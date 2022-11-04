More firefighters may be needed, says study

The Stillwater City Council was presented the findings from a risk and standards assessment report for the Stillwater Fire Department conducted by Fitch & Associates at the Nov. 1 meeting.

The findings and recommendations primarily centered around response times and staffing.

BJ Jungmann from Fitch & Associates reported that the average response time for fire emergencies throughout the year of 2021 was 7.7 minutes, and the average response time for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was 6.5 minutes.

“That’s a relatively good response time and what we see in many suburban communities. Given the context of Minnesota and being a suburban community, that’s a good response time,” he said.

While response times were on par with other suburban communities, most issues in the fire department were in regards to staffing.

Jungmann noted that an effective response team for a structure fire is 15 personnel. Currently, the Stillwater FD is able to send nine people. Similarly, a cardiac arrest response team should be eight people, and the SFD sends four.

“That 15 number is a pretty conservative and safe number to safely fight a 2,000 square foot single family dwelling for example,” Jungmann said.

Mayor Kozlowski asked how these numbers were related to mutual aid that the fire department receives, and if there was more detail to some of the data, such as what percentage of calls resulted in a response to a structure fire.

“Do we have anything that shows using those numbers as well,” Mayor Kozlowski asked in regards to mutual aid numbers. “Like when we do actually have these things, where are we’re still having deficits when we have these events?”

Jungmann responded that the analysis does not have that level of detail. Later in the presentation, Jungmann noted that one of the recommendations from the study is that the Stillwater FD work to have an enhanced record management system so that more information regarding response times could be captured.

In relation to the number of personnel needed for a structure fire, Fire Chief Glaser noted that even with mutual aid, they may not reach 15. He referenced a structure fire on Oak Street from over a year ago.

“We had us, Bayport, we requested Lake Elmo, Lake Elmo could not send us anybody. Mahtomedi could only send us three people, and Bayport only sent us three people and I only had six,” he said. “You don’t know how many you’re going to get, you don’t know how long they’re going to get, and now we’ve seen, you might not even get them.”

There was also a lot of discussion about paid on-call staff turnout.

Jungmann said that the difficulties in getting paid on-call staff is not unique to Stillwater, but is a national issue.

In 2021, there were 256 days of the year that the SFD had three full-time staff working and 109 days where they had two. There were 36 days where paid on-call workers were working. In a survey presented to current full-time and paid on-call staff by Fitch & Associates, the majority said they believed that there is a good relationship between full-time and on-call staff, and that they were happy with the direction the department is heading in, but the majority of full-time staff believed that there is currently not enough full-time staff working.

Based on the findings of the report, the recommendations in relation to staffing were to add two career staff in order to have a four person staff from Monday to Friday at the busiest hours if funds allow for it. It was also recommended that the paid on-cwall turnout was monitored in order to encourage those staff to work with full-time staff more often.

The Council accepted the results of the study 4-0, with Councilmember Polehna absent.

Other Business

The council approved an appeal from Community Development Director Tim Gladhill regarding the Heritage Preservation Commission’s denial of a Design Permit for a new residence at 109 Martha St. The HPC took issue with the massing of the home and denied the permit with a 4-2 vote. Homeowner Lynn Thron presented her findings regarding the size of the proposed residence in relation to other residences in the area. The appeal was approved by all Councilmembers, with Councilmember Mike Polehna being absent.

Stillwater resident Nancy Purcell expressed her concern over the new apartment complex coming to Myrtle Street that the Council approved at the Oct. 4 meeting. The Council stressed that as the developer had met all of the zoning requirements, there was no option but to approve the development.