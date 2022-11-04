ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

13abc.com

TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools parents are outraged after their children had a terrifying experience on the bus on Monday. After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour. Parents said the district failed to notify them that the bus would be late. Now the district has launched an investigation.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Walt Churchill Market to cut annual mammoth wheel of cheese

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Walt Churchill’s Market is continuing its annual holiday tradition of cutting a mammoth wheel of Wisconsin cheddar cheese. The ceremony will begin Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at Walt Churchill’s Market in Perrysburg, on 26625 N Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg, OH 43551. This...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WNEM

Former students taking legal action against University of Michigan

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Genesee County prosecutor gives advice ahead of election day. What you should be aware of regarding voter intimidation on election day... Social "U" Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Learn more about Social "U". Lung...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tracy Stengel

Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for Help

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. The case of Tecumseh, Michigan woman, Dee Ann Warner, is getting more complicated. Dee was reported missing on April 25, 2021. Investigative attorney, Billy Little, Jr., has been working tirelessly since March 2022 to get answers for her family. Since then, Little has produced an abundance of evidence obtained by hundreds of hours of interviewing witnesses and scouring through a mountain of paperwork. Little is convinced Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible. You can get background on the case here.
TECUMSEH, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘SLHS is getting bombed:’ Michigan high school evacuated after threat found on bathroom wall

SOUTH LYON, MI – A Michigan high school was evacuated today after a bomb threat was discovered written on the walls of a boys’ bathroom, WDIV Local 4 reports. “SLHS is getting bombed” was written on a wall in South Lyon High School Thursday morning, Nov. 3. The school was evacuated around 9:15 a.m., Superintendent Steve Archibald said. Students and staff have been moved to a “safe zone.”
SOUTH LYON, MI
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Jackson (MI)

Jackson is the only city in Jackson County, Michigan, United States of America. It is also the county’s seat. In the 2021 census, the city’s population was 31,347. Jackson is 40 miles west of Anne Arbor and 35 miles south of Lansing. The city was founded in 1829,...
JACKSON, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Changes Coming To Skye Cinema In Wauseon

The Wauseon movie theater, Skye Cinema, has major changes in the works. First and foremost, new reclining seats will be taking the place of the current seats in four of the auditoriums. Currently, the plan is to focus on these four rooms first and switch over the other ones later.
WAUSEON, OH

