremony will begin Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at Walt Churchill’s Market in Perrysburg, on 26625 N Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg, OH 43551. This...
wtvbam.com
As race tightens for governor, Republican Tudor Dixon to make a stop in Coldwater Monday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the hours counting down until polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon will be making an appearance in Coldwater Monday afternoon. Dixon is scheduled to be at the Branch County Republican Party headquarters at 688 East Chicago Road,...
WNEM
Former students taking legal action against University of Michigan
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Genesee County prosecutor gives advice ahead of election day. What you should be aware of regarding voter intimidation on election day... Social "U" Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Learn more about Social "U". Lung...
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
City shares suspended Toledo auditor's work in light of mayor's claims
TOLEDO, Ohio — Records obtained by WTOL 11 from the city of Toledo show suspended auditor Jake Jaksetic has completed at least eight financial reviews for the city. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said earlier this week he didn't think Jaksetic had completed any audits. On Friday, WTOL 11 received eight...
thevillagereporter.com
Lauber Clothing In Archbold Closing After 134 years Of Helping Northwest Ohio Men & Women Look Their Best
A FAMILY AFFAIR … Lauber Clothing Owner Tim Smith has worked alongside his daughter, Michelle Collins for over 35 years. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) On Friday, October 30, 2022, Lauber Clothing finished off its last day of business with a small get-together of about 30 friends and family in the back of the store.
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for Help
Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. The case of Tecumseh, Michigan woman, Dee Ann Warner, is getting more complicated. Dee was reported missing on April 25, 2021. Investigative attorney, Billy Little, Jr., has been working tirelessly since March 2022 to get answers for her family. Since then, Little has produced an abundance of evidence obtained by hundreds of hours of interviewing witnesses and scouring through a mountain of paperwork. Little is convinced Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible. You can get background on the case here.
‘SLHS is getting bombed:’ Michigan high school evacuated after threat found on bathroom wall
SOUTH LYON, MI – A Michigan high school was evacuated today after a bomb threat was discovered written on the walls of a boys’ bathroom, WDIV Local 4 reports. “SLHS is getting bombed” was written on a wall in South Lyon High School Thursday morning, Nov. 3. The school was evacuated around 9:15 a.m., Superintendent Steve Archibald said. Students and staff have been moved to a “safe zone.”
13abc.com
City of Toledo seeks permanent injunction to shut down gas station for one year.
Metroparks Meetup: Upcoming science summit & tracking box turtles. The programs include support groups, exercise therapy and art therapy. Candidates are making their final pitches to voters ahead of next week's pivotal midterm election.
Toledo mayor reacts to council suspending auditor, attempted removal of council president
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's city auditor was suspended for 30 days at a special city council meeting Tuesday "to review job performance and investigate conduct to other city employees," Council President Matt Cherry said. John Jaksetic was suspended after a 10-1 vote. At-large Council Member Katie Moline was the...
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Jackson (MI)
Jackson is the only city in Jackson County, Michigan, United States of America. It is also the county’s seat. In the 2021 census, the city’s population was 31,347. Jackson is 40 miles west of Anne Arbor and 35 miles south of Lansing. The city was founded in 1829,...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Glenwood Ave. have complained about home on their beloved street. The home belonging to Sir Maejor Page has been reported as a problem spot long before now. Sir Maejor Page purchased the home with money allegedly taken from his Black Lives Matter of Greater...
Against Northwestern, Ohio State fails the Michigan test: Doug Lesmerises
EVANSTON, Ill. -- Saturday was the kind of day that makes all those cliches about Big Ten football in November relevant. What if there’s a blizzard? (Most Big Ten football games aren’t played in a blizzard.)
WTOL-TV
City of Toledo auditor suspended for 30 days, councilmember raises motion to recall council president
Toledo City Auditor John Jaksetic was suspended for 30 days Tuesday at city council. A vote to recall Council President Matt Cherry failed at the same meeting.
Toledo city auditor suspended Tuesday; mayor, councilmembers respond
TOLEDO, Ohio — A day after the Toledo city auditor was suspended from his job, questions remain about just why city leaders took Jake Jaksetic off the job and whether his complaints of retaliation for blowing the whistle on problems with city finances are valid. According to the city,...
thevillagereporter.com
Changes Coming To Skye Cinema In Wauseon
The Wauseon movie theater, Skye Cinema, has major changes in the works. First and foremost, new reclining seats will be taking the place of the current seats in four of the auditoriums. Currently, the plan is to focus on these four rooms first and switch over the other ones later.
WTOL-TV
Toledo city auditor suspended Tuesday, president avoids removal
Toledo City Auditor John Jaksetic was suspended for 30 days Tuesday at city council. A vote to recall Council President Matt Cherry failed 8-3 at the same meeting.
Comments / 0